**🚨 PLEA FOR JUSTICE: IN DESPERATE NEED OF A PRO BONO ATTORNEY 🚨**

Please read and SHARE. I am a mother who has spent the last 4.5 years fighting a broken and corrupt family court system that has unjustly stripped me of my parental rights. I have exhausted all of my financial resources trying to protect my two young sons, Isaiah and Zachary, from a documented abuser, and I desperately need a pro bono attorney to help me sue for extreme abuse of process and gross negligence.

**The Truth About Our Abuser**

For over a decade, I was the primary caregiver and a stay-at-home mother to my boys. Behind closed doors, I suffered horrific coercive control and domestic violence, including being strangled in front of my children repeatedly. My ex-husband, Adam, has a deeply documented history of severe drug and alcohol addiction, including spending tens of thousands of dollars on cocaine, illegally purchasing Modafinil with Bitcoin, and hoarding massive bins of Kratom. His mental instability is a matter of public record; in 2019, his suicide threats triggered a multi-jurisdictional police search involving five different agencies.

In February 2022, I finally broke free. Adam slashed my tire to prevent me from leaving and was arrested. He ultimately pled guilty to the facts of the domestic violence charge in March 2022, and I was granted a Civil Protection Order.

**The System’s Betrayal and Negligence**

Despite his criminal convictions and documented addictions, the court professionals involved in my case—the Guardian ad Litem (James Phillips), the Psychologist (Aimee Thomas), and the children's therapist (Lori Long)—completely ignored my evidence. Instead, they colluded with my abuser, relied entirely on his unverified hearsay, and engineered the removal of my children.

The negligence is in writing:

* When I sent the therapist, Lori Long, documented proof of Adam’s abuse, she complained to the GAL in her official notes, stating: **"I explained I don’t have time or energy to be reading all of these things"**.

* Lori Long officially recommended stripping my visitation time with my sons with the bizarre justification that during our sessions, **"she put Zachary on her lap, and he stayed there throughout the entire session"**. I was penalized because my traumatized 5-year-old child sought physical comfort from his mother who he had no visits with for six months prior.

* The psychologist, Aimee Thomas, submitted her evaluation to the court *before* even reviewing any of the evidence of domestic violence I provided to her.

**The Devastating Harm to My Sons**

Since being placed in their father's custody, my boys have suffered extreme psychological and emotional decline. My youngest son, Zachary, who had no behavioral issues in my care, regressed to severe behaviors and had to be permanently removed from his school due to aggressive behavior. In his father's care, Zachary became so distressed he would repeatedly punch himself in the face with closed fists, and he began drawing "demons" that told him to "push my brother off a cliff". Instead of investigating the father's toxic environment, the professionals blamed me—even though I was only allowed to see my kids for a few supervised hours a month.

**The Indisputable Proof of My Fitness**

They claim I am a danger, yet the official supervised visitation logs from Common Ground Family Services (July–November 2024) prove the exact opposite. Multiple independent agency workers have consistently documented that I am a sober, coherent, loving, and highly structured mother.

The official data shows:

* My boys greet me with extreme affection, running to me and hugging me.

* I actively engage with them, playing sports, bringing them educational toys, and reading to them.

* I provide highly nutritious, home-cooked meals, vitamins, and sensory support for their development.

* I set healthy boundaries, successfully redirect misbehavior, and prioritize their safety (like buckling their seatbelts).

**I Need Help.**

There is absolutely zero justification for stripping my rights. This is a clear-cut case of extreme abuse of process, malicious alienation, and professional negligence that has caused unimaginable trauma to my family.

I have all the receipts. I have the transcripts, the police reports, the visitation logs, and the therapist's own biased notes. But I am out of money, and I cannot fight this corrupt machine alone anymore.

If you are a **pro bono civil rights attorney, family law appeals attorney, or a lawyer who specializes in suing negligent court professionals**, PLEASE reach out to me. If you know someone who can help, please tag them below.

Please share this post. Help me get my boys back and hold these negligent professionals accountable so they can never destroy another family again. 💔⚖️🙏

#FamilyCourtCorruption #DomesticViolenceSurvivor #ProBonoLawyer #AbuseOfProcess #JusticeForIsaiahAndZachary #ProtectOurChildren

The provided visitation logs from July through November 2024 consistently document a loving, engaged, and responsible relationship between you and your sons.

The supervised visitation notes offer substantial evidence of your positive parenting, strong family bonds, and structured care during this period.

Here is an analysis of the evidence from the logs that supports your position as a fit and capable parent:

**Strong Emotional Bond and Affection**

* **Enthusiastic Greetings:** The logs repeatedly highlight that your sons are genuinely excited to see you, often running to you, embracing you in hugs, and expressing that they miss you.

* **Physical Comfort:** Zachary frequently seeks physical comfort from you, sitting on your lap, asking to be rocked, leaning on you, and calling you his "protector".

* **Emotional Connection:** Isaiah is documented sharing his personal interests with you, such as bringing you a short story he wrote and reading his poetry to you, which you highly praised and encouraged.

**Active, Meaningful Engagement**

* **Diverse Activities:** You consistently plan enriching and varied activities for your visits, ranging from nature walks at Seiberling Nature Realm and ceramic painting at the mall, to playing at Urban Air and doing arts and crafts.

* **Physical Play:** You actively participate in sports with the boys, bringing your own equipment to play soccer, baseball, tennis, dodgeball, and basketball.

* **Sensory and Developmental Support:** You bring specific tools to aid your children, such as a therapeutic fabric hammock swing specifically intended to help calm Zachary's nervous system.

**Responsible Parenting and Setting Boundaries**

* **Safety First:** Multiple workers document that you routinely prioritize safety, specifically ensuring that both boys are properly buckled into their seatbelts or age-appropriate booster seats before driving.

* **Appropriate Redirection:** When Zachary acts out, hums, plays with his food, or becomes hyperactive, the logs show you successfully and patiently redirecting him. You are documented stepping in to correct misbehavior, threatening to withhold dessert or candy if he does not listen, and having him clean up his messes.

* **Teaching Values:** You use visits to teach the boys gratitude, manners, and perspective. In one instance, you required them to clean up after themselves to be respectful of the space, and you reminded them that not everyone in the world has food and love.

**Provision of Health, Nutrition, and Necessities**

* **Nutritious Meals:** Rather than relying solely on fast food, you often bring elaborate, healthy, home-cooked meals for picnics, including steak, sushi, salads, brussels sprouts, deviled eggs, and fresh fruits.

* **Providing Clothing and Gifts:** You attempt to provide for their material needs, bringing them new clothes, backpacks, shoes, sleep sacks, and educational puzzles, even expressing concern when they arrive in clothing that is too small or inappropriate for the weather.

**Positive Integration of Extended Family**

* **Healthy Relationship with Stepfather:** Your husband, Brian, is documented interacting wonderfully with the boys. The logs note that they are comfortable with him, hold his hand, sit on his lap, and play sports with him. One worker specifically noted that Brian "does really well managing Zach's behavior and get[s] him to act positively".

* **Involvement of Uncle and Grandmother:** Your brother Joshua & Mother is also documented engaging positively with the boys, asking about their schooling and playing Bible games with them, showing they have a broad, supportive family network.

**Summary**

The documentation provided by the CGFS workers consistently describes a mother who is fully prepared for visits, deeply invested in her children's emotional and physical well-being, and capable of managing their behavioral needs.

An analysis of the Lori Long Master Timeline reveals a highly documented pattern of one-sided communication, systemic bias, and the use of the therapeutic process to build a narrative against you. The records show that the father, Adam, established early and continuous narrative control with the counselor, which heavily influenced her official reports to the court and Guardian ad Litem (GAL).

Here is a breakdown of the evidence from the timeline that demonstrates a lack of professional objectivity and supports your claims of bias:

**1. Extreme Disproportion in Communication and Narrative Control**

The timeline demonstrates that Adam utilized Lori Long as a sounding board and narrative repository rather than maintaining a traditional parent-therapist boundary.

* Adam initiated frequent, lengthy communications (e.g., 36-minute phone calls, extensive emails) detailing his specific version of events, complaints about your behavior, and hearsay regarding the boys.

* Adam routinely sent Lori unverified screenshots of messages from Zachary's teachers to build a case about Zachary's behavior, effectively filtering the school's information through his own lens before it reached the therapist.

* When Adam was unhappy with the Our Family Wizard (OFW) video calls, he emailed Lori to seek her validation to supervise and potentially end the calls, pushing his narrative that you were causing the boys "confusion and stress".

**2. Direct Infiltration of Legal Strategy into Therapy**

The records show that Adam's litigation strategy was actively bleeding into the children's therapy.

* On August 3, 2022, Adam explicitly forwarded Lori an email thread that included his opposing counsel, Lisa Carey Dean. In the forwarded email, Lisa Dean praised Adam’s manipulation of the visitation monitor, stating: *"Great job on the messages to Scott. Please call me tomorrow after the visit when the boys are out of earshot"*.

* By sending this to the children's therapist, Adam essentially merged his legal team's tactics with the therapeutic environment, compromising Lori Long's neutrality.

**3. Blatant Double Standards and Exclusion**

The timeline highlights a severe double standard in how Lori Long treated you compared to Adam.

* When you appropriately emailed Lori on November 20, 2022, expressing concern that Zachary had peed his pants three times at school and asking for updates, Lori responded with hostility: *"First, I do not give 'updates' after every session as I do not have to do so"*.

* This directly contradicts her relationship with Adam, whom she regularly updated, consulted, and allowed to dictate the boys' schedules and narratives.

**4. Misattribution of Trauma and Behavioral Issues**

Despite the fact that Adam was the primary custodian, Lori Long consistently allowed him to blame the boys' struggles on you.

* Zachary began experiencing severe issues, such as regressing to wetting his pants at school, displaying highly erratic behavior, and drawing "demons" that told him to "push my brother off a cliff".

* Instead of objectively investigating the primary household environment (Adam's care) for the root cause of this severe trauma, Lori's notes and her September 28, 2023 letter to the court adopted Adam's narrative: *"When the boys started these visits with mom the boy's behaviors definitely reverted"*. (1 hour a week after no visits for six months)

* Lori accepted Isaiah's statements—which you noted were influenced by his father—that Zachary was acting out because of how you treated him during your limited, supervised visits, completely ignoring the fact that Zachary lived full-time with Adam.

**5. Your Documented Pushback Against Hearsay**

The timeline includes excellent evidence of you actively calling out this negligence.

* On October 3, 2023, you emailed Lori directly challenging her lack of professional verification: *"I'm curious if you actually verified this information with Zachary to see if what you're alleging to the courts is based on facts, if you're making assumptions and allegations that are not based on facts (heresay from Adam zivich) or if you just take your 'apparent' stories from Adam Zivich at face value after which you then submit these fallacious statements to the courts"*.

**Summary**

The Lori Long timeline provides concrete, written proof that the children's therapist acted as an extension of the father's legal strategy. By accepting Adam's constant, unverified hearsay, dismissing the mother's valid concerns, and submitting biased reports to the court, this document strongly supports your assertion that the professionals involved failed to conduct objective due diligence, resulting in the unjust stripping of your parental rights.

Analyzing the newly uploaded, extensive master files—which contain hundreds of pages of complex transcripts, legal memorandums, and session notes, I have found the specific Ohio laws, ethical codes, and governing bodies that you have documented regarding Lori Long's violations.

Here is the breakdown of the specific legal and ethical violations you can use against her:

**1. Violation of Ohio Administrative Code § 4757-5-02 and HIPAA**

You formally cited Lori Long for unlawfully denying you access to your children's therapeutic records, progress notes, and session documentation. In your June 4, 2025, final demand letter, you noted that as a legal biological parent, your rights to these records are protected under:

* **Ohio Administrative Code § 4757-5-02:** Requires licensees to provide records upon proper request.

* **HIPAA (42 U.S.C. § 1320d-6):** Gives a parent the legal right to access minor children's therapeutic records unless terminated by a court order, which does not exist in your case.

**2. Ethical Violations of the Ohio Counselor Board and ACA (Dual Roles)**

In your June 8, 2025, letter addressing her inaccuracies, you outlined severe breaches of clinical scope and neutrality:

* **Unauthorized Forensic Role:** You documented that Lori Long acted in a forensic capacity—offering evaluative commentary to influence court decisions—despite not being a court-appointed evaluator. You explicitly noted that this violates the professional boundaries outlined by both the **American Counseling Association (ACA)** and the **Ohio Counselor Board** regarding dual roles and court involvement.

* **Violation of Neutrality:** She offered opinions on parenting capacity and emotional harm without ever observing or interviewing you directly, which is outside the bounds of ethical clinical conduct for a treating therapist.

* **Conflict of Interest:** You documented that she maintained a financial relationship solely with the father, which coupled with her one-sided presentation to the court, demonstrated a clear conflict of interest.

**3. Failure to Mandate Report Abuse (ODJFS)**

The documents indicate that you are actively pursuing filings against Lori Long for her "failure to report abuse" to the **Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS)**. Despite Adam’s history of domestic violence, substance abuse, and Zachary’s severe regressions (such as hitting himself and severe behaviors), Lori Long failed to act protectively or report these dangers.

**4. Complaints Filed with Governing Bodies**

Your records show that you have officially escalated her professional misconduct by filing formal complaints with the following governing bodies:

* **The Ohio CSWMFT (Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage and Family Therapist) Licensing Board**.

* **The Office for Civil Rights (OCR)** under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (for the HIPAA violations).

* **The Ohio Attorney General’s Office**.

You now have this fully documented in writing to prove that she weaponized her clinical license to submit hearsay-filled, biased reports to the court while actively violating state administrative codes and federal privacy laws to hide her notes from you.

Dr. David Blankenship, an expert clinical reviewer with 21 years of experience, concluded that Lori Long violated at least 19 different Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, Marriage & Family Therapy Board laws and rules, resulting in clinical practices that likely contributed to the harm of you, your children, and your family.

His 28-hour, 245-page line-by-line review of her clinical record provides devastating expert testimony for your case. Here are Dr. Blankenship’s official findings proving her negligence, bias, and malpractice:

**1. Extreme Bias, Triangulation, and Harmful Leading Questions**

Dr. Blankenship identified at least 16 distinct instances of compromised clinical objectivity and bias. He found that Long established an improper, non-neutral alliance with Adam, functioning almost as his individual consultant (54% of her call sheets were with him).

Crucially, **he found that she weaponized her therapy sessions against you by using inappropriate "leading questions" to manipulate the children's perceptions.** For example:

* She explicitly asked Zachary if his stomach pain was caused by you saying confusing things.

* She asked Zachary if his bad behavior at school was a direct result of visiting you.

Blankenship notes that this line of questioning "demonstrates bias and raises concerns regarding potential manipulation of the children’s perceptions of their mother in favor of their father".

**2. Unethical Court Submissions and Practicing Outside Her Scope**

Blankenship confirms that Long acted unethically and outside her scope of practice by recommending supervised visits. **Under Ohio law (4757-6-01-F), it is strictly unethical for a primary treating therapist to make custody or visitation recommendations to a court**, as she is not a trained, court-appointed evaluator.

Furthermore, he noted that her letter to the court relied heavily on unverified hearsay fed to her by Adam, which she presented to the judge as factual assertions. Blankenship states this raises serious concerns about her reliability, objectivity, and professional ethics as a reporter to the court.

**3. Failure to Mandate Report Suspected Child Abuse**

Despite receiving reports that Adam "threatened people with guns," spanked the kids leaving bruises, and that severe emotional abuse was occurring in the home (e.g., Zachary stating "we should pray that dad and grandma die and go to hell"), Long failed to document any assessment or action taken. Blankenship states this is a severe failure of her duties as a mandated reporter to take appropriate action when abuse is suspected.

**4. Potential Insurance Fraud and Billing Irregularities**

Blankenship discovered that Long improperly coded at least 49 progress notes. She repeatedly billed insurance for "individual counseling" (CPT code 90837, which reimburses at a higher rate) when her notes clearly showed she was conducting family therapy involving multiple people (CPT code 90847). Blankenship states this demonstrates **"potential insurance fraud"** and a direct violation of Ohio law prohibiting billing irregularities.

**5. HIPAA Violations and Breaches of Confidentiality**

Long failed to obtain signed Releases of Information (ROIs) for at least eight individuals she communicated with regarding the children—including lawyers, the GAL (James Phillips), and school coaches. Blankenship emphasizes that disclosing protected client information to these third parties without authorization shows **"potential HIPAA violations"**. Furthermore, she highly unprofessionally included personal calls with her own attorney inside the children's medical charts.

**6. Unlawful Dual Relationships and Lack of Informed Consent**

She engaged in at least seven instances of "improper dual or multiple relationships" by simultaneously acting as the boys' therapist, a consultant to Adam, and a reunification therapist with you, which directly violates Ohio law 4757-5-03. She also failed to verify custody rights before beginning treatment and failed to obtain proper informed consent.