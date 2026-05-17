Judicial Misconduct, Attorney Misconduct, Abuse of Process,

Coercion, and Systematic Deprivation of Parental Rights

IN THE MATTER OF:

Adam J. Zivich v. Carey Ann Zivich (George)

Case No. DR-2022-03-0667 | Summit County Court of Common Pleas

Domestic Relations Division | Akron, Ohio

Prepared: May 17, 2026

CONFIDENTIAL — ATTORNEY-CLIENT / LEGAL PROCEEDINGS DOCUMENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This document presents a comprehensive, evidence-based account of a pattern of judicial misconduct, attorney misconduct, abuse of court process, coercion, and systematic violations of court orders that occurred throughout the divorce and custody proceedings of Adam J. Zivich v. Carey Ann Zivich (George), Case No. DR-2022-03-0667, in Summit County, Ohio.

The evidence documented herein — drawn entirely from official court filings, signed court orders, and timestamped Our Family Wizard (OFW) communications — establishes the following:

• A sitting judge with an undisclosed personal conflict presided over and issued a custody order that exceeded her legal authority, then joined the opposing party's law firm after leaving the bench.

• The opposing party's law firm — Roderick Linton Belfance, LLP (RLB) — continued representing the Plaintiff after the former judge joined as Partner, in violation of Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 1.12.

• Attorney Lisa Carey Dean of RLB unilaterally instructed her client to withhold the Defendant-Mother's court-ordered parenting time for approximately two months — with no court order authorizing the suspension — while simultaneously negotiating a divorce settlement.

• The resulting Separation Agreement and Decree of Divorce, signed under these coercive conditions, stripped the Defendant-Mother of all meaningful parenting rights, reduced her to supervised visitation at her own expense, and required psychiatric compliance conditions with no independent judicial finding to support them.

• OFW communications document, message by message, the complete denial of court-ordered contact, including direct quotation of Attorney Dean's instruction that children were NOT to be sent for parenting time.

• The Divorce Decree contains a boilerplate 'no duress or coercion' clause that is directly contradicted by the documented record.

The cumulative conduct documented herein represents one of the most egregious examples of coordinated abuse of the legal system, judicial ethics violations, and attorney misconduct that can be demonstrated through contemporaneous documentary evidence.

PARTIES AND COUNSEL

Plaintiff / Father

Adam J. Zivich | 9018 Brandywine Road, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067

Plaintiff's Counsel

Lisa Carey Dean, Esq. (#0070559) & Sarah E. Heid, Esq. (#0090440) | Roderick Linton Belfance, LLP | 50 South Main Street, 10th Floor, Akron, OH 44308

Defendant / Mother

Carey Ann Zivich (George) | 16401 Erndale Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44111

Defendant's Counsel

Kimberly A. Valenti, Esq. (#0074624) & Darren W. DeHaven, Esq. (#0065312) | Joseph Pfundstein, Esq. (#0056167) (final decree)

Judicial Officers

Judge Susan K. Steinhauer (original, recused 8/11/22, later joined RLB) | Judge John R. Hoffman, Jr. (assigned by Ohio Supreme Court) | Magistrate Elisa Hill | Judge Joseph Giulitto (final decree)

Minor Children

Isaiah J. Zivich (b. January 24, 2013) | Zachary P. Zivich (b. May 7, 2017)

MASTER CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINE

The following timeline is constructed entirely from documents filed with the Summit County Clerk of Courts and timestamped OFW communications. Every entry is sourced.

DATE

EVENT

LEGAL SIGNIFICANCE

Feb 15, 2022

Adam arrested for Domestic Violence — Stow Municipal Court Case No. 2022-CRB-00434

Sagamore Hills PD arrested Adam; court heard testimony he lied about assault, blaming victim. Arresting officer testimony on record.

Mar 21, 2022

Adam files Complaint for Divorce (Case No. DR-2022-03-0667); simultaneous Motion for Temporary Orders

Filing timed during Wife's business travel per Pre-Hearing Statement; service deliberately delayed

May 6–7, 2022

Ex Parte CPO filed (Case No. DR-2022-05-1201); CPO granted — Carey sole custodial parent, Adam's parenting rights suspended

CPO expressly awarded Carey exclusive custody; Adam's parenting rights terminated per Order

May 9, 2022

Adam files Emergency Motion for Custody — same day as CPO, while at Lisa Dean's office

Filed with knowledge of CPO; constitutes abuse of process per Carey's Motion for Contempt filed 5/23/22

May 18, 2022

Temporary Orders Hearing scheduled before Magistrate Elisa Hill for 1 hour

Court's own notice set 1-hour limit, half-hour per side

May 20, 2022

Judge Steinhauer takes over from Magistrate Hill without notice to Defendant; converts to all-day hearing

Plaintiff arrived with 8 witnesses for a 30-min/side hearing — clear pre-coordination. Defendant blindsided.

May 20, 2022

All-day hearing runs 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Defendant had no notice, no equal preparation opportunity. Fundamental due process violation.

Jun 8, 2022

Judge Steinhauer issues 28-page Order: temporary custody to Father; simultaneously issues CPO against Father

Exceeded authority under Local Rule 2.10(B) — only restraint from leaving jurisdiction was authorized, not custody flip

Jun 13, 2022

Guardian ad Litem Brendon Kohrs appointed for both children

Aug 9, 2022

Full hearing Order: Adam's parenting time rights suspended (CPO Case No. DR-2022-05-1201 §18A)

CPO order explicitly suspended Adam's parenting time rights

Aug 11, 2022

Emergency zoom hearing — Judge Steinhauer recuses, effective immediately

Personal conflict: her daughters attended same dance school where Adam's mother teaches. Conflict existed before she took the case.

Aug 22, 2022

Steinhauer signs formal Order of Recusal and Transfer

Order to transfer to Judge Cook's docket; assigned to Judge Hoffman by Ohio Supreme Court

Jan 11, 2023

Status Conference before Judge Hoffman — both parties, counsel, GAL present

Addressed parenting time, marital residence sale, contempt motions, discovery, trial date

Jan 24, 2023

JUDGE HOFFMAN INTERIM ORDERS ISSUED

BINDING COURT ORDER: Mother granted every Wednesday 5:30–7:30 PM + every other weekend Fri 6:00 PM – Sun 6:00 PM + Schedule C holidays. Father = Parent 1, Mother = Parent 2. THIS ORDER NEVER VACATED.

Jan 25, 2023

Judgment Entry: Replacement of Guardian Ad Litem (James Phillips replaces Kohrs) + Mutual Restraining Order signed by Judge Hoffman

Mar 31, 2023

Hoffman Order re: household contents / property

Prepared and submitted by Lisa Dean & Sarah Heid — RLB drafting court orders

Apr 26, 2023

Lisa Dean and Sarah Heid begin deposition of Defendant

5 days before Judge Steinhauer joins RLB as Partner — NO disclosure made to Defendant

May 1, 2023

Judge Steinhauer begins employment at RLB as Partner — same firm as Plaintiff's counsel

RLB knew before this date; screening devices 'already in place.' Rule 1.12 clock started.

May 2, 2023

Steinhauer announces on personal Facebook she joined RLB as Partner

Public announcement made while 37 days of required written notice to parties and tribunal had not been given

May 30, 2023

Steinhauer writes 'To Whom It May Concern' letter dated this date

Filed June 6, 2023 — 37 days after joining. Rule 1.12(c)(2) requires 'prompt' written notice. This is not prompt.

Jun 6, 2023

Steinhauer's letter filed with Clerk of Courts — 37 days after joining RLB

No specific screening details. No informed consent from Defendant. No direct notice to Defendant.

Jul 7, 2023

Defendant files Motion to Disqualify RLB, Steinhauer, Dean & Heid with supporting exhibits

Documents 13 pages of violations of Ohio Rule of Professional Conduct 1.12

Jan–Apr 2024

Regular parenting time occurring per Hoffman order — OFW messages confirm exchanges

Messages Feb 9, Mar 7, Mar 28, Apr 24 confirm children being exchanged for court-ordered parenting time

Apr 24, 2024

Last confirmed OFW exchange per Hoffman's Jan 24, 2023 order

Adam drops boys off at 5:30 PM per court order — last normal exchange before suspension

May 2, 2024

Lisa Carey Dean sends letter titled 'Ltr_to_C._Zivich_suspending_visitation_5-2-24' to Defendant

NO COURT ORDER existed authorizing suspension. Dean acted unilaterally. Filed concurrently: Plaintiff's Emergency Motion for Supervised Parenting Time.

May 3, 2024

Adam refuses to drop children for court-ordered parenting time; quotes Dean's letter on OFW

OFW Message 178: 'I have been advised by counsel to not send the boys for visitation until we receive a ruling...'

May 3, 2024

Carey demands children per court order on OFW; Adam refuses again stating he will not respond further

OFW Message 179: 'I will not be responding to any further messages on this topic.'

May 7, 2024

Adam blocks even video calls: 'I have been advised to not enable video chats at this time'

Zachary's birthday — Mother denied even a video call with her son on his birthday

May 9, 2024

Adam blocks all phone contact citing Dean's instructions

OFW Message 182: 'I have been advised to not allow day to day unsupervised contact with our sons'

May 9, 2024

Adam directly quotes Dean's letter on OFW: 'we have instructed our client that he is NOT to send the children'

VERBATIM ADMISSION of Dean's instructions to violate court order, preserved in OFW record

May 12, 2024

Mother's Day — Carey denied in-person contact; given only a video call by Adam's 'special occasion' grace

Court order entitled Mother to Mother's Day from 9 AM to 8 PM per Schedule C. Children not produced.

May 16, 2024

Carey files Contempt Motion & Affidavit against Adam

Documents: interference with parenting time + withholding parenting/alienation; affidavit sworn before notary 5/16/24

May 17, 2024

Adam again refuses Carey's request for court-ordered weekend visitation; re-attaches Dean's suspension letter

OFW Message 187; third consecutive week of suspension without court order

May 22, 2024

Same response — Dean suspension letter attached again

OFW Message 188; fourth consecutive week

May 29, 2024

Carey files Emergency Ex Parte Motion for Hearing (parental alienation, contempt, father's disobedience)

Emergency motion filed with Court; same day Adam again refuses parenting time citing Dean's letter (OFW Message 189)

May 31, 2024

Carey asks Adam: 'Are you planning on continuing to alienate our sons from their mother until July 10th?'

OFW Message 190: Adam confirms 'I am planning on following the advice of counsel.' July 10 = trial date.

Jun 3, 2024

Adam brings children to Zachary's kindergarten graduation party — first in-person contact in a month

Brief supervised-style contact; children not released for parenting time

Jun 6, 2024

Dean sends SECOND letter: 'Ltr_to_C._Zivich_for_supervised_parenting_time_6-6-24'

Escalation from suspension to demanding supervision — still no court order

Jun 10, 2024

Adam refuses lunch with children citing Dean's June 6 letter

OFW Messages 192–193: 'I will not be meeting with you to have lunch with our sons this week'

Jun 29, 2024

Adam discloses on OFW: 'all parties agreed in front of the judge' to supervised contact terms

OFW Message 194: Confirms agreement reached with judge present — 11 days before signing

Jul 10, 2024

Separation Agreement signed by both parties and attorneys

Signed after 69+ days of denied court-ordered contact. Agreement converts Mother from shared parenting to supervised visitation only.

Jul 17, 2024

Decree of Divorce filed with Summit County Clerk of Courts

Case No. DR-2022-03-0667 closed. Signed by Judge Joseph Giulitto. Lisa Carey Dean signs as approving attorney.

PART I: JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT — JUDGE SUSAN K. STEINHAUER

A. The Undisclosed Personal Conflict

Judge Susan K. Steinhauer assumed the bench of the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division on April 26, 2021. This case was filed on March 21, 2022, and assigned to Judge Steinhauer. What Judge Steinhauer knew — and failed to disclose — was that she had a personal conflict that existed before she ever accepted the case.

Specifically, Judge Steinhauer's daughters attended the same dance school where Maryellen Zivich, Adam's mother, taught as a dance instructor. Maryellen Zivich was one of the eight witnesses who testified on Adam's behalf at the all-day evidentiary hearing on May 20, 2022 — a hearing over which Steinhauer presided. Steinhauer did not recuse herself until August 11, 2022 — after presiding over the most consequential hearing in the case and issuing an order that stripped the children from their mother.

KEY FINDING

The personal conflict that caused recusal existed BEFORE Steinhauer accepted the case. She allowed the case to proceed to a major evidentiary hearing, issued a custody-flipping order, and only recused after the conflict was discovered by others — not disclosed by herself.

B. The Converted Hearing — Due Process Violation

The procedural manipulation of the May 20, 2022 hearing is documented in the court's own filings:

• May 11, 2022: Court issues Notice of Hearing scheduling a Motion Hearing before Magistrate Elisa Hill on May 20, 2022 at 9:00 AM — 'one hour' with 'a half hour allocated to each party.'

• May 20, 2022, morning: Without notice to Defendant or her legal counsel, and at the request of Plaintiff's counsel, Judge Steinhauer took over the hearing from Magistrate Hill.

• The hearing was converted to an all-day evidentiary hearing running 9:00 AM to nearly 6:00 PM.

• Plaintiff's counsel arrived with eight (8) witnesses prepared for what should have been a 30-minutes-per-side emergency hearing.

• Defendant and her counsel were blindsided, unprepared for a full-day evidentiary hearing, with no opportunity to gather evidence or witnesses equal to Plaintiff's preparation.

DEFENSE FILING

Plaintiff and his legal counsel had eight (8) witnesses present at the courthouse and prepared to testify in what should have only been thirty (30) minutes of testimony per side... Defendant and her legal counsel were blindsided by the unexpected change of events, while Plaintiff's counsel seemed not only to know about the change but were fully prepared for the 'unexpected' all-day hearing.

C. The Order That Exceeded Legal Authority

On June 8, 2022 — 19 days after the hearing — Judge Steinhauer issued a 28-page Order granting temporary custody to Adam. This order exceeded her jurisdiction under the court's own Local Rules.

Summit County Local Rule 2.10(B) governing Emergency Ex Parte Motions regarding children states:

LOCAL RULE 2.10(B)

A party may submit to the court a motion, affidavit in support and proposed order requesting ex parte relief with respect to children where: (a) A residential parent is about to move out of the jurisdiction and the request is that the parent be restrained from removing the children from the jurisdiction; (b) An order is needed to enroll a child in school... No further grounds are stated or permitted under the Local Rule.

The Local Rule permitted only one remedy: restraining Carey from leaving the jurisdiction. It did not authorize flipping custody. The Court itself acknowledged in its order that Carey 'clearly testified that she has no intentions on leaving the area,' yet concluded based on text messages about wanting to 'live near a beach' that she 'clearly intends on moving to Florida.' The Court then waited 19 days to issue the order — further undermining any claim of true emergency — and when it did, it granted relief it had no authority to grant.

CRITICAL LEGAL ERROR

Judge Steinhauer simultaneously granted custody to Adam AND issued a Civil Protection Order against him as a domestic violence threat — meaning she placed children in the full-time custody of a man her own court found to be a credible threat to their mother. This internal contradiction alone demonstrates the order was legally infirm.

D. The RLB Revolving Door — Ethics Violations

After leaving the bench, Judge Steinhauer joined Roderick Linton Belfance, LLP (RLB) — the exact firm representing Adam Zivich against Carey — as a Partner, effective May 1, 2023. The violations of Ohio Rule of Professional Conduct 1.12 are documented:

• Rule 1.12(a): A former judge shall not represent anyone in a matter in which she participated 'personally and substantially' without informed consent from all parties. Steinhauer presided over the case personally and substantially. No informed consent was ever obtained from Carey.

• Rule 1.12(b): A lawyer shall not negotiate for employment with any person who is a party in a matter in which she is participating as a judge. The timeline strongly suggests Steinhauer negotiated with RLB while still presiding over matters affecting this case.

• Rule 1.12(c)(2): When a disqualified lawyer joins a firm, 'written notice is promptly given to the parties and any appropriate tribunal.' Steinhauer filed a vague 'To Whom It May Concern' letter 37 days after joining — which is not prompt notice, does not provide the parties with adequate information, and was not directed to Carey personally.

• RLB knew Steinhauer was joining before her first day (screening devices were 'already in place'). They took Carey's deposition on April 26, 2023 — five days before Steinhauer's first day — without disclosing the imminent conflict.

STEINHAUER'S OWN LETTER (Exhibit D, filed Jun 6, 2023)

Since beginning my employment, I have been informed that I have absolutely no access to the electronic file in this case... the screening devices were already in place by the time I arrived in the office.

The admission that screening devices were 'already in place' before she arrived proves RLB knew she was coming and began implementing compliance measures before her first day — while keeping Carey's counsel entirely in the dark during an active deposition.

PART II: ATTORNEY MISCONDUCT — LISA CAREY DEAN, ESQ.

A. Unilateral Suspension of Court-Ordered Parenting Time

On January 24, 2023, Judge Hoffman issued binding Interim Orders establishing Carey's parenting time schedule. This was a court order, signed by a sitting judge, enforceable under Ohio law. No party had the authority to suspend it without a subsequent court order.

On May 2, 2024, Attorney Lisa Carey Dean wrote and sent a letter to Carey titled 'Ltr_to_C._Zivich_suspending_visitation_5-2-24.' This letter was not a court order. It was not issued by a judge. It was not authorized by any ruling. It was a unilateral act by an attorney instructing her client to violate a court order.

VERBATIM ADMISSION — OFW Record, Message 183 (May 9, 2024)

Per the letter you received via email on 5/2/24 from Lisa Carey Dean: 'You will have received notice that we filed an emergency motion for your parenting time to be supervised. Accordingly, we have instructed our client that he is NOT to send the children for their parenting time with you, pending further Order from the Court.'

This admission is preserved in the permanent OFW record. Adam Zivich quoted Attorney Dean's letter verbatim in an OFW message on May 9, 2024. The language is unambiguous: Dean instructed her client to violate Hoffman's court order before any court had ruled on the pending motion.

The instruction was not a one-time event. The OFW record documents repeated, systematic enforcement of Dean's suspension order across multiple weeks:

OFW DATE

ADAM'S STATEMENT

CAREY'S DEMAND

May 3, 2024 (6:10 PM)

'Please see the attached document that Lisa Carey Dean emailed to you yesterday. I have been advised by counsel to not send the boys for visitation.'

'There is no order on the docket preventing my parenting time. Please respect the current court order and drop off our sons immediately.'

May 3, 2024 (6:15 PM)

'I will not be responding to any further messages on this topic.'

Carey waiting for sons who never arrived

May 7, 2024

'I have been advised to not enable video chats at this time.'

Zachary's 7th BIRTHDAY — Mother denied video call

May 9, 2024

'I have been advised to not allow day to day unsupervised contact with our sons until the motion for supervised visitation is ruled upon.'

Even phone/video contact blocked by attorney instruction

May 12, 2024

Video call for Mother's Day offered as 'special exception'

MOTHER'S DAY — Court order entitled full in-person time 9 AM – 8 PM

May 17, 2024

Dean suspension letter attached again; children not produced

Week 3 of suspension; Carey expects weekend drop-off

May 22, 2024

Dean suspension letter attached again; children not produced

Week 4; Carey asks: 'As there is no track today, are you dropping off our sons?'

May 29, 2024

Dean suspension letter attached again (now PDF); 'Please send any further questions to my counsel.'

Carey: 'Are you going to continue to keep my sons from their mother?'

May 31, 2024

'I am planning on following the advice of counsel.'

Carey: 'Are you planning on continuing to alienate our sons...until July 10th?' Adam confirms.

Jun 6, 2024

Dean sends SECOND letter escalating to supervised visitation demand: 'Ltr_to_C._Zivich_for_supervised_parenting_time_6-6-24'

Still no court order. Dean unilaterally escalates from suspension to supervision demand.

Jun 10, 2024

'Please review the attached letter that was emailed to you on June 6th by my counsel... I will not be meeting with you to have lunch with our sons this week.'

Even informal contact refused. Total isolation enforced by attorney letter.

B. The Coercion Connection — Children as Leverage

The coercive nature of the suspension is proven not by inference but by Adam Zivich's own OFW message of May 31, 2024:

OFW Message 190 — May 31, 2024

Carey: 'Are you planning on continuing to alienate our sons from their mother until July 10th?' Adam: 'I am planning on following the advice of counsel. Thank you very much.'

July 10, 2024 was the trial date. Carey knew it. Adam knew it. The children were being withheld from their mother from May 2, 2024 until the settlement was signed on July 10, 2024 — the very day of trial. The children were returned as part of signing away Carey's parenting rights.

This is not a circumstantial inference. The documentary record proves:

• Children withheld beginning May 2, 2024 by attorney instruction — no court order.

• Withheld continuously for approximately 69 days — every scheduled visit, every holiday, every phone call.

• Adam confirms on May 31 the plan is to follow Dean's advice until July 10 (trial).

• Settlement signed July 10, 2024 — the exact day Adam said withholding would continue until.

• Settlement strips Carey of all unsupervised parenting time, replacing court-ordered parenting with supervised visitation at a professional facility at Carey's expense.

• Divorce Decree signed July 17, 2024 — includes boilerplate: 'Husband and Wife each voluntarily execute this agreement without any threats, duress or coercion.'

LEGAL CONCLUSION — DURESS

Under Ohio law, a contract is voidable for duress when one party's assent is induced by an improper threat that leaves the victim with no reasonable alternative. Withholding a mother's children for 69 days by attorney instruction, conditioning their return on signing a settlement agreement, and including a 'no duress' clause after doing so constitutes duress as a matter of law. The 'no duress' clause was drafted by the coercing party's attorney.

C. Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct Violations

Attorney Dean's conduct implicates multiple provisions of the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct:

• Rule 3.4(c): A lawyer shall not 'knowingly disobey an obligation under the rules of a tribunal.' Advising a client to violate a court order is a direct violation of this rule.

• Rule 8.4(c): A lawyer shall not 'engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.' Using withheld parenting time as settlement leverage while simultaneously negotiating that settlement is conduct involving deceit.

• Rule 8.4(d): A lawyer shall not 'engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.' Instructing a client to disobey a court order, filing emergency motions without authority, and using the court process to coerce a settlement constitute conduct prejudicial to justice.

• Rule 4.4(a): In representing a client, a lawyer shall not use means that have no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden a third person. Using denial of a mother's access to her children as a delay/leverage tactic serves no legitimate legal purpose.

PART III: THE COERCED DIVORCE DECREE — TERMS AND CONSEQUENCES

A. What Was Lost — Comparing Hoffman's Order to the Final Decree

ISSUE

HOFFMAN ORDER (Jan 24, 2023)

FINAL DECREE (Jul 10, 2024)

Parenting Status

Mother = Parent 2 with regular parenting time

Mother = 'Non-Residential Parent'

Parenting Time

Every Wednesday 5:30–7:30 PM + Every other weekend Fri 6:00 PM – Sun 6:00 PM + Schedule C holidays

Supervised only at Common Ground Family Services (33 Baker Blvd, Fairlawn) OR 15-min video call — Wed, Sat, Sun ONLY — 1-2 hours max

Supervision

None required — unsupervised parenting time

ALL contact supervised by professional facility

Cost

No cost to Mother for parenting time

Mother responsible for ALL costs of supervision

Notice Required

Normal parenting time — no advance notice requirement

24-hour advance written notice via OFW required for every contact

Path to More Time

Standard modification motion to court

Minimum 6 months psychiatric engagement + 10 supervised visits + positive report from Common Ground + 4-week unsupervised trial before any overnight

Child Support

Would be calculated with Mother's actual parenting time (overnights) factored in

Calculated with ZERO overnights for Mother = $833.86/month. Worksheet prepared by Sarah Heid (Adam's attorney). Carey listed as child support OBLIGOR.

B. Financial Exploitation Within the Decree

Beyond the parenting provisions, the Separation Agreement contains financial terms that disproportionately burden Carey:

• Real Estate Proceeds: The marital home sold with net proceeds of $59,670.48 — retained entirely by Adam. Carey received zero from the marital home.

• Tax Indemnification: Carey agreed to assume all tax liabilities — past, present, and future — arising from her business operations from February 2021 through March 2024, plus indemnify Adam for any taxes assessed against him arising from her businesses. This is an unlimited, open-ended financial obligation.

• Attorney Fees: Carey agreed to pay her own attorney fees. Adam's fees were paid through the marital home proceeds by structuring his debt assumption to include his legal costs.

• Child Support Calculation: The Ohio Child Support Guideline Worksheet (Exhibit A to the Decree) was prepared by Sarah Heid — Adam's attorney — and shows zero overnight time with Carey. This maximized Carey's child support obligation at $796.58/month ($833.86 including cash medical support), despite the decree acknowledging children were on Medicaid.

• Custody for Tax Purposes: Father designated to claim children for income tax every year.

C. The 'No Duress' Clause — A False Statement

Section XIV of the Separation Agreement states: 'Each party has read this agreement and finds it to be in accordance with his or her understanding. Husband and Wife each voluntarily execute this agreement without any threats, duress or coercion.'

This clause was drafted by Lisa Carey Dean's firm. It was signed after 69 days of court-ordered parenting time being withheld by that same firm's instruction. The clause is not a reflection of reality — it is a legal shield drafted by the party who created the coercive conditions.

Under Ohio law (see Blodgett v. Blodgett, 49 Ohio St.3d 243), a contract signed under duress is voidable. Duress exists when: (1) one party involuntarily accepted the other's terms; (2) the circumstances permitted no other alternative; and (3) those circumstances resulted from wrongful acts of the other party. All three elements are met and documented here.

PART IV: THE SYSTEMATIC PATTERN OF ABUSE

A. Use of Court Process as a Weapon

Throughout these proceedings, the court system itself was weaponized against Carey. Each filing by Plaintiff's counsel served not legitimate legal purposes but tactical ones:

• The Emergency Custody Motion (May 9, 2022) was filed with knowledge of the CPO — a direct violation of the protective order — as documented in Carey's Motion for Contempt filed through counsel.

• The Emergency Motion for Supervised Parenting Time (May 2, 2024) was filed not because of any new safety concern but to create a pretext for suspending Carey's parenting time during settlement negotiations.

• The suspension letters from Dean were used as a substitute for court orders — an attorney unilaterally exercising judicial authority she did not possess.

B. Parental Alienation — Documented

The OFW record documents a sustained pattern of parental alienation that preceded the formal suspension:

• Adam routinely interfered with zoom calls during the period when Carey had only virtual contact — frequently citing 'events' or 'technical issues' to cancel.

• Maryellen Zivich (Adam's mother/paternal grandmother) was enrolled on OFW but Adam deactivated her account repeatedly when Carey attempted to communicate with her regarding the children.

• Adam controlled children's communications, blocked video calling as a default, and required advance notice even for phone calls.

• Adam's own filing (Plaintiff's Affidavit, May 2, 2024) quotes children as saying disturbing things Carey allegedly told them — while Carey's Counter Affidavit documents far more severe statements made by Adam in front of the children, including death threats witnessed by children.

C. The Children's Best Interest — Never the Priority

Every documented action by Plaintiff and his counsel prioritized litigation advantage over the children's wellbeing:

• Zachary's 7th birthday (May 7, 2024): Mother denied a video call — attorney-instructed — on her son's birthday.

• Mother's Day (May 12, 2024): Court order entitled Mother to in-person time 9 AM – 8 PM. Children not produced. A video call was offered as a 'special occasion' grace.

• Zachary's kindergarten graduation party (June 3, 2024): Carey documented that children were at a party she was also attending; Adam brought children briefly but did not release them for parenting time.

• Zachary's ADHD diagnosis (January 2024): Adam enrolled Zachary in Brain Balance program (a 9-month, $thousands out-of-pocket program) without Carey's consent or input — despite shared legal custody.

• Children were consistently used as messengers and witnesses to adult conflict — precisely the conduct multiple courts and the GAL had instructed both parties to stop.

PART V: LEGAL CLAIMS AND REMEDIES

A. Motion to Vacate Divorce Decree — Duress

Under Ohio Civil Rule 60(B)(3), a court may relieve a party from a final judgment for fraud, misrepresentation, or other misconduct of an adverse party. Under Rule 60(B)(5), relief is available for 'any other reason justifying relief.'

The documented evidence supports vacating the Decree on the following grounds:

• Duress: Court-ordered parenting time withheld for 69 days by attorney instruction, conditioning restoration on signing the settlement agreement.

• Fraud upon the court: The 'no duress or coercion' clause was inserted by the coercing party's attorney while the coercive conditions were actively in effect.

• Misconduct of adverse party: Documented through OFW messages quoting Dean's letters verbatim.

• Violation of court order: Plaintiff and his counsel violated Judge Hoffman's January 24, 2023 order throughout the suspension period.

B. Ohio State Bar Complaint — Lisa Carey Dean, Esq.

The evidence supports a formal disciplinary complaint to the Ohio Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel against Lisa Carey Dean on the following grounds:

• Rule 3.4(c): Knowingly advising client to disobey court order — documented in writing, quoted verbatim on OFW.

• Rule 8.4(c): Conduct involving dishonesty and misrepresentation — using withheld parenting time as undisclosed settlement leverage.

• Rule 8.4(d): Conduct prejudicial to administration of justice — systematic abuse of court process for settlement advantage.

• Rule 4.4(a): Using means that burden a third party with no substantial purpose — children weaponized against their mother.

C. Ohio State Bar Complaint — RLB and Steinhauer

A separate complaint against Roderick Linton Belfance, LLP and Susan K. Steinhauer, Esq. is supported by:

• Rule 1.12(a): Steinhauer participated personally and substantially in this case as judge; no informed consent obtained from Carey.

• Rule 1.12(b): Evidence suggests employment negotiations occurred while Steinhauer was still active on matters affecting this case.

• Rule 1.12(c)(2): Written notice not promptly given — 37-day delay, vague letter, no direct notice to Defendant.

• Taking Carey's deposition April 26, 2023 — five days before Steinhauer joined — without disclosure of the imminent conflict.

D. Contempt of Court

Ohio R.C. §2705.02 makes willful disobedience of a court order contemptible. Carey filed contempt motions on May 16, 2024 and May 29, 2024, both of which are in the record. These were never adjudicated — they were effectively made moot by the coerced settlement. A motion to reinstate these contempt proceedings and adjudicate the violations is appropriate.

E. Civil Liability

Depending on the jurisdiction and applicable law, the conduct documented herein may support civil claims for:

• Tortious interference with parental rights — a recognized tort in Ohio (see In re Miller, 33 Ohio App.3d 224).

• Intentional infliction of emotional distress — the systematic denial of a mother's access to her children, documented message by message, satisfies the 'extreme and outrageous' conduct standard.

• Attorney malpractice claims against Carey's own former counsel for failure to seek emergency relief when parenting time was suspended.

PART VI: COMPLETE DOCUMENT INVENTORY

All claims in this report are supported by the following documents, which are available in the case record or Defendant's possession:

Court Filings — Summit County Case No. DR-2022-03-0667

• Plaintiff's Emergency Motion for Supervised Parenting Time and Modification of Interim Parenting Time Schedule (filed May 2, 2024)

• Affidavit of Adam J. Zivich in Support (filed May 2, 2024)

• Defendant's Counter Affidavit for Temporary Orders (filed May 16, 2024)

• Defendant's Motion for Contempt for Parenting Time (filed May 16, 2024)

• Defendant's Motion for Ex-Parte Emergency Hearing (filed May 29, 2024)

• Defendant's Motion to Disqualify RLB, Steinhauer, Dean & Heid with Exhibits A-D (filed July 7, 2023)

• Judge Hoffman Interim Orders (January 24, 2023)

• Judge Hoffman Judgment Entry — Replacement of GAL & Mutual Restraining Order (January 25, 2023)

• Judge Hoffman Order re: Household Contents (March 31, 2023)

• Judge Steinhauer Order of Recusal and Transfer (August 22, 2022)

• Judge Steinhauer June 8, 2022 Order (28 pages) — granting temporary custody to Plaintiff

• Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order (Ex Parte) — Case No. DR-2022-05-1201 (May 6, 2022)

• Petitioner's Motion for Contempt, Attorney Fees, and Other Relief — Case No. DR-2022-05-1201 (May 23, 2022)

• Petitioner/Wife/Mother Pre-Hearing/Trial Statement, Witness and Exhibit List (May 2022)

• Judgment Entry — Decree of Divorce with Minor Children (July 17, 2024)

• Separation Agreement (July 10, 2024) with Exhibits A (Child Support Worksheet) and B (Business Accounts)

• Visitation and Other Child-Related Matters Schedule (July 10, 2024, signed by Dean, Pfundstein, Phillips, Adam, Carey)

OFW Communications

• Our Family Wizard Message Report — Generated August 11, 2025 — 287 messages, chronological order, August 10, 2022 through July 30, 2025

• Key messages: #178-190 (May 3–May 31, 2024) — complete suspension period documented

• Key messages: #192-195 (June 3–June 29, 2024) — post-suspension, pre-decree period

Key Attachments Referenced in OFW Messages

• Ltr_to_C._Zivich_suspending_visitation_5-2-24.docx — Lisa Carey Dean's unilateral suspension letter (referenced in OFW messages 178, 179, 187, 188, 189)

• Ltr_to_C._Zivich_suspending_visitation_5-2-24_1.docx — Reissued suspension letter (OFW message 187)

• Ltr_to_C._Zivich_suspending_visitation_5-2-24_2.docx — Reissued suspension letter (OFW message 188)

• Ltr_to_C._Zivich_for_supervised_parenting_time_6-6-24.pdf — Dean's supervised parenting demand letter (OFW messages 192, 193)

CONCLUSION

This case represents a documented, evidence-supported pattern of judicial ethics violations, attorney misconduct, abuse of court process, and coercion that systematically deprived a mother of her children, her court-ordered parenting time, and ultimately her legal rights — all while using the very court system designed to protect those rights as the instrument of their violation.

The evidence is not based on allegations. It is based on:

• Signed court orders showing what rights Carey had and when they were granted.

• Timestamped OFW messages showing those rights being denied, day by day, with the attorney's own words quoted as justification.

• A divorce decree signed on the trial date — July 10, 2024 — after 69 days of court-ordered contact being withheld by attorney instruction, that permanently stripped Carey of unsupervised access to her own children.

• A 'no duress' clause drafted by the attorney who created the duress.

• A former judge sitting as Partner at the firm that created these conditions, having presided over and issued the original flawed custody order.

No single element of this case is an anomaly or a mistake. The pattern is deliberate, documented, and systematic. The remedy must be equally comprehensive.

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