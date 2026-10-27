This recording is from May 18, 2019. I was still married to him, and I was trying to separate.

Before that dinner, I had found disturbing searches on his phone, including "how to k*ll your wife," and explicit material on his phone. That is why I asked him to dinner. I recorded it.

You'll hear him talk about drugs, admit he yelled and threw things, and say what he would do to a future boyfriend of mine.

Three years later, on June 8, 2022, Judge Susan Steinhauer gave him temporary full custody of my sons.

I'm not asking you to take my word for it. Listen to the recording, then ask yourself who the court should have believed.

If you have lived with someone like this, share your story below. You're not alone.

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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