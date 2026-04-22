THE INTAKE — HOW A NARRATIVE IS BUILT WITHOUT ONE PARENT
There’s a moment in every case where the story gets written.
Not in court. Not in testimony. Not even in evidence.
It gets written in the very first document.
And in my case, that document was created on June 16, 2022.
I didn’t see it at the time. I didn’t know it existed. I wasn’t asked to contribute to it.
But it would go on to shape how my children were seen, how I was described, and how decisions about our family were made.
What an Intake Is Supposed to Be
In child therapy—especially in high-conflict family situations—an intake is not just a form.
It is the foundation.
It’s where a therapist:
gathers background
establishes context
identifies risk
and determines how to proceed
In situations involving two parents, especially when custody is contested, the standard expectation is clear:
You do not build a narrative from one side.
Because once that narrative is written, everything that follows begins to filter through it.
What Actually Happened
On June 16, 2022, my children were brought to therapy.
The intake was conducted.
And it was based entirely on one person’s account.
Their father.
In that intake, it was documented that:
I had “fled” with my children
He had full custody
I had removed them improperly
My contact with them was restricted
That language matters.
Because it doesn’t just describe an event.
It assigns meaning.
It implies:
instability
abandonment
wrongdoing
But here’s what wasn’t done:
No contact was made with me
No verification of custody orders
No review of the Civil Protection Order
No inquiry into why I left
One narrative was taken. And it was treated as fact.
The Missing Half of the Story
At the time this intake was created, there were facts that existed outside of that document.
Facts that were never included:
I had full legal custody at that time
I had been advised by counsel to leave for safety with her father renting me an Airbnb
There was documented domestic conflict and a guilty pleading of Domestic Violence in Stow Court
I had actively sought protection for my children on advice of counsel while security cameras were installed on my home in response to ongoing stalking
None of that appears in the intake.
Because I was never asked.
Why This Matters More Than It Seems
If you’re reading this and thinking:
“It’s just an intake.”
It’s not.
Because everything that happens next builds from it.
Every question asked in therapy. Every behavior interpreted. Every concern documented.
It all starts from:
👉 what the therapist believes is true
And when that belief is built from one perspective, without verification, something subtle happens:
The therapist doesn’t think they’re choosing a side.
But the foundation already has one.
The 91 Days That Followed
After that intake was completed…
Time passed.
Not days.
Not weeks.
Ninety-one days.
Three months.
During that time:
My children attended therapy
Notes were written
observations were recorded
patterns were formed
And I was not contacted.
Not once.
No intake from me. No clarification. No attempt to understand my side.
I existed in the narrative…
But not in the process.
What Happens When a Parent Is Missing From the Record
When a parent is absent from documentation, something important happens:
They don’t just become silent.
They become interpreted.
Everything about them is filtered through:
what is said about them
how their absence is explained
how their actions are framed
And over time, that interpretation starts to feel like truth.
Not because it was proven.
But because it was never challenged.
This Is Where the Shift Begins
This is the point in the timeline where something changes.
Not in behavior.
Not in the children.
In perception.
From this moment forward:
my actions are described, not heard
my role is interpreted, not understood
my relationship with my children is filtered through someone else
And that matters.
Because once a narrative is established in therapy, it doesn’t stay in therapy.
It travels.
To reports. To professionals. To courtrooms.
A Question Worth Asking
What happens when:
a therapist forms conclusions
based on incomplete information
during a custody dispute
involving children
And those conclusions are never corrected?
That’s not a hypothetical.
That’s where this timeline is going.
An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Carey Ann George