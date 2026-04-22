THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD
There’s a difference between being left out…
and being replaced.
By the time ninety-one days had passed, I wasn’t just absent from my children’s therapy.
I had been written out of it.
And something else had taken my place.
A steady stream of communication.
Not from me.
From their father.
What Was Happening While I Was Not Being Contacted
Between June and September of 2022, I was not contacted once by the therapist seeing my children.
But during that same period, there was ongoing communication from their father.
Emails.
Call logs.
Updates.
Concerns.
Requests.
All flowing in one direction.
Toward the person responsible for shaping how my children were being understood.
And every time that happened, something important was being built.
Not just a record.
A lens.
How Information Becomes Influence
When one parent is the primary source of information in a child’s therapy, the therapist isn’t just receiving updates.
They’re receiving context.
Framing.
Interpretation.
And over time, that begins to influence:
what questions are asked
what behaviors are noticed
what patterns are assumed
what conclusions are drawn
Not intentionally.
But inevitably.
Because when one voice is consistently present…
and the other is not…
the absence itself starts to speak.
What the Emails Show
The emails weren’t just casual updates.
They were detailed.
Consistent.
And often focused on:
concerns about my behavior
what the children were saying
how visits were affecting them
what should happen next
There were requests for guidance.
Requests for recommendations.
Requests for input on how to handle communication with me.
And those requests were answered.
Not always formally.
But enough to matter.
The Subtle Shift From Therapy to Direction
At some point, the role of a therapist can begin to expand.
Not in title.
But in function.
When one parent is regularly asking:
“What should I do?” “How should I handle this?” “What’s best for the boys?”
And the therapist begins responding…
You’re no longer just treating children.
You’re influencing decisions.
And when those decisions affect custody, communication, and access…
That influence matters.
What Was Missing From That Exchange
While all of this communication was happening…
I was still not being contacted.
Not for clarification.
Not for input.
Not for balance.
Which means every concern raised about me…
was being processed without me.
Every statement attributed to me…
was being interpreted without me.
Every decision influenced by those communications…
was happening without my voice present.
Why This Matters More Than It Sounds
Because therapy isn’t supposed to operate like this.
Especially not in a custody situation.
The role of a therapist is to:
observe
assess
support the child
Not to:
rely on one parent for context
reinforce one parent’s concerns
or become a source of guidance in family court dynamics
But when communication becomes one-sided…
That line starts to blur.
The Effect on the Children
Children don’t just respond to what’s said directly to them.
They respond to what’s being built around them.
The tone.
The assumptions.
The subtle messages.
And when one parent’s perspective is consistently present in the background of therapy…
It doesn’t stay in the background.
It shapes the environment.
Two Parallel Realities Continue to Form
By this point in the timeline, two things are happening at the same time:
Inside therapy:
a narrative is forming
concerns are being reinforced
behaviors are being interpreted
Outside therapy in supervised visits:
my children are seeing me
interacting with me
hugging me
playing
engaging normally
And those two realities are not aligning.
What Happens When a Narrative Isn’t Challenged
If a therapist hears something once, they consider it.
If they hear it repeatedly, without contradiction…
It becomes a pattern.
And patterns turn into conclusions.
Not because they were proven.
But because they were never interrupted.
This Is Where Direction Begins
This is the part of the story where therapy starts to move beyond observation.
And into influence.
Not all at once.
Not dramatically.
But gradually.
Through:
responses
guidance
recommendations
reinforcement
And by the time that shift is visible from the outside…
It’s already been happening for a while.
An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Carey Ann George