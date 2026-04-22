THE DAY EVERYTHING CHANGED

There is a moment in your life where everything before it becomes a “before,” and everything after it becomes something you never agreed to live through.

For me, that moment didn’t happen in a courtroom.

It didn’t happen in therapy.

It didn’t happen when a judge made a decision.

It happened the week I realized that trying to protect my children would be used as the reason they were taken from me.

And what I didn’t know at the time—what I couldn’t have known—was that a therapist would become one of the most influential voices in that process.

This is not a story about one bad decision.

This is a timeline.

A sequence of events that, piece by piece, removed a mother from her children while documenting it as if it were care.

And I’m going to walk you through it exactly as it happened.

Before the System Got Involved

Before there were therapists, reports, or supervision logs, there were just my sons.

Isaiah and Zachary.

If you’ve ever been the primary parent, you understand something that doesn’t translate well into legal language.

It’s not just that you care for your children.

It’s that you are their regulation.

Their sense of safety.

Their reference point for how the world works.

Their nervous system learns through you.

Their rhythms are built around you.

And for years, that’s what I was.

Not occasionally. Not partially.

Consistently.

I was the one raising them, feeding them, structuring their days, responding to their emotions, managing their needs, and protecting them.

That matters, because everything that happens next only makes sense if you understand what was disrupted.

The Incident That Set Everything in Motion

In May of 2022, something happened that forced me into a position no parent should ever have to choose between.

Safety… or stability.

After a pattern of escalating behavior, including threats and volatility, I made the decision to seek protection for myself and my children.

I contacted a battered women’s shelter.

I was told there was no space.

I was advised to stay in hotels temporarily.

So I did.

Not because I was fleeing responsibility.

But because I was following legal and professional advice to keep my children safe while taking the next steps.

At that point, I still believed the system worked.

I believed that documentation mattered.

I believed that evidence mattered.

I believed that if you did the right thing, the outcome would reflect that.

What I didn’t understand yet was how quickly a narrative can be formed in your absence.

June 16, 2022 — The First Entry That Changed Everything

While I was doing exactly what I had been advised to do to protect my children…

A therapist began seeing them.

I didn’t know.

I wasn’t contacted.

I wasn’t consulted.

I wasn’t included.

On June 16, 2022, an intake was conducted.

That intake was based entirely on their father’s narrative.

In that intake, it was documented that:

I had “fled to Florida”

He had “full custody”

I could only have supervised visits

And that I had abandoned my children

None of that was verified with me.

None of that was confirmed against court records.

None of that included my voice.

That intake became the foundation of therapy.

And that foundation matters, because everything built on top of it carries the same distortion.

The 91-Day Silence

From June 16, 2022…

Until September 15, 2022…

I was not contacted by the therapist treating my children.

Ninety-one days.

During that time:

Sessions were conducted

Notes were written

impressions were formed

narratives were reinforced

All without speaking to me.

If you’re not familiar with family systems or child therapy, this might not immediately stand out.

But it should.

Because when a child is in therapy during a custody dispute, both parents are not optional.

They are essential.

And yet for three months, I did not exist in their treatment.

What Was Being Built Without Me

While I was excluded, something else was happening.

A record.

A narrative.

A pattern of documentation that would later be used to describe my children’s emotional state, their behaviors, and their relationship with me.

At the same time, their father was in direct communication with the therapist.

Emails.

Call logs.

Updates.

Concerns.

Recommendations.

And those communications were being documented, responded to, and integrated into therapy.

This is not speculation.

It’s in the records.

What you’ll see as this series unfolds is that the flow of information was not balanced.

It was directional.

And that direction matters when you’re talking about influence over children.

Two Realities Begin to Form

Here’s where this story becomes something much bigger than just my experience.

Because while one reality was being documented in therapy…

Another reality was being documented somewhere else.

Supervised visitation logs.

Independent observers.

Third-party documentation.

People with no stake in the outcome.

And what they recorded does not match what was being implied about me.

In those visits, you will see:

my children running to me

hugging me

sitting on my lap

laughing

playing

engaging

saying “I love you”

transitioning without distress

Not once.

Repeatedly.

Across multiple visits.

That contradiction is one of the most important parts of this entire story.

And we’re going to break it down piece by piece.

What This Series Is (and What It Isn’t)

This is not a rant.

This is not a revenge story.

This is not me asking you to take my word for anything.

Everything I’m sharing in this series is:

documented

timestamped

supported by records

and, in many cases, reviewed by an independent expert

This is a case study.

Of what happens when:

therapy enters a custody battle

one parent is excluded

narratives go unverified

and children become the center of conflicting realities

Why I’m Telling This Now

Because I now understand something I didn’t understand then.

This isn’t rare.

This isn’t isolated.

And it doesn’t only happen to me.

There is a gap in the system.

A space where therapy, law, and family dynamics intersect without clear boundaries.

And when those boundaries aren’t held…

Children pay for it.

If you’ve ever been told:

“Just trust the system.”

This series is going to show you exactly what that can look like in real time and why you should NEVER trust the system.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George