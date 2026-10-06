He had a fresh domestic-violence arrest, a probation order requiring substance-abuse classes and drug testing, and years of bar nights out while I put our boys to bed. On May 6, 2022, a magistrate granted me sole custody. Thirty-three days later, a Summit County judge handed the children to him.

By Carey Ann George

Before you read. This is my account of my own case, built from public court records in Summit County Domestic Relations cases DR-2022-05-1201 (my domestic-violence civil protection order) and DR-2022-03-0667 (the divorce), plus police reports, bank records, and messages I hold. It is not legal advice and it is not a court filing. Where something is my own account and not yet backed by a record I can show you, I say so. I have removed home addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, and my children's names. Quotations from orders and transcripts are verbatim.

The short version

On February 15, 2022, my husband, Adam, was arrested at our home and charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor under R.C. 2919.25(A) (police report 22-00040). He later pleaded to a reduced disorderly-conduct charge and was placed on community control. The conditions included substance-abuse classes, a violence class, no alcohol, and random drug and alcohol testing (Stow Municipal Court, Rules of Community Control, signed 3/17/22).

On May 6, 2022, I stood in front of Magistrate Stephan Collins, under oath, and asked for a protection order. He granted it. He named me sole custodial parent of our two sons and suspended Adam's parenting time. The full transcript is below.

On June 8, 2022, Judge Susan K. Steinhauer, ruling in the divorce case on an "emergency" motion filed by Adam's attorney, Lisa Dean, made Adam the temporary legal custodian and residential parent. She limited me to four hours a week of supervised visits at a facility. She found that Adam, who had been arrested for domestic violence less than four months earlier, had been the children's "primary caregiver."

On June 9, 2022, one day later, the same judge filed the full protection order. It found, by a preponderance of the evidence, that I and my household had been victims of domestic violence committed by Adam.

So within roughly 24 hours, one Summit County courtroom made two findings. The man was a domestic abuser. The children should live with him.

That is the affront I am writing about. It is an affront to every survivor who is told to go to court and get a protection order. It is an affront to every mother who did the work of raising her children and then watched a court give that credit to the man she needed protection from.

Who I am

I grew up as a missionary kid in the Philippines. I am a mother with no drug or alcohol record, no history of violence, and no mental-health history that any court file has ever documented against me. I worked from home when he quit his job. I put our boys to bed. I was the parent schools and sitters actually emailed. That is the person who, thirty-three days after a magistrate named me sole custodian under a domestic-violence protection order, was cut down to four supervised hours a week-I did not get another overnight or contact beyond a zoom call for six months after.

The orders that could not both be true

On June 8, 2022, the only written civil protection order still allocating custody was Magistrate Collins’s order naming me sole custodian and suspending Adam’s parenting time. The full CPO that carries divorce-case “deferral” language was not filed until June 9.

Ohio law (R.C. 3113.31(E)(3)(a)) lets a divorce court replace the parental-rights paragraphs of a CPO once it issues its own allocation. That is not the same as saying the June 8 order was sound. The June 8 order issued while the full hearing in DR-2022-05-1201 was still open — the order itself said a separate order would address the CPO. The next day, the same judge signed a full CPO finding, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Adam had committed domestic violence against our household, while leaving the children with him. The stay-at-home-father and “abscond” findings that justified giving him custody are the ones the records contradict. Later temporary and final orders built on June 8 inherit that problem; they get no deference from me as a starting point for what was true.

What the law promised me

Ohio's civil protection order statute, R.C. 3113.31, exists for one purpose: to protect a victim of domestic violence and her family or household members, fast, before the danger turns into something worse. Civil Rule 65.1 sets out the special procedure for these cases. An ex parte order (one entered on the victim's sworn testimony, before the respondent is heard) takes effect when it is issued. Police can enforce it. It is not a suggestion.

When "no other court has determined, or is determining," custody, the statute lets the court temporarily allocate parental rights to protect the children too (R.C. 3113.31(E)(1)(d)). Magistrate Collins did exactly that. The written ex parte order, filed May 9, 2022, says:

Carey Ann Zivich shall be sole custodial parent (¶17).

Respondent's parenting time rights are suspended (¶18(A)).

Adam must stay away from me and the children and must have no contact of any kind, "directly or through another person" (¶¶5–6).

Police are to help me gain physical custody of the children if necessary (¶19).

No deadly weapons. At the hearing I told the court there were guns.

The order contained no travel restriction and no requirement that I disclose where we were staying. I was in fact advised by my legal counsel to not disclose. I was a domestic-violence victim with a court order naming me sole custodian. Keeping my sons away from the man the court had just restrained was the whole point.

Here is how that hearing actually went.

The May 6, 2022 hearing: full transcript

Ex parte hearing on my Petition for Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order, Case No. DR-2022-05-1201, Summit County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division. Magistrate Stephan Collins presiding. Present: me, with my attorney, Kimberly Valenti. Respondent: no appearance (ex parte). Source: the certified transcript by Official Court Reporter Michelle L. Schilling (17 pages, certified August 2, 2022). Bracketed page numbers refer to that transcript. Redactions for safety are shown in [brackets]. Nothing else has been changed.

Opening [Schilling p.2]

THE COURT (Magistrate Collins): This is Case No. 2022-05-1201, Carey Ann Zivich versus Adam Zivich. The date is the 6th of May, 2022. The Court is convened on a petition for domestic violence civil protection order filed by the Petitioner on the 6th. This is the ex parte hearing. Present in the Court is Carey Ann Zivich … represented by Attorney Kimberly Valenti.

Raise your right hand.

(WHEREUPON, Carey Ann Zivich was duly sworn by the Court.)

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: Okay.

MS. VALENTI: Magistrate, may I hand you these?

THE COURT: What's those?

MS. VALENTI: These are some exhibits. There are more, but this was last minute. This was what I could get together.

THE COURT: All right. That's fine. [p.3]

Identity / residence / divorce status [pp.3–6]

THE COURT: All right. What's your name?

MS. ZIVICH: Carey Ann. Carey Ann.

THE COURT: Carey Ann what?

MS. ZIVICH: Zivich.

THE COURT: All right. And where do you live?

MS. ZIVICH: In [community redacted].

THE COURT: All right. What's the address?

MS. ZIVICH: [home address redacted].

THE COURT: And you know Adam Zivich?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes, my hus — husband.

THE COURT: Ex-husband?

MS. ZIVICH: Ex-husband.

THE COURT: All right. Are you guys divorced?

MS. VALENTI: Pending.

MS. ZIVICH: Pending.

THE COURT: What does that mean?

MS. ZIVICH: There's — it's —

THE COURT: Did you file?

MS. VALENTI: No. He — he filed after there was a domestic violence that she called on him. It's on the paperwork. We did include that, Your Honor.

THE COURT: Okay. That's fine. I'm just trying to figure out —

MS. VALENTI: It was just filed.

THE COURT: Is it — it was — the divorce was just filed?

MS. VALENTI: In March.

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: All right. Let's do it this way. In Sum — in Summit County?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: All right.

MS. VALENTI: And you just received service a few days ago.

MS. ZIVICH: Yes. I — I just received service a few days ago. He filed a few months ago. I'm not sure why he didn't give me the paper sooner. [p.5]

THE COURT: Well, I don't know that either. I see it, 2022-03-0667. He's got Lisa Dean. They did a notice of — or a — well, they sent a process server on February twenty-s — oh, so they served you. They did a — instructions for clerk of service on 3/21, so either they didn't get it to the process server right away or the process server didn't do his job right away.

MS. VALENTI: Well, actually, the — the plaintiff drove the process server.

MS. ZIVICH: Yeah.

MS. VALENTI: So I'm not sure what happened.

MS. ZIVICH: In his car.

MS. VALENTI: Okay. So —

THE COURT: Well, that's interesting.

MS. VALENTI: Yes, it is.

THE COURT: Who was the process server?

MS. VALENTI: [process server's first name] — [first name] —

THE COURT: [process server's surname]?

MS. VALENTI: Yes. [p.6]

THE COURT: He drove [process server]? That's weird.

MS. VALENTI: He drove somebody from there.

THE COURT: Huh, because he usually does his own work.

MS. VALENTI: Uh-huh. Yes. Thank you very much. Okay.

THE COURT: I don't see — oh, there's a motion for temporary orders. You have a temporary orders hearing June twen — oh.

MS. VALENTI: I'm going to request a continuance. Most likely it's 5/11, I think.

THE COURT: Yeah, 5/11 at 0800.

MS. VALENTI: Yes, yes.

THE COURT: So you're not — yeah, you're not even going to get —

MS. VALENTI: We —

THE COURT: — service on this till the 9th.

MS. VALENTI: Uh-huh. [p.7]

Allegations / February 15 separation / criminal case [pp.7–9]

THE COURT: All right. So what's Mr. Zivich allegedly been up to that brought you here asking for a civil protection order?

MS. ZIVICH: He is monitoring every move I make.

THE COURT: When do you — when were you guys div — separated?

MS. ZIVICH: After he got violent with me.

THE COURT: When was that?

MS. ZIVICH: February —

THE COURT: Okay.

MS. ZIVICH: — 15th, I believe.

MS. VALENTI: I have a police report, but I don't think it's part of the exhibits yet, Your Honor. Like I said, I — this has come up very quickly.

THE COURT: Well, yeah, that's fine. So you guys separated in February?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes. [p.8]

THE COURT: You've been living in separate houses?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes. He's living with his mother, but he —

MS. VALENTI: Just yes, that's it.

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: Okay. And I see a [community redacted] address on February 15th.

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: So you guys separated after that?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: All right.

MS. VALENTI: Are these the copies?

MS. ZIVICH: Uh-huh.

THE COURT: And he was arrested?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

MS. VALENTI: Your Honor, I — I'll give this back so you can reference everything.

THE COURT: All right. Thanks.

MS. VALENTI: Uh-huh. [p.9]

THE COURT: All right. That will do it right there. Is he gone to trial?

MS. VALENTI: He — it was disposed of, Your Honor. For the record —

THE COURT: Uh-huh.

MS. VALENTI: — they — there is a TPO in place.

THE COURT: Right.

MS. VALENTI: But his mother called, she answered, he was on the phone, and it was threatening and telling her to dismiss, to remove the protection order. Unfortunately, she did do so, so it pled down to a domestic — or disorderly conduct, M4, I believe.

THE COURT: Okay.

Photos / spanking of [younger son] / description of Respondent [pp.9–11]

THE COURT: So what are these pictures of this butt that I see?

MS. ZIVICH: That's him spanking him.

THE COURT: Spanking —

MS. ZIVICH: [younger son], my son.

THE COURT: Okay.

MS. ZIVICH: He's four. [p.10]

THE COURT: And when did that happen?

MS. ZIVICH: Last year.

MS. VALENTI: This has been an ongoing thing, Your Honor, and she has tried to —

THE COURT: Did you call the police then?

MS. ZIVICH: I've tried several times. I didn't make a report the last time because he was standing over me, and I was in fear.

MS. VALENTI: That's fine. That's fine. You're fine. Did he use a belt?

MS. ZIVICH: No. His hand.

THE COURT: Oh, what's his — how tall is this guy? You didn't fill that part out.

MS. ZIVICH: 6 foot.

THE COURT: 6 foot, period?

MS. ZIVICH: Uh-huh.

THE COURT: Weight?

MS. ZIVICH: Probably 200.

THE COURT: Eye color? [p.11]

MS. ZIVICH: Blue.

THE COURT: Hair color?

MS. ZIVICH: Brown.

THE COURT: [Respondent's date of birth redacted]?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: [Respondent's address redacted]; is that correct?

MS. VALENTI: [street name redacted]?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

MS. VALENTI: Okay. Say correct.

Orders announced on the record [pp.11–14]

THE COURT: So, again, I'm giving her exclusive use of the house. Because it's the former marital residence, he has the right to go back there whenever he feels like it, so now he doesn't.

[home address redacted]?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

MS. VALENTI: [spelling of street name redacted], right?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: So look for things like did she ask for a car. She asked for the house, but she didn't ask for a car, so… [p.12]

No deadly weapons. Concealed carry license revoked.

Parental response — responsibilities, you will want to do that.

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: Carey Ann Zivich will be sole custodial parent. [older son] — I've already forgotten to get the H in there. [younger son].

I am going to suspend the parenting time because that's what I always do until they work it out.

No alcohol or drugs, don't interfere.

Again, so I'm going to have to schedule this one because the likelihood of everybody being gone is very high. So go in, schedule event, hearing type DV-EV, Elisa Hill. Your name will come up when you're in that — one, two — oh, this is the eleven — no. Let's see. The 18th, beautiful.

You free the 18th at 10:00 [p.13] o'clock, Valenti?

MS. VALENTI: I'm looking right now, Your Honor. The 18th of — at 10:00 o'clock?

THE COURT: May 18th at 1000.

MS. VALENTI: Yes, I am.

THE COURT: You're good?

MS. VALENTI: And you'll be back from business?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

MS. VALENTI: You're taking the kid — okay.

THE COURT: Okay. 5/18 at 10:00. It's usually not that easy.

Do you work?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes.

THE COURT: What city?

MS. ZIVICH: From home.

THE COURT: Okay. Makes that easy.

MS. ZIVICH: (Indiscernible.)

THE COURT: Yeah, because that's very often how it works. They'll come bug you at the home. They'll come bug you at the house. [p.14]

Okay. You're welcome to use those things there.

All right. So law enforcement, parental rights, no parenting time, turn over weapons, no weapons, no weapons, don't hide companion animals.

MS. VALENTI: There are guns.

THE COURT: I have —

MS. VALENTI: Okay.

THE COURT: — said he's not allowed to have them anymore.

MS. VALENTI: Okay.

THE COURT: Does he have them, or do you have them?

MS. VALENTI: You don't know where everything is?

MS. ZIVICH: I don't know where everything is, no.

THE COURT: Okay. Well, give the — well, you don't — you can't — or you don't have to.

So you think he took some to his mom's house?

MS. ZIVICH: I don't know.

THE COURT: All right. You all [p.15] can go.

MS. VALENTI: Thank you.

Service instructions / hotel / end [pp.15–16]

THE COURT: I'm going to send you — you'll have to come back on Monday because the clerk's been closed a half hour. So what will happen is — [community redacted] is Summit County?

MS. VALENTI: Yes, sir.

THE COURT: All right. So you're going to come back. You're going to get your copy of the CPO certified. You might want to get a second certified — it looks like [older son]'s old enough to be in school.

MS. ZIVICH: Uh-huh.

THE COURT: So you'll probably want to drop a copy off at school.

MS. ZIVICH: Okay.

THE COURT: So get two certified for you. You're going to get a second copy, a third copy, you're going to take it to the clerk — to the Sheriff's Department, which is the other old building, in the basement, all right? Head — it's over by the lunchroom. [p.16] You'll give them a copy, they'll go Monday, and they'll go serve him, all right?

MS. ZIVICH: Yes, sir.

THE COURT: Until then make the best of it.

MS. VALENTI: Yeah. We — she's staying in a hotel right now.

THE COURT: All right.

MS. VALENTI: Yeah.

THE COURT: All right.

MS. VALENTI: Thank you.

THE COURT: So Monday, you'll have exclusive use, and whenever you call it in — especially, if he's — once he's been served, it's a crime to come by, to contact you, et cetera. It's also a violation of this if his mom calls you.

MS. ZIVICH: Okay.

MS. VALENTI: You do not answer for anybody.

MS. ZIVICH: Okay.

(End of audio recording.)

(WHEREUPON, the proceedings were concluded.)

Certificate: Michelle L. Schilling, Official Reporter, certified the 17-page transcript as "a true and accurate transcription from a digital recording." Dated Akron, Ohio, August 2, 2022.

What that hearing decided, and what it did not

Read it again and notice what is there. I told the court Adam was "monitoring every move I make." I told the court he got violent with me on February 15 and was arrested. My lawyer told the court the first protection order had been dropped after a call from his mother's phone with him on the line, threatening me to remove it. The court looked at photographs of our four-year-old's bruised bottom. My lawyer said, "There are guns." Magistrate Collins then said, in plain words: "Carey Ann Zivich will be sole custodial parent." He suspended Adam's parenting time. He told me the order would be served Monday, and that once it was, "it's a crime to come by, to contact you." It would even be "a violation of this if his mom calls you."

What the hearing did not decide was who had been the "primary caregiver." Nobody asked. It was an emergency protection hearing, and it did what Ohio designed those hearings to do.

The play-by-play: 33 days from protection to supervised visits

February 15, 2022: the arrest. Local police respond to a domestic-violence call at our home. The report records that officers ordered Adam to drop a box cutter, handcuffed him, and charged him with domestic violence, R.C. 2919.25(A), an M1 (police report 22-00040). He moves into his parents' house and never lives in our home again.

February–March 2022: the first protection order disappears. A temporary protection order issues in Stow Municipal Court. I ask for it to be lifted. Judge Steinhauer would later find that when I was on the phone with Adam's mother after the arrest, Adam "was certainly yelling in the background" (June 8 Order, p. 24). On March 17, the order is lifted and Adam pleads to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct. His probation requires substance-abuse classes, a violence class, no alcohol, and random drug and alcohol testing (Stow Municipal Court, Rules of Community Control).

March 21, 2022: Adam files for divorce. His attorney is Lisa Dean. The court's order records that Adam "admitted service on Wife was intentionally delayed." He rode along with the process server so he could point me out. I was served in my own driveway the day before an international business trip (June 8 Order, pp. 2, 12).

May 6, 2022: the ex parte hearing. Transcript above. Sole custody to me. Adam's parenting time suspended.

May 7, 2022: "kidnapped." The next morning I ask for a police escort to collect our belongings. The officer writes: "I came in contact with Careyann and her two young boys in the driveway," and "I advised dispatch to tell Adam that the children are safe and well." Adam tells a lieutenant he wants an Amber Alert and states the children "have been kidnapped." The lieutenant "advised Adam that the children were safe with their mother" (police report 22-00103). The officer testified there were no grounds for an Amber Alert (June 8 Order, p. 5).

May 9, 2022: the order is filed, and the counter-move begins the same day. The written ex parte protection order is filed at 8:02 a.m. It names me sole custodial parent and orders Adam to have no contact with me or the children, "directly or through another person." According to the June 8 Order (p. 14), Adam learned of the protection order while he was at his attorney's office. That same day, in the divorce case, Adam files an "Emergency Motion for Ex Parte Order" under Local Rule 2.10(B)(1), asking for emergency custody of the same children. Also that morning, according to the court's own summary of the testimony, Florida private-investigator firms were called; Adam said his father made the calls (June 8 Order, p. 15).

May 13, 2022: the contempt motion and the affidavit. Attorney Dean files a motion for contempt against me, with Adam's sworn affidavit attached. It says: "During my marriage, I was a stay-at-home father while Defendant was the primary income-earner for our family" (Aff. ¶3). It says my cell phone was "no longer in service" (¶7). It says I had "possibly removed them from the jurisdiction of this Court" (¶11). My lawyers' reply pointed out that the motion "makes no mention of the reallocation of parental rights in the Order of Protection" and that filing it "in the face of an existing Order of Protection is an abuse of process" (Joint Reply, filed 5/19/22, pp. 3–4).

May 20, 2022: one courtroom, two cases, one day. My full protection-order hearing and Adam's emergency custody motion are heard together before Judge Steinhauer. Attorney Dean's opening complains that she asked "at least five times, Where are the children?" and that we "refused to tell" her (5/20/22 Tr. p. 11). Those were the children the protection order told her client to stay away from. Under oath, Adam says: "Well, essentially, I was the stay-at-home mom" (Tr. 138:19–20). He says he took the substance-abuse class "only ... because of my -- my wife stating that I had substance abuse issues and alcohol" (Tr. 143:7–13). On cross, he agrees the children "are at their school during the day" (Tr. 209:13–21). Asked whether he is "not really caring for them full-time -- during the day?", he answers, "Uh-huh" (Tr. 218:9–15).

June 8, 2022: the flip. Judge Steinhauer's 28-page order in the divorce case says, in its own words:

"The only court order concerning custody is the ex parte issued 5/9/22 granting Wife sole custody of the children." (p. 21)

"However, the order in the DV/CPO Case No. DR 2022-05-1201 defers to this Order and case for issues dealing with custody and parenting time." (p. 21)

"It is clear that until May 6, 2022, Husband was the primary caregiver for the children. Husband described himself as a stay at home mom ..." (p. 24)

"Husband was generally credible and not impeached on cross examination or with other witness testimony." (p. 24)

"... the Court finds only portions of Wife and Mary Ellen's testimony credible." (p. 24)

"Husband is concerned Wife will abscond with the children." (p. 26)

"... the Court highly doubts that the Magistrate was aware of the fact that since 2/15/22 Wife has shared parenting time/custody with Husband ..." (p. 27)

Then the orders: Adam becomes "temporary legal custodian and residential parent." I get two hours on a weekend and two hours midweek, supervised, at a facility. I may not take the children out of the building. Then comes the sentence that tells you the court knew exactly what it was overriding:

"A DV/CPO is currently in place where Adam Zivich is the Respondent. It is NOT violation of that Order to return the children to Adam Zivich." (p. 28)

The court also described the February 15 box cutter this way: Adam was "using [it] to attempt to remove a splinter" (p. 23). That was Adam's explanation. The arresting officer's report says Adam "was attempting to cut his hand with the blade" (police report 22-00040).

June 9, 2022: the protection order that came the day after. The full protection order in DR-2022-05-1201 is filed, signed by the same judge. It finds, "by a preponderance of the evidence," that I and my "family or household members are in danger and have been a victim of domestic violence ... committed by Respondent." It carries a printed warning to police: "RESPONDENT HAS FIREARMS ACCESS - PROCEED WITH CAUTION." And in paragraph 17, where custody belongs, it says only: "Parental rights and responsibilities are addressed in case no DR 2022-03-0667. Return of the children from Petitioner to Respondent as ordered in DR 2022-03-0667 shall NOT violate this order. This is a one time event."

Look at the dates. The June 8 order says the protection order "defers to this Order." The protection order that says so did not exist until June 9. On June 8, the only protection order on file was the one naming me sole custodian. The divorce order borrowed a deferral that had not yet been written.

June 9, 2022, 11:57 p.m.: the stay motion. My attorney files an emergency motion in both case numbers to stay the June 8 order and restore custody. It points out that a protection order "is not regarded as a custody proceeding," and that I had acted under an order granting me exclusive custody "with no restrictions." I have found no ruling on that motion on the docket.

June 11, 2022. My sons are returned to the man the court found, two days earlier, had committed domestic violence against our household.

June 14, 2022: the cleanup order. An order submitted by Adam's counsel is filed at 9:31 a.m. It grants Attorney Dean's June 9 motion and orders me to deliver the children to the police "no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 13, 2022," a deadline that had already passed when the order was filed. It does not mention the protection order or my stay motion.

The June 8 order then became the starting point for everything after it: supervised visits, school records listing Adam as custodian, guardian and evaluator reports that took him as the residential parent, and finally the 2024 agreed decree, negotiated from that starting point, that kept him there.

How it was done

This is my argument, and I make it as a survivor who read every page.

Judge Steinhauer and Attorney Dean both knew the protection order existed. The June 8 order says so on page 21 and page 28. Adam found out about it at his lawyer's office on May 9, the same day his "emergency" custody motion was filed. The May 13 contempt motion was filed four days after he was served with an order that restrained him from me and our sons. It treated my compliance with that order as misconduct.

A protection order is supposed to be the strongest shield a victim can carry into a courthouse. I believe Adam's side used the divorce case's emergency and ex parte track to do what the protection order forbade: reach the children, find us, and take custody. The court let it happen. Following the order became "stopped Husband's contact with the children" (p. 26). Having no travel restriction became "abscond." The protection order became something the divorce order could declare "NOT violation" of.

What Adam's lawyers will say. They will point to R.C. 3113.31(E)(3)(b). Under that section, the custody part of a protection order ends when a court in a divorce case issues its own order allocating parental rights for the same child. Their argument is that the June 8 order was that order, and that it lawfully replaced Collins's custody paragraph. They may also argue that because the divorce was already pending, the protection-order court should never have allocated custody at all. In fairness, the same judge signed both orders in the same courthouse. My complaint is not that she had no power over divorces.

Why that answer is not enough. Section (E)(3)(b) decides which order controls. It does not make a finding true, and it does not turn a survivor who followed a court order into a flight risk. It does not explain why a June 8 order relies on a "deferral" that was not filed until June 9. And it does not explain why the court found, on the strength of sworn statements contradicted by records, that the man it found had committed domestic violence was the children's primary caregiver. You cannot say the protection order was the "only court order concerning custody," then punish the mother for obeying it.

Sworn statements contradicted by records

I am not asking anyone to take my word for it. These are Adam's sworn statements, the ones the June 8 order relied on, set beside documents.

What was sworn

What the records show

"During my marriage, I was a stay-at-home father while Defendant was the primary income-earner" (Aff. 5/13/22 ¶3); "essentially, I was the stay-at-home mom" (Tr. 138:19–20)

Adam's own testimony: he worked for his father's roofing company 2005–2011 and March 2013–December 2019 (June 8 Order p. 8). His W-2 wages there: $77,840 (2017), $83,346 (2018), $83,343 (2019) (joint tax returns). His own facetious text making fun of my few hundred dollar Norwex earnings from hosting cleaning product parties, 4/5/18: "Pretty soon I'll be able to be a stay at home dad."

"Primary caregiver" until May 6, 2022; "roughly 50/50" after the separation (Order pp. 11, 24)

Adam's own calendar, which he put in evidence, for 2/15–5/6/22: overnights Carey 44, Adam 27, his mother 10. Monday nights were historically Grandma's. On cross he agreed he was "not really caring for them full-time -- during the day" (Tr. 218:9–15). A later court-ordered evaluator wrote that he "did not claim he was the primary caregiver for the children" (evaluation dated 6/23/23).

My cell phone was "no longer in service" (Aff. ¶7)

His own texts arrived on that number on May 6, 7, and 8, 2022 ("I would like to FaceTime the boys," "I would like to talk to my sons").

I "disappeared" with the children

Police saw the boys with me on May 7 and told Adam they were "safe and well" (police report 22-00103). On May 6 a court order made me their sole custodian-it processed on May 9.

Substance-abuse class "only ... because of my wife" (Tr. 143:7–13)

Stow Municipal community control, signed 3/17/22: special condition "Substance abuse classes," no alcohol, random drug and alcohol testing.

Box cutter: "a splinter"

Arresting officer: Adam "was attempting to cut his hand with the blade" (police report 22-00040).

What he accused me of — and what his own record shows

Adam’s side painted me as unstable, a drinker, a flight risk. Those were his accusations. They were never findings about me backed by a police charge, a probation order, or a diagnosis in my name or anyone who knows me. Set them next to what is in the record about him.

Adam’s accusations about me vs

His own documented conduct

That I drank / used substances / was “unstable”

44 bar charges on his bank card across 33 posting days (2019–2022), totaling $2,134.85; Stow probation required substance-abuse classes, no alcohol, and random drug and alcohol testing (signed 3/17/22)

That I was the problem parent the children needed protecting from

Pennsylvania, 1/25/2001: charged with DUI in Lewisburg / Union County, BAC .191%, underage alcohol counts (CR-0000044-01 / OTN H 139047-6). Path was ARD; a July 2003 expungement order dismissed the charges.

5/20/2003: Lewisburg fireworks arrest leading to marijuana and paraphernalia charges (CR-0000201-03); later Union County probation included DUI Alcohol/Highway Safety classes and no-alcohol conditions

That he was the stable stay-at-home caregiver

2/15/2022 Ohio DV arrest (22-00040); full CPO finding DV by him (6/9/22); his own overnight calendar for 2/15–5/6/22 showed me with more overnights than him

I am not asking you to convict him of anything the expungement dismissed. I am asking you to notice the pattern: the accusations pointed at me, and the paperwork pointed at him.

Who actually raised those boys

The order says the father. The records say otherwise.

School and childcare email. Schools and providers sent 592 emails to me alone and 59 to both parents. One preschool sent 305 to my address alone (2020–2023), including 73 daily activity reports. Another sent 149 to me alone (9/2021–5/2022), including 143 daily reports for our younger son.



Sitters and cleaners. I hired them. My own message threads show 161 sitter and cleaner person-days . In November 2020 I told our cleaner, "My husband doesn't want to have anyone clean our house anymore - he said he will do it." (he did not want anyone accidentally finding his drugs in the house)

33 Witnesses. A babysitter, members of my moms' groups, neighbors, and a church member wrote letters describing me as the stay-at-home parent who was always with the children.

My account. For roughly nine years Adam had little day-to-day involvement in our sons' lives. He was working, then injured, then out. He did not hire a sitter, book a playdate, or run a school relationship until after he was arrested and moved in with his mother. Then he became the coach of everything.

Where he was at night

I am not writing about how much Adam drank. I am writing about where he was while I was home with our children.

Adam's bank card shows 44 bar charges on 33 posting days from 2019 to 2022, totaling $2,134.85. In 2021 alone there were 34 charges totaling $1,620.90. On 12 of those days the records show the boys were with me (6 documented, 6 probable). Including nights he was out with no card charge, I count 7 documented nights when I had the children and he was at a bar. (Bank records show posting dates, not times. Where the boys were on other nights is not shown, and some nights cut the other way. I have kept those in my own log.)

11/27/19, 1:27 a.m. Me: "Where u at?" Adam: "At the bar."

3/29/21, Adam on putting his hands around my neck in front of both of my sons: "I fell on you while drunk and got right up.”

7/9/19, Adam: "I'm sorry for my past drug use."

2/2/22, Adam: "I've also taken a fair amount of self-soothing substances since 2012."

His record

Documented:

2/15/2022: arrested and charged with domestic violence (M1); pleaded to reduced disorderly conduct; community control with substance-abuse and violence classes and testing (police report 22-00040; Stow Municipal Court).

6/9/2022: a full civil protection order finding domestic violence by Adam against me and my household, with a firearms-access warning to police (DR-2022-05-1201).

11/26/2019: Adam's parents called the local police after suicidal text messages. Police issued a BOLO for him and his vehicle. His mother told police he had had suicidal thoughts for several years and that he had a .22 rifle and a pistol (police report 20-19313). Adam admitted under oath that he was taken to a hospital for evaluation that year (June 8 Order, p. 14).

5/7/2022: asked police for an Amber Alert and said the children were "kidnapped" while officers had just seen them safe with me (police report 22-00103).

After he was served on 5/9/2022: according to the court's own summary of the testimony, Adam called the children's schools, my mother, and my family in Florida, and Florida private-investigator firms were contacted. Adam said his father made those calls (June 8 Order, pp. 15, 20). My stay motion quotes Adam's testimony that he "did not obey the Order of Protection and... made numerous attempts to locate" me.

Documented (Pennsylvania / multi-state):

1/25/2001 — Lewisburg / Union County, PA: charged with DUI (75 Pa.C.S. §3731), BAC .191% , underage alcohol, and related counts (DJ CR-0000044-01 / OTN H 139047-6 / CP 93 CR01). Vehicle had Ohio plate AVY9319. Path was ARD; July 2003 expungement order dismissed the charges.

2/15/2001 — Bucknell DPS: underage consumption / disorderly conduct citation narrative (IMG_4651).

5/20/2003 — Lewisburg, PA: fireworks directed at houses; marijuana + paraphernalia (CR-0000201-03); newspaper clip; Oct 2004 Union County probation conditions included DUI Alcohol/Highway Safety classes and no alcohol.

Multi-state: Pennsylvania (Union County / Lewisburg) + Ohio (Sagamore Hills / Summit).

Court-filed diagnoses (GAL paraphrase of Dr. Thomas):

Dr. Aimee Thomas’s evaluation of the father as diagnosing: (1) Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety; (2) Other Specified Personality Disorder; (3) Opioid Use Disorder; (4) Stimulant Use Disorder; (5) Alcohol Use Disorder

Victims Assistance

I was not inventing a story for a custody fight. The Victim Assistance Program in Akron wrote to the Domestic Relations court on August 18, 2023, to "verify that Careyann Zivich has been receiving/ received Victim Assistance Program services from 03/04/2022 to 08/18/2023." Their client file lists the victimization type as "Domestic / Family Violence," the date as 2/15/2022, and the referral as Stow Municipal Court. I was a domestic-violence client of a victim-advocacy agency from three weeks after the arrest, through the custody flip, and for more than a year after.

What was in the file — and still didn’t matter

The court narrative that followed June 8 treated Adam as the children’s primary caregiver. These items were already in the record, or readily available from it, and still did not move that narrative:

592 school and provider emails addressed to me alone (59 to both parents) — including hundreds of daily activity reports from preschool

Overnight calendar counts from Adam’s own exhibit for 2/15–5/6/22: Carey 44, Adam 27, his mother 10

Victims Assistance Program letter dated August 18, 2023 , verifying I received victim services from 3/4/2022 to 8/18/2023 for domestic/family violence referred from Stow Municipal Court after the 2/15/2022 arrest

Multi-state police footprint: Pennsylvania (2001 DUI charging packet with BAC .191%, ARD then July 2003 expungement/dismissal; 2003 marijuana/paraphernalia) and Ohio (Sagamore Hills DV 22-00040; 2019 welfare/BOLO; Amber Alert request while officers had just seen the boys safe with me)

Guardian and evaluator reports written after June 8 took him as the residential parent. That was the starting point the June 8 order created. It was not the starting point the documents above supported.

Why who you vote for matters

In Ohio, common pleas judges, including the domestic relations judges who decide where children live, are elected. Most voters skip those races or pick a name they half-recognize.

Here is what that choice looked like in my case. One judge had in front of her a man with a fresh domestic-violence arrest, a multi-state Pennsylvania DUI charging history (BAC .191%, ARD, later expunged/dismissed), and Dr. Thomas — five diagnoses including substance-use disorders described. He was on probation that required substance-abuse classes and drug testing. In 2019 the police had been called over his suicidal texts, and his mother told them about his guns. On the stand, he agreed he was not caring for the children full-time. He had sworn he was a stay-at-home father, and his own W-2s say otherwise. She also had in front of her a mother whose victim advocate had been working with her since March.

She found him "generally credible and not impeached." She found me credible only in "portions." She found that he had been the primary caregiver. She gave him the children. The next day she signed an order finding that he had committed domestic violence against our household.

I don't think that is a close call that went the wrong way. I think it is what happens when the bench is filled by people who see a protection order as an obstacle, and a mother who follows one as a problem.

So look up who sits on your county's domestic relations bench. Read their orders. Ask survivors' advocates what they see. Vote in those races like a child's safety depends on it. In my family, it did.

Lisa Dean who stripped my sons from me is now running against Katarina Cook. Vote wisely.

This is my account of public court records and my own documents. It is not legal advice. Nothing here is offered as a finding that anyone committed a crime. Where I describe sworn statements as contradicted by records, I am showing you the statement and the record side by side so you can judge for yourself. — Carey Ann George