Carey Ann George

Carey Ann George

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To protect my child's avatar
To protect my child
Oct 7

This is horrifying.

One judge, at one time, can utter one thing, and reality goes out the window?

The reaction a lot of people would have is: "why did the judge say all those things?" about: "Husband was generally credible and not impeached on cross examination or with other witness testimony."

and

"... the Court finds only portions of Wife and Mary Ellen's testimony credible."

And this is where the veil of secrecy that they operate behind does its dirty work. There's no readily available way to investigate whether that judge was coerced or manipulated or bribed or otherwise influenced behind the scenes, to produce an order that becomes "the law" and practically impossible to change.

So everyone on the outside shrugs and walks away thinking "who knows who's telling the truth... oh well, not my problem..."

And children's lives are destroyed. Not just their lives now, but for the rest of time...

And in the meantime, even when judges are discovered, when their accomplices (attorneys on both sides) are identified (see Waterman Watch), they face no consequences. They quietly exit through the side entrance, going elsewhere to continue perpetrate their crimes...

We need a mechanism that can counter this criminal enterprise.

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