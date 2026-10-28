Starting today, I am posting one Ohio law every day for survivors who could end up in an Ohio family court. You will get the law, what to expect, and what happened in my case when I tried to get that law enforced. Here is the first lesson: a law only protects you when someone enforces it.

What the law says

Ohio Revised Code 3109.04(F)(1)(h): when a court decides custody, it “shall consider” whether either parent has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to domestic violence, or to any offense against a household member that caused physical harm.

Ohio Revised Code 3109.04(C): if a parent has been convicted of or pleaded guilty to that kind of offense, the court can name that parent the residential parent “only if” it finds that doing so is in the child’s best interest “and it makes specific written findings of fact to support its determination.”

Plainly put, a court that gives custody to a parent with that record has to explain why in writing.

What you can expect

The court will mention the abuse in a custody order and still not explain in writing how it weighed it.

Criminal charges get reduced in plea deals. The other side will argue that the reduced charge does not count. Bring the facts of what happened, not just the name of the charge.

Deadlines are short. Under Ohio Civil Rule 52, a written request for findings of fact is due within 7 days after notice of the decision. Under Civil Rule 53, objections to a magistrate’s decision are due within 14 days.

Document everything. Put every request in writing. Get it on the record.

What happened when I tried to get it enforced

On February 15, 2022, I called 911, and my ex-husband was arrested on a domestic violence charge. On March 17, 2022, the charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor, and he pleaded guilty to that reduced charge.

On June 8, 2022, the temporary order in our divorce case made him the temporary custodian of my sons. The order records his guilty plea. When it gets to the domestic violence factor, it addresses only offenses against a child. It contains no findings under 3109.04(C).

The next morning, June 9, 2022, a full civil protection order found by a preponderance of the evidence that he had committed domestic violence against me. It carried a warning for police: “RESPONDENT HAS FIREARMS ACCESS - PROCEED WITH CAUTION.” My sons were removed from its protection.

That night I filed an emergency motion to stay. It was never ruled on. My sons were transferred to him on June 11, 2022.

No court in my case ever decided whether 3109.04(C) applied to his guilty plea to the reduced charge. The question was never addressed. That is why you raise it early, in writing, and on the record.

What you can do

Get certified copies of the criminal case now: the charge, the police report, the plea, and the sentencing entry. File them as exhibits in your custody case, so the court cannot say it did not have them. If an order places your children with a parent who has a domestic violence related conviction or plea, file a written request for findings of fact that cites R.C. 3109.04(C), and ask a lawyer that day about objection and appeal deadlines.

Education and peer support, not legal advice.

familyrightsmovement.org

Do not have children in Ohio. Having children in Ohio is premeditated child abuse, and here’s why:

In my case, a court found that my ex-husband committed domestic violence against me, and within three days my sons were living with him. The protection order that found the abuse removed my sons from its protection and said nothing in writing about how they would be safe.