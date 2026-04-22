THE EMAILS — WHEN ONLY ONE VOICE IS HEARD

There’s a difference between being left out…

and being replaced.

By the time ninety-one days had passed, I wasn’t just absent from my children’s therapy.

I had been written out of it.

And something else had taken my place.

A steady stream of communication.

Not from me.

From their father.

What Was Happening While I Was Not Being Contacted

Between June and September of 2022, I was not contacted once by the therapist seeing my children.

But during that same period, there was ongoing communication from their father.

Emails.

Call logs.

Updates.

Concerns.

Requests.

All flowing in one direction.

Toward the person responsible for shaping how my children were being understood.

And every time that happened, something important was being built.

Not just a record.

A lens.

How Information Becomes Influence

When one parent is the primary source of information in a child’s therapy, the therapist isn’t just receiving updates.

They’re receiving context.

Framing.

Interpretation.

And over time, that begins to influence:

what questions are asked

what behaviors are noticed

what patterns are assumed

what conclusions are drawn

Not intentionally.

But inevitably.

Because when one voice is consistently present…

and the other is not…

the absence itself starts to speak.

What the Emails Show

The emails weren’t just casual updates.

They were detailed.

Consistent.

And often focused on:

concerns about my behavior

what the children were saying

how visits were affecting them

what should happen next

There were requests for guidance.

Requests for recommendations.

Requests for input on how to handle communication with me.

And those requests were answered.

Not always formally.

But enough to matter.

The Subtle Shift From Therapy to Direction

At some point, the role of a therapist can begin to expand.

Not in title.

But in function.

When one parent is regularly asking:

“What should I do?” “How should I handle this?” “What’s best for the boys?”

And the therapist begins responding…

You’re no longer just treating children.

You’re influencing decisions.

And when those decisions affect custody, communication, and access…

That influence matters.

What Was Missing From That Exchange

While all of this communication was happening…

I was still not being contacted.

Not for clarification.

Not for input.

Not for balance.

Which means every concern raised about me…

was being processed without me.

Every statement attributed to me…

was being interpreted without me.

Every decision influenced by those communications…

was happening without my voice present.

Why This Matters More Than It Sounds

Because therapy isn’t supposed to operate like this.

Especially not in a custody situation.

The role of a therapist is to:

observe

assess

support the child

Not to:

rely on one parent for context

reinforce one parent’s concerns

or become a source of guidance in family court dynamics

But when communication becomes one-sided…

That line starts to blur.

The Effect on the Children

Children don’t just respond to what’s said directly to them.

They respond to what’s being built around them.

The tone.

The assumptions.

The subtle messages.

And when one parent’s perspective is consistently present in the background of therapy…

It doesn’t stay in the background.

It shapes the environment.

Two Parallel Realities Continue to Form

By this point in the timeline, two things are happening at the same time:

Inside therapy:

a narrative is forming

concerns are being reinforced

behaviors are being interpreted

Outside therapy in supervised visits:

my children are seeing me

interacting with me

hugging me

playing

engaging normally

And those two realities are not aligning.

What Happens When a Narrative Isn’t Challenged

If a therapist hears something once, they consider it.

If they hear it repeatedly, without contradiction…

It becomes a pattern.

And patterns turn into conclusions.

Not because they were proven.

But because they were never interrupted.

This Is Where Direction Begins

This is the part of the story where therapy starts to move beyond observation.

And into influence.

Not all at once.

Not dramatically.

But gradually.

Through:

responses

guidance

recommendations

reinforcement

And by the time that shift is visible from the outside…

It’s already been happening for a while.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George