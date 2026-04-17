Carey Ann George

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Richard Luthmann
Apr 18

This is the part the system doesn’t want to face: harm isn’t just what’s alleged—it’s what’s done in response. When courts remove a child from a stable parent without rigorously proving necessity, they’re not “erring on the side of caution”—they’re introducing a new, measurable injury. Attachment isn’t optional. It’s foundational. Break it, and you don’t get neutrality—you get damage. The worst part is how predictable it is. The science is clear, the outcomes are known, and yet the pattern repeats. At some point, you can’t call it caution anymore. You have to call it what it is—avoidable harm with lifelong consequences.

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