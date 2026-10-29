Yesterday was about the custody order. Today is about the protection order that was supposed to keep my sons safe, and the morning it stopped.

What the law says

Ohio Revised Code 3113.31(E)(1)(d): in a protection order case involving family or household members, the court may “temporarily allocate parental rights and responsibilities for the care of, or establish temporary parenting time rights with regard to, minor children, if no other court has determined, or is determining, the allocation of parental rights and responsibilities for the minor children or parenting time rights.”

Ohio Revised Code 3113.31(E)(3)(b): that custody piece “shall terminate on the date that a court in an action for divorce, dissolution of marriage, or legal separation … issues an order allocating parental rights and responsibilities for the care of children.”

Plainly put, a protection order can give you temporary custody and suspend the abuser’s parenting time. The moment a divorce court issues its own custody order, that custody piece ends, and the divorce order controls.

What you can expect

If a divorce or custody case is already open, the protection order court will defer custody to that case. Your protection order and your custody order can point in opposite directions.

Your children can be on the ex parte order and missing from the full order. Nobody will announce it. You will find it in the “PERSON(S) PROTECTED BY THIS ORDER” box.

The other side will cite 3113.31(E)(3)(b) as the reason. Read it closely: it ends the custody and parenting time piece. Ask, in writing, whether your children stay listed as protected persons.

Document everything. Put every request in writing. Get it on the record.

What happened when I tried to get it enforced

On May 6, 2022, at the ex parte hearing, the magistrate protected me and both of my sons. The written ex parte order, journalized May 9, 2022, listed me and both of my sons as protected persons. It made me sole custodian and suspended my ex-husband’s parenting time.

On June 8, 2022, the temporary order in our divorce case made him the temporary custodian of my sons.

On June 9, 2022, at 7:45 AM, the full civil protection order was filed, signed by the judge. It found by a preponderance of the evidence that “Petitioner and Petitioner’s family or household members are in danger and have been a victim of domestic violence” committed by him. That means me and my sons. It printed a warning for police: “RESPONDENT HAS FIREARMS ACCESS - PROCEED WITH CAUTION.”

Then look at who it protected. Under “PERSON(S) PROTECTED BY THIS ORDER,” it lists me. The lines for my family or household members are blank. The box suspending his parenting time is unchecked. My sons appear in one place, paragraph 17: “Return of the children from Petitioner to Respondent as ordered in DR 2022-03-0667 shall NOT violate this order. This is a one time event.”

The order found my household in danger. Then it named my sons only to say that handing them to him would not violate it.

That night I filed an emergency motion to stay. It was never ruled on. My sons were transferred to him on June 11, 2022.

In the records I have, I have not found a single written explanation of how my sons would be safe.

What you can do

The day you get any protection order, read the “PERSON(S) PROTECTED BY THIS ORDER” box line by line and compare it to the ex parte order. If your children were dropped, call your lawyer that day and put your objection in writing, on the record. If a divorce or custody case is open, file a certified copy of the protection order and its findings in that case, and ask that court in writing to address the domestic violence findings and your children’s safety in its custody order.

Education and peer support, not legal advice.

familyrightsmovement.org

Do not have children in Ohio. Having children in Ohio is premeditated child abuse, and here’s why:

In my case, the court found my household in danger from my ex-husband and warned police he had access to firearms. In the same order, it took my sons off the protected list and wrote that returning them to him “shall NOT violate this order.” Two days later, they were living with him.

Contact: carey@jcconsultancy.biz