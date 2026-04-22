There’s a moment in every case where the story gets written.

Not in court. Not in testimony. Not even in evidence.

It gets written in the very first document.

And in my case, that document was created on June 16, 2022.

I didn’t see it at the time. I didn’t know it existed. I wasn’t asked to contribute to it.

But it would go on to shape how my children were seen, how I was described, and how decisions about our family were made.

What an Intake Is Supposed to Be

In child therapy—especially in high-conflict family situations—an intake is not just a form.

It is the foundation.

It’s where a therapist:

gathers background

establishes context

identifies risk

and determines how to proceed

In situations involving two parents, especially when custody is contested, the standard expectation is clear:

You do not build a narrative from one side.

Because once that narrative is written, everything that follows begins to filter through it.

What Actually Happened

On June 16, 2022, my children were brought to therapy.

The intake was conducted.

And it was based entirely on one person’s account.

Their father.

In that intake, it was documented that:

I had “fled” with my children

He had full custody

I had removed them improperly

My contact with them was restricted

That language matters.

Because it doesn’t just describe an event.

It assigns meaning.

It implies:

instability

abandonment

wrongdoing

But here’s what wasn’t done:

No contact was made with me

No verification of custody orders

No review of the Civil Protection Order

No inquiry into why I left

One narrative was taken. And it was treated as fact.

The Missing Half of the Story

At the time this intake was created, there were facts that existed outside of that document.

Facts that were never included:

I had full legal custody at that time

I had been advised by counsel to leave for safety with her father renting me an Airbnb

There was documented domestic conflict and a guilty pleading of Domestic Violence in Stow Court

I had actively sought protection for my children on advice of counsel while security cameras were installed on my home in response to ongoing stalking

None of that appears in the intake.

Because I was never asked.

Why This Matters More Than It Seems

If you’re reading this and thinking:

“It’s just an intake.”

It’s not.

Because everything that happens next builds from it.

Every question asked in therapy. Every behavior interpreted. Every concern documented.

It all starts from:

👉 what the therapist believes is true

And when that belief is built from one perspective, without verification, something subtle happens:

The therapist doesn’t think they’re choosing a side.

But the foundation already has one.

The 91 Days That Followed

After that intake was completed…

Time passed.

Not days.

Not weeks.

Ninety-one days.

Three months.

During that time:

My children attended therapy

Notes were written

observations were recorded

patterns were formed

And I was not contacted.

Not once.

No intake from me. No clarification. No attempt to understand my side.

I existed in the narrative…

But not in the process.

What Happens When a Parent Is Missing From the Record

When a parent is absent from documentation, something important happens:

They don’t just become silent.

They become interpreted.

Everything about them is filtered through:

what is said about them

how their absence is explained

how their actions are framed

And over time, that interpretation starts to feel like truth.

Not because it was proven.

But because it was never challenged.

This Is Where the Shift Begins

This is the point in the timeline where something changes.

Not in behavior.

Not in the children.

In perception.

From this moment forward:

my actions are described, not heard

my role is interpreted, not understood

my relationship with my children is filtered through someone else

And that matters.

Because once a narrative is established in therapy, it doesn’t stay in therapy.

It travels.

To reports. To professionals. To courtrooms.

A Question Worth Asking

What happens when:

a therapist forms conclusions

based on incomplete information

during a custody dispute

involving children

And those conclusions are never corrected?

That’s not a hypothetical.

That’s where this timeline is going.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George