Carey Ann George
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When the Truth Becomes “Scandalous”
How One Ohio Attorney Tried to Erase a Survivor’s Evidence From the Record
14 hrs ago
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Carey Ann George
32
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Lori Long Counseling Services Ohio Therapist Violations
**🚨 PLEA FOR JUSTICE: IN DESPERATE NEED OF A PRO BONO ATTORNEY 🚨**
May 7
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Carey Ann George
Evidence is ignored in summit county
The facts below are compiled from documented evidence alone.￼
May 7
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Carey Ann George
April 2026
It’s Not Your Fault
When the brain experiences repeated situations where effort does not change the outcome, it stops initiating effort altogether.
Apr 23
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Carey Ann George
WHEN DOCUMENTATION BECOMES DECISION
There’s a point where a record stops being a record.
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
1
WHEN THERAPY LEAVES THE ROOM
There’s a boundary in therapy that isn’t always talked about.
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
THE NOTES — HOW CHILDREN’S WORDS GET TURNED INTO MEANING
There’s a point in this timeline where the story stops being built through emails and starts being built through something more powerful.
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
THE FIRST CONTACT — WHEN I FINALLY ENTER THE RECORD
There’s something people assume about situations like this.
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
THE INTAKE — HOW A NARRATIVE IS BUILT WITHOUT ONE PARENT
There’s a moment in every case where the story gets written.
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
The Counselor in the Courtroom: How Therapy Was Used to Rewrite My Children’s Reality
THE DAY EVERYTHING CHANGED
Apr 22
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Carey Ann George
1
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Court Ordered Child Abuse
What happens to a child when the system meant to protect them becomes the mechanism that removes them from the one person regulating their nervous…
Apr 17
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Carey Ann George
1
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© 2026 Carey Ann George
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