Carey Ann George

Carey Ann George

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April 2026

It’s Not Your Fault
When the brain experiences repeated situations where effort does not change the outcome, it stops initiating effort altogether.
  Carey Ann George
WHEN DOCUMENTATION BECOMES DECISION
There’s a point where a record stops being a record.
  Carey Ann George
WHEN THERAPY LEAVES THE ROOM
There’s a boundary in therapy that isn’t always talked about.
  Carey Ann George
THE NOTES — HOW CHILDREN’S WORDS GET TURNED INTO MEANING
There’s a point in this timeline where the story stops being built through emails and starts being built through something more powerful.
  Carey Ann George
THE FIRST CONTACT — WHEN I FINALLY ENTER THE RECORD
There’s something people assume about situations like this.
  Carey Ann George
THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
  Carey Ann George
THE INTAKE — HOW A NARRATIVE IS BUILT WITHOUT ONE PARENT
There’s a moment in every case where the story gets written.
  Carey Ann George
The Counselor in the Courtroom: How Therapy Was Used to Rewrite My Children’s Reality
THE DAY EVERYTHING CHANGED
  Carey Ann George
Court Ordered Child Abuse
What happens to a child when the system meant to protect them becomes the mechanism that removes them from the one person regulating their nervous…
  Carey Ann George
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