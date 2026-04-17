What happens to a child when the system meant to protect them becomes the mechanism that removes them from the one person regulating their nervous system, anchoring their identity, and stabilizing their development?

The BAR association has released a memo that provides answers to that question with clinical precision. It shows that separating a child from a primary caregiver is not a neutral legal act. It is a biological event. A neurological disruption. A psychological injury. It floods the child’s body with stress hormones, alters brain architecture, increases the risk of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and lifelong health problems, and can permanently impair development. ￼

Now place that reality inside a custody battle.

Not a legitimate one grounded in protecting a child from real harm, but a “silver bullet” divorce. The kind where one parent, often guided by aggressive litigation strategy, makes explosive allegations designed not to be proven over time, but to trigger immediate removal. The kind where fear is manufactured quickly enough to override due process. The kind where “better safe than sorry” becomes the justification for separating a child from a loving, fit parent without ever fully examining the consequences of that separation itself.

Because the system rarely weighs that second harm.

It weighs the allegation. It weighs the optics. It weighs the potential liability of leaving a child in place if something were true.

But it does not adequately weigh what the research has already established as fact: that removal itself is often a more damaging intervention than the conditions it claims to prevent. ￼

So what you end up with is a predictable pattern.

A loving, regulating parent becomes the target.

An allegation is introduced with enough emotional charge to trigger emergency action.

The child is removed or access is restricted “temporarily.”

That temporary separation becomes prolonged.

And during that time, the child begins to deteriorate.

Not because of the parent they were taken from, but because of the absence of that parent.

The document explains that children organize their emotional and cognitive world around their primary caregiver. That caregiver is not interchangeable. They are the child’s buffering system against stress, fear, and dysregulation. Remove that person, and the child does not simply “adjust.” They enter a state of threat. ￼

You see it in behavior.

Regression.

Anxiety.

Aggression.

Withdrawal.

Confusion.

Hypervigilance.

The system often misinterprets these as evidence that something is wrong with the child’s original environment.

But the research is clear. These are predictable responses to separation itself.

And instead of correcting course, the system frequently doubles down.

More evaluations.

More therapy.

More time away.

More restrictions.

Each step reinforcing the original separation, each step compounding the harm.

Meanwhile, the parent who initiated the allegations benefits from the passage of time. Status quo becomes argument. The longer the child is away, the harder reunification becomes. The child adapts, not because they are thriving, but because survival requires adaptation. And that adaptation is then used as justification to maintain the arrangement.

This is where the issue moves beyond error and into something much more serious.

Because by this point, the harm is no longer theoretical.

The document outlines that children who are removed from their primary caregivers experience increased risks of long-term mental health disorders, developmental delays, lower earnings, higher rates of criminal involvement, and significant behavioral challenges. ￼

This is known.

Which means that continuing a separation in the absence of real necessity is not a neutral decision. It is the continuation of a known harm.

And in silver bullet custody cases, that harm is often sustained for years.

Years of limited contact.

Years of distorted narratives.

Years of a child trying to reconcile why the person they depend on most is suddenly inaccessible.

The system may call it “litigation.”

The child experiences it as abandonment, even when the parent never left.

That psychological fracture is profound.

The document describes children feeling overwhelmed with abandonment, rejection, worthlessness, guilt, and helplessness when separated. ￼

Now imagine that not as a brief disruption, but as a prolonged condition enforced by court orders, legal strategy, and institutional inertia.

This is where the role of attorneys, evaluators, and decision-makers must be examined honestly.

Because when false or exaggerated allegations are used strategically, and professionals participate in advancing them without rigorous scrutiny, they are not just advocating. They are influencing outcomes that directly impact a child’s nervous system, brain development, and long-term health.

And when those same professionals observe the child’s deterioration and fail to intervene, fail to reassess, or fail to prioritize reunification, their role shifts.

From participant in a legal process

to participant in the continuation of harm

The document makes it clear that separation should be a last resort, not a default response. It emphasizes that even when risk exists, decision-makers must weigh the harm of removal itself and pursue the least detrimental alternative. ￼

Silver bullet divorces invert that principle.

They weaponize urgency.

They bypass full analysis.

They create outcomes first and justify them later.

And in doing so, they place children into environments where the absence of their primary regulating parent becomes the central injury.

Even more concerning is when children are placed with the very individual creating the conflict.

Because now the child is not only separated from regulation, but embedded in a dynamic that often reinforces fear, confusion, or control. The document highlights that removal can increase vulnerability to exploitation, abuse, and instability, particularly when the child is placed outside their primary attachment relationship. ￼

So the child is left to navigate two simultaneous realities:

The loss of the parent they trust most

and the presence of a system they cannot understand

All while their body remains in a prolonged stress response.

This is what toxic stress looks like in practice.

Not a single event, but a sustained condition where the child remains on high alert, without the buffering presence of the caregiver who would normally help regulate that stress. The long-term consequences are not subtle. They impact brain development, emotional regulation, learning capacity, and physical health well into adulthood. ￼

So the question becomes unavoidable.

If the harm is known

if the outcomes are documented

if the science is clear

and if the system continues to allow these patterns to unfold

At what point does this stop being a series of unfortunate decisions and start becoming something that demands accountability?

Because in any other context, knowingly placing a child into a situation that triggers severe psychological and physiological harm would be treated with gravity.

The fact that it occurs through legal mechanisms does not change the nature of the harm.

It only changes how it is justified.

And that is where the real danger lies.

Not just in the initial separation, but in the normalization of it.

In the quiet acceptance that this is “just how custody battles go.”

In the assumption that children are resilient enough to absorb it.

In the failure to recognize that what is being disrupted is not just a schedule, but a foundational biological relationship.

The memo published by the Bar Association itself removes any ambiguity.

Children need stable, continuous attachment to their primary caregivers to develop properly.

Separation disrupts that attachment in ways that can cause lasting damage.

And the effects are often more severe than the conditions that justified the removal in the first place. ￼

When that reality is ignored in custody

￼ disputes driven by strategy rather than truth, the system is no longer simply resolving conflict between parents.

It is actively shaping the trajectory of a child’s life.

And when that trajectory is altered through preventable harm, the conversation must shift.

From procedure

to responsibility

From discretion

to accountability

Because the child is not experiencing a legal process.

The child is experiencing loss, dysregulation, and confusion at the deepest level of their development.

And that is not something time simply fixes.

It is something the system either protects against

or participates in creating

Carey Ann George

Trauma Expert

Source: https://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba/publications/litigation_committees/childrights/child-separation-memo/parent-child-separation-trauma-memo.pdf