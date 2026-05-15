Thank you so much ohio legislature for giving us permission to let our kids play outside.￼

OHIO JUST PASSED A LAW MAKING IT LEGAL TO LET YOUR KIDS PLAY OUTSIDE.

Let that sink in.

Senate Bill 277 — passed by the Ohio General Assembly in 2025 — had to be written, debated, amended, and signed into law because parents across this state were being investigated for child neglect for allowing their children to walk to school, ride bikes around the neighborhood, or play outside without an adult standing over them.

Not abuse.

Not starvation.

Not danger.

Playing outside.

THIS USED TO JUST BE CALLED CHILDHOOD.

Ask anyone over 40 what their summer looked like growing up. They’ll tell you about leaving after breakfast and coming home when the streetlights came on. No check-ins. No GPS. No adult supervision at every moment. Just kids being kids — building independence, problem-solving, taking manageable risks, and growing up.

Nobody called that neglect.

Nobody called CPS.

Nobody had their children removed.

Because it wasn’t neglect.

It was parenting.

Normal, healthy, time-tested parenting that produced generations of functional, capable, independent adults.

SO WHAT CHANGED?

The short answer: the government got involved, got funded, and got incentivized — and American childhood has never been the same.

In 1974, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) was signed into law. In 1980, the Adoption Assistance and Child Welfare Act followed.

Then in 1997, the Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) dramatically accelerated the timeline for terminating parental rights and moving children toward adoption.

Each piece of legislation came with federal dollars attached.

Under Title IV-E of the Social Security Act, states receive federal reimbursement for children placed in foster care.

The more children in the system, the more federal money flows to the state.

This isn’t a fringe theory whispered on the internet — it is codified federal funding policy that has been criticized by family law attorneys, civil liberties organizations, and even some legislators for decades.

When a government agency’s budget is tied — even partially — to the number of children it removes, you no longer have a child protection system.

You have a child removal system dressed up as protection.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL PROBLEM

The 4th Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures.

The 14th Amendment guarantees that no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized — in Meyer v. Nebraska (1923), Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), Troxel v. Granville (2000) — that the right of parents to direct the upbringing of their children is a fundamental liberty interest protected by the Constitution.

And yet across Ohio and across this country, CPS caseworkers routinely:

• Enter homes without warrants

• Interview children at school without parental knowledge or consent

• Make unilateral determinations that override fit parents

• Place families on state abuse registries without a conviction or even a formal hearing

• Use the threat of removal as leverage to demand compliance

All of this can be triggered by an anonymous tip.

A nosy neighbor.

A mandatory reporter who checked a box.

And once the machinery starts moving, the burden falls on the parent to prove innocence — not on the state to prove abuse.

That is not due process.

That is not constitutional.

And for thousands of Ohio families every year, it is devastating.

THE NUMBERS TELL THE STORY

According to federal data, roughly 250,000 children are removed from their homes annually in the United States. Study after study — including research published by the American Journal of Public Health — has found that children removed from low-income but otherwise loving homes and placed in foster care often experience worse outcomes than children who remained with their families.

More trauma. More instability. More likelihood of aging out of the system without a family at all.

The system designed to protect children is — in a statistically significant number of cases — actively harming them.

BACK TO SENATE BILL 277

What this bill does is simple and should have never needed to be said:

A child whose parent allows them to engage in age-appropriate independent activities — walking to school, playing outside, staying home for a reasonable amount of time — cannot be classified as abused or neglected solely for that reason.

That’s it. That’s the whole bill.

And the fact that Ohio’s legislature had to carve that out as a legal protection in the year 2025 is a damning indictment of how completely the government has overstepped its role in family life.

We have gone from a country where parents raised children to a country where the state supervises parents raising children — and reserves the right to override them at will, funded by the very act of doing so.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT PARTY. THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS.

This is about whether the American family still has any protected sphere of privacy and autonomy left.

It is about whether a mother can send her 10-year-old to ride his bike without fear of a knock on the door.

It is about whether the Constitution still means what it says.

Ohio just had to answer that question with legislation.

That should outrage every single one of us — regardless of where we stand on anything else.

Share this if you believe parents — not the government — should be raising America’s children.

#OhioSB277 #ParentalRights #CPSReform #ConstitutionalRights #FourthAmendment #FourteenthAmendment #GovernmentOverreach #FamilyFirst #ChildrensRights #FreeSpeech

Carey Ann George