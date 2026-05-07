The facts below are compiled from documented evidence alone.￼

**Representation of an Admitted Abuser**

Lisa Dean and her law firm (Roderick, Linton, Belfance) represented Adam Zivich in both his family court proceedings and his criminal Domestic Violence case, where he pled guilty to domestic violence against Careyann. Despite knowing the details of his domestic violence conviction and the existence of a Civil Protection Order protecting Careyann and the children, Dean aggressively advocated for Adam to retain control over the family.

**Enabling Custodial Interference and Withholding Children**

The documents show that Lisa Dean actively defended Adam's efforts to keep the children away from their mother. During a conference with the judge, **Lisa Dean argued that the court order "didn't require Adam to do so, to do anything for me to see my kids,"** effectively giving him legal cover to withhold the children and refuse visitation.

**Promoting False Narratives and Litigation Abuse**

Dean played a direct role in pushing the verifiably false narrative that Careyann was "kidnapping" or "absconding" with the children, which was the primary excuse used to strip Careyann of custody.

* Transcripts show Dean questioning Adam in court, leading him to falsely testify that Careyann was frequently flying out of town and the country on business, to which Careyann noted, "I don't even have passports for them".

* Careyann's records state that **Lisa Dean sent emails "praising Adam and that includes for his lies,"** which were then forwarded to the children's therapist, Lori Long, to manipulate the professionals involved in the case.

* Careyann's text messages also raise serious concerns about Dean's litigation tactics, with one text explicitly asking her attorney, **"When did Lisa first contact Litsa [about] Falsifying affidavits?"**.

* Careyann also reminded her attorney about a time she addressed the court regarding Lisa Dean's questionable conduct, noting that Dean "dropped her head down on the podium" when called out.

**Contributing to the Extreme Trauma of the Children**

By utilizing these aggressive and allegedly deceptive tactics to help Adam win custody, Lisa Dean's legal strategy directly resulted in the children being isolated with their abuser. The documents heavily detail the resulting trauma, showing that the children were subjected to physical abuse, screaming, and severe distress while in Adam's care, all of which was facilitated by the legal victories Dean secured for him.

**Judge Susan Steinhauer** is alleged in formal grievances and court motions to have broken multiple Ohio statutes, judicial canons, and constitutional protections when she vacated your valid Civil Protection Order and transferred custody to your ex-husband. According to the records, the alleged violations include:

**Violations of the Ohio Revised Code (O.R.C.)**

* **O.R.C. § 3113.31 (Domestic Violence):** Judge Steinhauer improperly vacated a valid Civil Protection Order (CPO) issued by Magistrate Collins, despite overwhelming evidence of abuse, coercion, and harassment by Adam Zivich [1].

* **O.R.C. § 3109.04 (Allocation of Parental Rights):** She violated this statute, which requires custody decisions to prioritize the best interests of the children, by ignoring your role as the primary caregiver and issuing orders that placed the children with a father who had a documented history of domestic violence and substance abuse [1, 2].

* **O.R.C. § 102.03(A):** She failed to disclose potential conflicts of interest, specifically her long-standing relationship of over 30 years with opposing counsel & your counsel [1].

**Violations of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct**

* **Rule 1.2 & Canon 2:** Failure to promote public confidence in the judiciary through fairness, impartiality, and integrity [2, 3].

* **Rule 2.2 & Canon 3:** Failure to uphold and apply the law and perform judicial duties fairly and impartially [2, 3].

* **Rule 2.3(B):** Allowing bias, prejudice, and harassment to influence judicial decisions [3].

* **Rule 2.4(B):** Permitting personal or professional relationships to affect impartial decision-making [3].

* **Rule 2.6(A):** Denying procedural fairness by failing to ensure the right to be heard and completely disregarding your evidence, such as photographs of your son's physical injuries [1, 3].

* **Rule 2.9(A):** Improperly delegating her judicial duties to opposing counsel by allowing Lisa Dean to write the final custody order, which contained malicious and spiteful language [2, 3].

* **Rule 2.11(A):** Failing to disqualify or recuse herself due to her personal relationships and conflicts of interest [3].

**Violations of the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct (as an Attorney/Judge)**

* **Rule 8.4(c) and (d):** Engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. This specifically relates to her allegedly filing a retaliatory, fabricated protective order against you to silence your complaints [4, 5].

* **Rule 1.7:** Maintaining a conflict of interest by failing to recuse herself from cases where personal bias was evident [5, 6].

**Attorney Lisa Dean (Roderick Linton Belfance)** is alleged to have broken the following professional rules while colluding with the Judge to secure custody for her client:

**Violations of the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct**

* **Rule 3.3 (Candor Toward the Tribunal):** Attorney Dean knowingly facilitated false and misleading statements from Adam Zivich [7]. She submitted fabricated evidence, such as a falsified calendar, to misrepresent him as the primary caregiver, despite evidence showing he was absent and disengaged [7, 8].

* **Rule 4.4 (Respect for Rights of Third Persons):** Attorney Dean engaged in litigation tactics designed explicitly to harass you and obstruct justice [7]. By filing frivolous motions, presenting unsubstantiated claims, and weaponizing the legal system alongside a biased judge, she engaged in severe litigation abuse [7].

**Constitutional Violations by the Court**

* **Fourteenth Amendment (Due Process & Equal Protection):** The court violated your fundamental rights as a parent by relying on unverified claims and perjured testimony to strip you of custody without clear and convincing evidence of harm, while prioritizing an admitted abuser's interests [7].

* **First Amendment:** Judge Steinhauer allegedly retaliated against your constitutionally protected right to criticize public officials and file a grievance by filing a false protective order against you [9, 10].

**Documented Criminal History and Early Substance Abuse**

The records show a long history of substance-related legal issues for Adam Zivich. In 2001 and 2003, while in Pennsylvania, he was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including underage drinking, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and a DUI with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .191% [1, 2]. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe [3, 4].

**Admissions and Court-Monitored Treatment**

During the 2022 divorce proceedings, Adam testified under oath that he has a "history of depression" [5]. Following his February 2022 arrest for domestic violence, he testified that he was placed on probation, subject to daily random drug/alcohol screenings, and was required to complete a substance abuse class as well as a violence class [6]. During his court-ordered psychological evaluation with Dr. Aimee Thomas, Adam acknowledged that he had an addiction to opiates [7].

**2019 Suicidal Incident and Hospitalization**

Extensive police reports document a severe mental health crisis on November 26, 2019. Adam's mother, Maryellen Zivich, called 911 to report that Adam had sent a text message reading like a suicide note and that he had a history of suicidal thoughts [8, 9]. A multi-jurisdictional police search was launched, pinging his cell phone for hours [10]. When police eventually located him, he admitted to having thoughts of suicide and voluntarily agreed to be transported to Akron City Hospital for psychiatric evaluation [11].

**Severe Drug and Alcohol Use (Mother's Reports & Physical Evidence)**

Carey Ann reported that Adam suffered from severe, escalating addiction issues throughout their marriage, actively using heroin, cocaine, opiates, Suboxone, and Kratom [12-14]. She submitted evidence and testimony regarding the following:

* **Hidden Stashes:** Carey Ann found a garbage bag full of empty Patron liquor bottles hidden in the basement [15, 16]. While cleaning out his living space, she also reported finding a Suboxone box, containers of needles, used cocaine/heroin, and six massive black bins of Kratom [16, 17].

* **Police Confiscation:** Sagamore Hills Police records from June 15, 2022, confirm that an officer took a "small box containing marijuana" from the residence for destruction [18].

* **Financial Drain:** Carey Ann alleged she was told by a friend of Adam's (Patrick Lally) that Adam spent approximately $40,000 on cocaine between January and April of 2021 [16].

**Instability, Threats, and Erratic Behavior**

The records contain numerous allegations and documented instances of Adam's severe emotional instability and erratic actions:

* **Self-Harm as Manipulation:** During the February 15, 2022 domestic violence incident, responding officers found Adam sitting on the couch actively attempting to cut his own hand with a box cutter, forcing officers to shout commands to drop the blade before placing him in handcuffs [19, 20]. Carey Ann noted he had previously threatened to stab himself and blame it on her to get custody of the children [21, 22].

* **Disturbing Internet Searches:** Carey Ann submitted photographs to the court evaluator showing that Adam had Google searched "how to kill your wife," which was found on the same internet browser tab as gay pornography [13, 23, 24].

* **Witness Accounts of Rage:** Carey Ann's ex-sister-in-law, Erica Muller, submitted an affidavit stating she believed Adam had a "dangerous personality disorder" [25]. She detailed instances of his "unhinged" rage, including an incident where he screamed like a "maniac" over a small dog having an accident on the floor, and another incident where he stood up in a restaurant booth and screamed at the top of his lungs, pointing his finger in her face over how to parent a 7-year-old child [25].

Based on the provided court transcripts, evaluator reports, and Guardian ad Litem (GAL) records, the court and its appointed professionals relied on several specific pieces of evidence and testimony to justify removing custody from you and placing the children with Adam Zivich.

While your experts and your own filings argue that this evidence was fabricated, manipulated, or a misinterpretation of normal trauma responses, the following is the evidence the court used to justify its decision:

**1. Flight Risk and Absconding with the Children**

The court heavily relied on the events of early May 2022, concluding that you were attempting to permanently relocate the children out of the court's jurisdiction, relying on the narrative rather than actual facts.

* **Withholding Contact and School Removal:** Evidence was presented that on May 5 and May 6, 2022, you pulled the children out of their respective schools early, did not return them, and ceased all communication with Adam [1-3]. The court noted that you did not inform the Magistrate about removing the children from school for the remainder of the year [4]. This is in direct contradiction to documented facts, including a standing protection order granting you full temporary custody and you acting on your lawyers direct instructions, including her father renting an Airbnb for you to stay at while her tech assistant installed surveillance cameras in your home and that Magistrate Collins advised you stay in hotels temporarily as the women’s shelter you contacted was full.

* **Florida Relocation Texts:** Adam submitted numerous text messages dating back to 2021 where you expressed a strong desire to move the children to Florida. In these texts, you stated, "I deserve to live where I want to live and raise my children the way I want to raise them... in Florida in a Montessori school" and told him to "figure out how to move us to Florida" [5, 6]. Adam testified that you fabricated the domestic violence allegations specifically to get custody so you could move to Florida without him [7]. Judge Steinhauer concluded these texts proved your intent to leave the area [4].

**2. Physical Harm from "Stem Cell Patches"**

Adam and his mother presented photographic evidence of red, blistered rashes on the children's skin [8]. Lisa Dean asserted that you applied holistic "patches with crystals" to the children [9]. The court viewed this as a significant medical and safety concern, ordering that "no stem cell patches shall be utilized on the children" [10]. This contradicts evidence as children were in the care of paternal grandmother when photographs were taken, rendering it an impossibility for mother to place any stickers on the children. Also, there is no such thing as stem cell patches. Children had intolerance to 3M bandaid material.

**3. Father’s Testimony as the "Primary Caregiver"**

Despite your testimony to the contrary, Adam testified under oath that since the children were born, he functioned as the "stay-at-home mom" [11, 12]. He claimed he woke up with them, made their meals, took them to school, and coached their sports [11]. He submitted a calendar as evidence to the court that purported to show he had the children roughly 50% of the time leading up to the May 2022 dispute [13].

**4. Psychological Evaluation Diagnosing Paranoia**

Following the court's initial order, the court-appointed psychologist, Dr. Aimee Thomas, conducted an evaluation and concluded that your mental health was detrimental to a co-parenting relationship citing you were likely unable to coparent and that you were delusional as she claimed no abuse happened.

* **Diagnosis:** Dr. Thomas diagnosed you with "Paranoid Personality Disorder" and an "Other Specified Trauma and Stressor Related Disorder" [14].

* **Hostility and Delusions:** Her report concluded that you experienced "severe paranoia, if not delusional belief systems" [15]. She noted that you approached conflicts with hostility, were constantly suspicious of the motivations of the judge, the GAL, and therapists, and projected malevolent intent onto Adam, completely ignoring all documented violence and drug history of father and denying any abuse happened [15].

**5. Allegations of Emotional Harm and Parental Alienation**

The Guardian ad Litem and the children's therapist, Lori Long, reported that your interactions with the children were causing them distress and regression rather than the parental alienation and coercive control.

* **Inappropriate Conversations:** Visitation supervisor Scott Stutler and Therapist Lori Long documented that you spoke about the divorce and adult matters in front of the children. [16].

* **Disparaging the Father:** Long reported that you made negative statements to the boys, such as telling them their father was "evil," that he was the reason they were not together, and that they would "never see their father again", contrary to documented facts [17-19].

* **Behavioral Regression:** The therapist noted that when you re-entered the picture for visits, Zachary's behavior severely declined, he became aggressive at school, and he lost his ability to self-regulate-failing to document that Zachary’s behavior regressed the day he was taken from his mother and his behaviors escalated to an extreme level the entire two months he had no contact with his mother, his primary caregiver and source of safety [20, 21].

**6. Financial Concerns**

The GAL, James Phillips, reported to the psychological evaluator that there were significant concerns you had misrepresented your finances to the court and "may be hiding in excess of $1,000,000" [22].

**Summary**

To justify stripping you of custody, the court accepted Adam's narrative that he was the primary caregiver and that you used a domestic violence protection order as a pretext to kidnap the children to Florida. Subsequently, the court's evaluators used your holistic medical choices, your psychological diagnosis of paranoia, and reports that you were disparaging Adam to the children to conclude that your custody was emotionally and physically harmful to the boys.

Based on the expert reports and legal filings in your records, the documents outline a catastrophic systemic failure where the family court, its evaluators, and the Guardian ad Litem ignored verifiable, documented evidence of domestic violence and substance abuse. Instead, they relied on fabricated evidence, unverified hearsay, and discredited psychological theories to justify removing your children.

Here is how your experts and court filings explain this breakdown of justice:

**1. The Denial of Verifiable Evidence**

Despite Adam Zivich’s guilty plea to domestic violence in Stow Municipal Court [1, 2], multiple police reports [3, 4], and photographic evidence of the physical abuse inflicted upon your son [5, 6], the court's appointed professionals actively chose to disregard the facts. The Guardian ad Litem (James Phillips) reported to you that he found "no independent evidence" of your claims of abuse [7]. Furthermore, the court psychologist, Dr. Aimee Thomas, used your persistent efforts to provide this exact documentation as evidence of "hostility," subsequently diagnosing you with "Paranoid Personality Disorder" and labeling your documented claims of abuse as "delusional belief systems" [8, 9].

**2. Reliance on Fabricated Evidence and Perjury**

Your legal filings argue that Judge Steinhauer justified her custody reversal by relying on perjury and fabricated evidence [2, 10]. Specifically, the court accepted a "fabricated calendar" submitted by Adam to falsely portray himself as the primary caregiver [2, 10, 11]. Your domestic violence expert, Barry Goldstein, highlights this as a classic abuser tactic: a father who had limited involvement with the children during the marriage suddenly demands full custody to punish the mother the moment she attempts to escape the abuse [12, 13].

**3. Therapist Bias and Manipulation**

Dr. David Blankenship’s expert review of your children's therapist, Lori Long, reveals exactly how false narratives were manufactured and validated against you. Dr. Blankenship concluded that Long demonstrated a severe "pattern of bias" [14, 15]. His review found that she regularly documented Adam's unverified hearsay as fact [16-18], used leading questions to manipulate the children's perceptions of you [19-21], and alarmingly failed to report suspected child abuse when it was actually brought to her attention [22, 23].

**4. The Weaponization of "Parental Alienation"**

Barry Goldstein’s report states that you lost custody because the court committed "malpractice" by relying on the "Parental Alienation Syndrome" (PAS) claims [24, 25]. Goldstein explains that family courts frequently create a "false equivalency" between victims and abusers because the system is biased toward shared parenting [13, 25]. Because the court system failed to utilize evidence-based domestic violence science, your normal trauma responses—such as securing a protection order and temporarily taking your children to a hotel to hide from your abuser—were twisted by the court into malicious "alienation" and "absconding" [13, 26, 27].

**In Summary**

Your domestic violence expert explicitly validates your conclusion. Goldstein summarizes the tragedy of your case by stating that the court’s reliance on biased evaluators and unscientific alienation theories resulted in a catastrophic failure that punished a "highly attentive mother with no criminal past" and handed the children over to a "self-admitted drug addict and Domestic Violence offender" [13, 28].

These documents consist of **legal communications**, **personal notes**, and **private messages** detailing a complex **family dispute** involving Careyann Muller and Adam Zivich. The records highlight significant **custody and child support** proceedings, including **supervised visitation** schedules and concerns regarding **domestic violence**, addiction, and coercive control. Correspondence with various **educational institutions** shows the family's attempts to coordinate schooling between **Ohio and Florida**, though these plans were disrupted by the pandemic. Furthermore, the sources include **legal invoices**, evidence of **surveillance camera** setup, and personal logs used to document **substance abuse** and behavioral issues for court purposes. Overall, the collection serves as a **chronological record** of a contentious separation and the mother’s efforts to manage her children's safety and **academic future** amidst litigation.

**February 2021 – March 2022: School Enrollment Inquiries**

Careyann submitted an initial inquiry to Hudson Montessori School on February 20, 2021. On March 21, 2022, she sent an email to the school's Admissions Department attempting to enroll her four-year-old son, Zachary, for the remainder of the year starting in April, as well as for the summer program and kindergarten. She later stated this was an effort to move him from a daycare-style program at Goddard School to an actual school program.

**April – May 2022: Custody Filings and Assertions of Control**

In late April and early May 2022, Careyann received text messages from Adam Zivich indicating that his attorney had filed paperwork and that he was dictating the situation. Adam explicitly stated, "**But I’m in control of what happens with everything**" on April 27, 2022, and reiterated, "**I am in control of what happens from here on out though**" on May 3, 2022. He also told her he was "not out to get you" and that he could drop all the filings if he chose to.

**May 9, 2022: Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order**

A **Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order (Ex Parte) was issued by the Summit County Court protecting Carey Ann Zivich and her children** (Isaiah and Zachary) from Adam John Zivich. The order required Adam to vacate their Sagamore Hills residence, granted Careyann exclusive possession of the home, and temporarily allocated parental rights and responsibilities to Careyann.

**May – June 2022: Security Measures and Tech Support**

Following the protection order, Careyann worked extensively with a contact named Charlie on advice of counsel to secure her digital accounts, disable two-factor authentication tied to old numbers, and retrieve her belongings. During this time, she had Charlie assist her with securing and disabling interior security cameras at her home, noting that she was experiencing PTSD from how much Adam had stalked and watched her.

**August – September 2022: Supervised Visitations**

By August 2022, the custody dynamic shifted, and **Careyann began having supervised visits with her children** at her home, coordinated by a monitor named Scott and her attorney, Kimberly Valenti. Careyann attempted to schedule an outing with her sons to a Sky Zone Trampoline Park, but Scott informed her that the court order restricted her visits exclusively to her house.

On September 28, 2022, **Scott abruptly withdrew his monitoring services**. He informed Careyann that he had notified the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) about his serious concerns regarding Zachary exhibiting self-injurious behavior during a visit on September 24. Scott recommended that the family needed therapeutic supervised visits overseen by a mental health professional.

**February 2023 – August 2023: Gathering Evidence and Dispute Over Custody**

Careyann continued working with Charlie to compile evidence, including requesting unedited Zoom recordings, security camera access, and the specific 2022 text messages where Adam claimed he was "in control".

On August 18, 2023, Careyann forwarded her original March 2022 Montessori enrollment email to James Phillips, outlining her overarching legal grievance. She stated that **Adam had pled guilty to domestic violence but was still awarded custody because he lied to the court**. She alleged that Adam falsely claimed she was planning to "abscond" with the children and remove them from the court's jurisdiction, a claim she argued was verifiably false since the children lacked passports and she was actively enrolling them in the local Hudson Montessori School.

Here is a breakdown of the documented evidence contrasted directly with the claims Adam Zivich made to the court, the Guardian ad Litem (GAL), and therapists, which influenced the custody proceedings:

**Claim 1: Careyann "Kidnapped" the Children and Planned to "Abscond"**

* **The Claim:** Adam told the court, the GAL, and their therapist that Careyann was kidnapping the children and planning to abscond with them to remove them from the court's jurisdiction. The court heavily relied on this narrative to award Adam custody.

* **The Documented Fact:** The family had a pre-existing agreement since 2021 to live in Florida for half the year and Ohio for the other half, with documented efforts to find a home and school in Florida long before the custody dispute. Furthermore, Careyann was actively enrolling both children in the local Hudson Montessori School in Ohio for the remainder of the 2022 school year and the following fall. She noted the absurdity of the "absconding" claim, as the children did not even have passports to leave the country.

**Claim 2: Careyann Had Substance Abuse Issues**

* **The Claim:** Adam alleged to the court that Careyann had substance abuse and alcohol issues, forcing her to complete a substance abuse class. He also told the GAL that he was actively participating in a "court recovery program". There is no history of substance abuse by mother.

* **The Documented Fact:** Adam was projecting his own severe addictions onto Careyann. The Stow Municipal Court did not even have the "court recovery program" Adam claimed to be in. Evidence shows Adam spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on his addictions, which included heroin, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, alcohol, Modafinil (purchased illegally via Bitcoin), and Kratom. Careyann documented finding his Suboxone boxes, needles, and empty prescription bottles hidden in his area of the house.

**Claim 3: Adam Was Not a Danger and the Protection Order Was Against Careyann**

* **The Claim:** Adam testified on May 20, 2022, that Careyann had no reason to be in fear of him. He later lied to the children's therapist, Lori Long, claiming that the protection order was actually against Careyann.

* **The Documented Fact:** Adam pled guilty to Domestic Violence on March 17, 2022, following an incident where he slashed Careyann's tires to trap her and assaulted her. On May 9, 2022, the Summit County Court issued a **Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order (Ex Parte) explicitly protecting Careyann and her two sons from Adam**. The order required Adam to vacate their home, surrender his keys, and stay away from them due to the immediate and present danger of domestic violence.

**Claim 4: Adam Was a Stable Father and Careyann Was Withholding the Children**

* **The Claim:** Adam told the therapist he was highly involved, coaching his sons' sports, taking them to farmers markets, and that Careyann was refusing to see the kids at the visitation center.

* **The Documented Fact:** The children confirmed to the therapist that Adam was not coaching them. Careyann was actually the primary caregiver and a stay-at-home mother. Rather than being a stable presence, Adam was heavily surveilling Careyann in violation of the protection order. He used digital keyloggers on her devices, GPS trackers on vehicles, and hired private investigators to track her family. Furthermore, supervised visits with Adam were so detrimental that on September 28, 2022, the visitation monitor, Scott Stutler, suspended his services due to Zachary exhibiting "self-injurious behavior" during a visit, stating the family instead needed therapeutic supervision by a mental health professional.

**Claim 5: Adam's Mental Health Was Stable**

* **The Claim:** By awarding him custody, the court operated under the assumption that Adam was the mentally stable parent capable of providing a safe environment. Adam actively hid his mental health history from the court.

* **The Documented Fact:** Adam had a long, documented history of severe mental health crises and suicide threats used to manipulate his family. On November 26, 2019, his own mother called 911 because Adam left suicide notes and claimed to have a gun. This triggered a massive multi-jurisdictional police search involving five different police departments. He frequently threatened to blow his brains out or kill Careyann.

**Claim 6: Adam Was Filing Court Documents Defensively**

* **The Claim:** Adam told Careyann he "HAD to file - you gave me no choice" and that he was just following his attorneys' advice.

* **The Documented Fact:** Text messages directly from Adam show he was using the family court system as a weapon of coercive control. In texts sent around the time of the filings, he bragged to Careyann about his legal power, stating: **"I am in control of what happens from here on out though"** and **"But I’m in control of what happens with everything... I can drop all of it if I want"**.