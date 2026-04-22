There’s something people assume about situations like this.

They assume that at some point, someone must have asked:

“What does the other parent have to say?”

That question feels basic. Obvious, even.

But in my case, it didn’t happen for three months.

Not until September 15, 2022.

That was the first time I was contacted.

What Happens When You Enter a Narrative That Already Exists

By the time I was brought into the conversation, something important had already been built.

Not just documentation.

A framework.

An understanding of:

who I was

what had happened

what my role was in my children’s lives

And that framework didn’t include me.

So when I finally entered the record, I wasn’t starting from zero.

I was stepping into a story that had already been written.

What I Reported

When I was finally contacted, I didn’t come in with accusations.

I came in with concern.

I reported:

domestic violence

threats

escalating instability

the circumstances that led me to leave

the impact I believed this was having on my children

I explained why I had taken the steps I did.

I gave context.

I gave history.

I gave information that had never been asked for before.

The Response That Matters

What matters in a situation like this isn’t just what you say.

It’s what happens next.

When a therapist receives information involving:

violence

threats

safety concerns

child impact

There are expectations.

Not opinions.

Not preferences.

Standards.

Because when children are involved, and risk is introduced into the conversation, the role of a therapist shifts.

It becomes about protection.

Assessment.

Escalation, when necessary.

What Was Not Documented

Here’s what the record shows.

After reporting serious concerns:

There is no documented mandated report

There is no documented safety plan adjustment

There is no documented escalation

There is no documented structured risk assessment

The information was received.

But it wasn’t acted on in the way those situations typically require.

Why That Moment Is Critical

Because this was the point where the record could have changed.

This was the moment where:

the narrative could have been corrected

missing context could have been integrated

risk could have been reassessed

Instead, something else happened.

The existing framework remained intact.

And my input was added to it.

Not as a reset.

But as an addition.

What It Feels Like to Be Heard but Not Integrated

There’s a difference between being listened to…

and being incorporated.

You can say everything that matters.

You can provide context.

You can explain exactly what’s happening.

And still find that nothing actually shifts.

Because the structure you’re entering isn’t designed to change.

It’s designed to continue.

What the Record Begins to Show After This Point

After September 15, something subtle begins to appear in the documentation.

My voice is present.

But the interpretation of events doesn’t meaningfully change.

Concerns continue to be framed through the same lens.

Patterns continue to be described in the same direction.

And over time, that creates something important:

Not the absence of my voice.

But the minimization of its impact.

This Is Where Responsibility Becomes Clear

Before this point, you could argue:

The therapist didn’t know.

They only had one side.

They were working with what they were given.

After this point, that changes.

Because now:

both narratives exist

both perspectives are available

both contexts are known

And what matters is what is done with that information.

The Difference Between Receiving Information and Acting on It

Receiving information is passive.

Acting on it is professional responsibility.

Especially when it involves:

child safety

domestic instability

emotional impact on minors

This is where the role of a therapist becomes more than supportive.

It becomes accountable.

What Happens When That Accountability Isn’t Met

The system doesn’t stop.

The documentation doesn’t pause.

The narrative doesn’t reset.

It continues.

But now it continues with full awareness.

And that changes how every decision after this point is understood.

The Timeline Is No Longer Neutral

From this moment forward, this is no longer a situation where one side was unknown.

This becomes a situation where:

information was provided

risk was identified

context was available

And the record continues anyway.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George