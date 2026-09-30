A mother’s account of four and a half years in Summit County’s family court, told from the record

Carey Ann George

A Note Before I Begin

I am a mother. For most of the past four and a half years, I have also been a litigant, a respondent, and at times my own lawyer. None of those were roles I chose.

This is my story, told in the order it happened. I am telling it now because one of the lawyers in it, Lisa Carey Dean, is on the November 3, 2026 ballot for Summit County Domestic Relations Judge. Another person in it, Susan K. Steinhauer, sat on that same bench and presided over the first few months of my case. Voters are entitled to know how the family court system can look from the other side of the bench.

When I describe what someone else said or did, I tell you where it comes from: a court transcript, a signed order, a sworn affidavit, a letter, a police report. I quote those documents word for word, and I include the parts that don’t flatter me, because you should see the whole record. When I tell you what I believe, I will say so. You can judge the documents for yourself.

I will not name my sons or share details about their lives. They are children, and this story is already hard enough on them. In these pages they are “my older son” and “my younger son.”

Chapter 1: February 2022, Before Anyone Filed Anything

For nine years, I was a full-time, stay-at-home mother. My sons were my life. My days began and ended with them. When my younger son was small, the two of us napped together every morning, because it was the only way either of us got any rest. When colic made him refuse to sleep, I buckled him into his car seat and drove until he drifted off. I nursed him and weaned him after two years, and I knew exactly what each of my boys could and couldn't eat. Before my older son started school, I homeschooled him until the last two months of kindergarten. He was with me 24/7 for the first five years of his life. I booked the dentist visits and the chiropractic appointments, and I planned the birthday parties, including massive birthday bashes for both boys every year.

I found my village, too. When my older son was a baby, I filled out the paperwork to join a preschool parents' playgroup and eventually founded my now 3,500 member Moms of Northeast Ohio community group. By that spring our calendar was full of field trips: nature-trail hikes, indoor gyms, play cafés, art studios, swimming at the rec center and library time to list a few. Later, with two boys, I joined a MOPS group (Mothers of Preschoolers) and a neighborhood parents' playgroup. My 2018 calendar reads like a map of northeast Ohio's parks: story time and sensory play at the library, a turtle program at a canal center, fall festivals, an end-of-year picnic, waterfalls, splash pads, a kiddie park, the children's museum, county fairs, a touch-a-truck day. Some weeks there was a playdate or two or three almost every day. Once in a while I got time with the other moms myself: a group lunch, a moms' dinner out, trick-or-treating with a crowd of friends and their kids. I was also highlighted in the Chagrin Falls News article of our Mom group in Chagrin I was a part of. I was participating in or managing no less than 15 mom groups simultaneously during my son’s younger years before they began school.

And there were the small things that never make it into a court file. Melting old broken crayons into new shapes. Watching butterflies. Legos all over the floor. Playing in the yard in the rain. Hiking to a waterfall and letting the boys swim in it. Every winter for nine years, we spent a couple of months in Florida as a family. As the boys got older, I ran a small side business from home, selling cleaning and wellness products online to help pay for the boys' schooling. But the center of my day never moved. I was the one at school pickup and drop off, almost every day. Some days I ran on almost no sleep. I wouldn't trade a single one of them.

Later, a court would decide that my husband had been the boys' primary caregiver. I'll come to that. But this is what those years looked like from the inside, and I have the calendar and the photographs to prove the allegations used to strip me of my motherhood, life, liberty and freedoms were perjurious and frivolous.

The first document in this story is a phone call that I didn’t know about until months later.

On May 20, 2022, in her opening statement to the court, my then-husband’s lawyer, Lisa Dean, described it herself. The transcript records her words:

“I received a phone call on February 9th, 2022. It was an urgent phone call from my client indicating that he believed his wife was going to be relocating to Florida. I provided instructions to him that he needed to file a complaint for divorce so that a mutual restraining order could be issued…”

So by February 9, 2022, my ex had a divorce lawyer, and she had already advised him to file.

Six days later, on February 15, 2022, there was a domestic violence incident in our home. According to the court’s June 8, 2022 order, my ex was arrested and later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct, a first-degree misdemeanor. His sentence included probation and classes.

Something else started on February 15. My ex on advice of Lisa Dean to manipulate the court, began keeping a calendar of the children’s schedule. At the May hearing, Ms. Dean asked him what the calendar was.

He answered:

“This is a — a calendar that I had started keeping, actually, at your advice, after the — the incident…”

When I testified, I gave my own view of it: “I believe, his legal counsel had him keep that calendar because he was not previously involved in my children’s lives.” That calendar became evidence of who had been caring for our children.

Chapter 2: Spring 2022, Two Cases and One Long Day in Court

On March 21, 2022, my ex, represented by Ms. Dean’s firm, Roderick Linton Belfance, LLP (RLB), filed for divorce in Summit County Domestic Relations Court. The case is Zivich v. Zivich, No. DR-2022-03-0667.

In early May, my legal counsel advised me to and accompanied me to ask the same court for a domestic violence civil protection order. That case is No. DR-2022-05-1201. An ex parte hearing was held on May 6, 2022, and an order followed on May 9. Magistrate Collins granted it which granted me full custody of my sons and protections against further harassment and abuse. He advised me to stay at hotels temporarily until things settled.

On May 20, 2022, both cases were heard together in a single all-day hearing before Judge Susan K. Steinhauer. For accuracy: the transcript shows that both sides agreed to hear them together. When the court asked, my lawyer answered,“I believe so, yes… I have no objection.”

Chapter 3: June 8, 2022, The Order

Nineteen days after the hearing, Judge Steinhauer issued a 28-page order. It gave my ex temporary custody of our sons. My time with my own children was limited overnight to supervised visits at “Place of Peace or a similar facility,” for “two (2) hours every weekend and an additional two (2) hours during the week.”

It also ordered the boys’ passports “turned over to Attorney Lisa Dean and/or Attorney Sarah Heid … to be stored in their safe.” My exes lawyers would hold my children’s passports. They had no passports. This was used to posit that i was a flight risk.

The order found that “Husband was generally credible and not impeached.” It found that “until May 6, 2022, Husband was the primary caregiver.”

And it said this about photographs admitted at the hearing:

“…one of the children who had clearly been beaten. A generous interpretation of the pictures is that the child was overzealously spanked. Either way, what happened to that child is wholly inappropriate and will not be tolerated by this Court.”

The order notes that I testified Adam was the one who administered that “spanking.” Even so, that same order placed both boys in his custody and put me under supervision.

The order found “only portions of Wife[’s] … testimony credible.” It sharply criticized a wellness product I had used on one of the boys, describing the skin reaction as “child abuse.” It concluded that I “very clearly intend on moving to Florida.” And it called it “extremely concerning” that I had stopped my exes contact with the children from about May 4, 2022 in spite of the existing protection order my legal counsel advised forbidding him from contacting me.

To me, the hardest thing to accept was this: the court described one of my sons as “clearly … beaten,” my testimony was that his father did it, he did not deny it, and the result was that I lost custody.

I want to answer those findings one at a time. I'll tell you what the record shows, including where it doesn't help me, and I'll mark clearly what is only my view.

The product. The court is right about what I said under oath. I testified that I used stem cell patches on my sons, that I was the one who applied them, and that after concerns were raised I started putting them on the boys' clothing instead of their skin. The order called the skin reactions "child abuse" and banned the patches. [What the product was, why you used it, what you understood about the reactions at the time, and when you stopped.]

Florida. I never hid that I wanted to live in Florida. My family is there, and my own texts saying so were exhibits the court quoted. But wanting to move is not the same as taking my children. For the week after I got the protection order, we were not in Florida. [Where you and the boys stayed from about May 14 to May 20, 2022.] I did take the boys to Florida later in May, while the May 9 order still made me their custodial parent. When the court ordered them returned by 5 p.m. on June 13, my records show a United flight into Cleveland that same day.

The court found it "extremely concerning" that, starting about two days before the ex parte hearing, I "stopped communicating and stopped Husband's contact with the children." That is true, and I did it deliberately. These are the records from those days.

On May 4, 2022, the Sagamore Hills police dispatch log shows I came to the station about a possible tracking device on my car. On May 6, it records that I asked for an officer while I packed, that I didn't "feel safe," and that I was worried about "cameras monitoring the house." That same day, Magistrate Collins granted me an ex parte protection order covering me and both of my sons. On May 7, Sagamore Hills police report 22-00103 records that "her attorney advised her not to have any contact with him." On May 9, the dispatch log notes a van at my house "hired by the homeowner." On May 12, it records that I was "afraid my ex will find her," along with my concerns about calls to the boys' school, a private investigator from Florida, and a tracker on my phone. That morning I texted an acquaintance that I was "in an undisclosed location until I get security cameras installed in my home on advice of counsel." An Akron victim-assistance program had confirmed in writing that I had been receiving its services since March 4, 2022.

The court weighed those same days differently, and you should see its reasons. It found that the officer who escorted me on May 6 "found no surveillance devices on the outside of the house, in the garage, or the breezeway," and that "there was no evidence that Husband has Wife or the children under any type of surveillance." It found that a neighbor had been "feeding information" to my exes mother. My ex testified that he did not hire a private investigator-his father did. The court also noted that I had not told the magistrate I had taken my older son out of school for the rest of the year on advice of counsel, and it said that wasn't acceptable.

What I believe the court got wrong. This part is my view, not a finding by any court. I believe the court treated a mother's fear and direct advice of counsel as the problem instead of the reason. Three months earlier I had been the victim named in a police report. On the day of the order, the man I was afraid of was on probation for that incident and being monitored for alcohol and drugs and threatening to harm people in public. His court-required violence class had only just begun. As a survivor, I did what I was told by my attorney and the magistrate: I went to the police, I asked for help, I stayed away from him, and I went to court. The same court that found I needed protection from him gave him my children and stripped me of my motherhood for 4.5 years.

None of this should ever have happened. My sons should never have lost access to their mother.

Chapter 4: Florida

I also have to address Florida directly, because Lisa Dean made it central citing falsely that I “traveled out of the country often” and I was going to “abscond with the children.”

In late May 2022 I was in Florida with the boys staying in an Airbnb my attorneys father rented for us for our protection. On June 9, 2022, Adam’s lawyers filed a motion saying my attorney had told them I and the children “were out of state on vacation,” without giving a location. An order submitted by Roderick Belfance Linton and filed June 14, 2022 directed that the children be delivered to the Sagamore Hills Police Department by 5 p.m. on June 13, 2022.

My own records include lodging documents from Florida for an Airbnb.

Chapter 5: August 2022, The Judge Steps Aside

On August 11, 2022, at a status conference, Judge Steinhauer recused herself from my case. A signed recusal order followed on August 22.

Why did she recuse? The only explanation I have in writing comes from my own lawyer’s motion filed the next year, on July 7, 2023. That motion said the recusal was based on a“personal conflict” that “existed prior to Judge Steinhauer’s acceptance of this case.” It said the judge, “a self-proclaimed‘dance mom’ (as stated in her Court biography), had two (2) minor daughters that attended the same dance school” where my exes mother taught, and that his mother “was one (1) of the eight (8) witnesses” in the case.

Judge Steinhauer lost her bid for re-election in November 2022. Her term ended in January 2023. My case went to judges sitting by assignment.

Chapter 6: 2023, The Judge Joins the Firm

This is the part of my story that people have the most trouble believing. I understand why, so I will stick to the documents.

In July 2023, Susan Steinhauer signed a sworn affidavit. My exes lawyers filed it with the court. In it she stated:

“I had lunch with Kay Belfance January 17, 2023, but was pursuing other opportunities at that time.”

“I first commenced my negotiations for employment at the Firm on or about April 1, 2023.”

“At no time that I was assigned to Case No. DR-2022-03-0667 did I negotiate for employment with the Firm or any of its members.”

“I began work at the Firm on May 1, 2023,” as a non-equity partner.

She stated that she had been screened from my case.

This is what I believe: the judge who took my children out of my custody went to work a few months after handing my sons full custody to a documented abuser, drug addict and alcoholic, for the law firm that won that order.

On July 7, 2023, my attorney moved to disqualify RLB from representing my ex. Lisa Dean filed an opposition on July 20, 2023. That same day, Judge John Hoffman, sitting by assignment, denied my motion in a one-line order. So a court did consider this, and it ruled against me.

Chapter 7: May 2024, “NOT To Send the Children”

By spring 2024, under the interim orders after six months of no contact, the second judge restored contact with my sons, I had the boys on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. My exes own affidavit described that schedule.

On May 2, 2024, my exes lawyers filed an emergency motion asking that my parenting time be supervised again. My exes supporting affidavit alleged that I had said harmful things to the boys about their father during my time with them.

That same day, Lisa Dean sent me a letter. It reads, in part:

“You will have received notice that we filed an emergency motion for your parenting time to be supervised. Accordingly, we have instructed our client that he is NOT to send the children for their parenting time with you, pending further Order from the Court.”

My ex wrote to me through Our Family Wizard:

“I have been advised by counsel to not send the boys for visitation until we receive a ruling on the pending motion filed May 2nd.”

No court order suspended my parenting time at that point. Lisa Dean acted for the court absent a court order restricting my parenting time. A motion had been filed, and nothing more. My contempt motion filed May 29, 2024 lists the time I lost: May 3–5, May 12, May 17–19, and May 22.

May 12 was Mother’s Day.

The court issued orders on May 22 and June 4, 2024 directing Adam to appear and show cause why he should not be held in contempt “for failure to comply with the prior Orders of this Court as specified in the Motion and Affidavit.” An earlier contempt motion I filed on April 15, 2024 was dismissed on April 22.

Chapter 8: July 2024, Signing

On July 10, 2024, an agreement was read into the record. An agreed divorce decree was journalized on July 17, 2024.

By the second week of July 2024, I had not been in the same room as my sons since the first days of May. On May 2, before any judge had ruled on the motion to supervise my time, Ms. Dean wrote to me that her office had "instructed our client that he is NOT to send the children for their parenting time with you, pending further Order from the Court." I had a phone call on my younger son's birthday, a video call on Mother's Day, and a call in early July. But for more than two months I didn't hug them, sit across a table from them, or put them to bed.

My contempt motions were still pending. A magistrate heard motions on June 28, and trial was set for July 10. On July 9, Ms. Dean sent my attorney her side's settlement terms in writing. Her letter began with the children: "Father to retain custody of the boys and Careyann's contact with them to remain supervised. All other recommendations of the GAL and Dr. Thomas to be followed." The rest was money: the $59,670.48 held in escrow released to my ex, a $30,000 property settlement paid by me to my ex, the storage unit full of all our marital belongings to my ex, no spousal support, and child support paid by me to my ex. The letter said my ex was "willing to waive the retroactivity of the child support obligation" so long as we reached agreement on everything. They did not waive anything and backdated child support to the two months I had full custody of my sons after the domestic incident.

My attorney advised me to settle, and I took his advice. On July 10, the day set for trial, I signed a separation agreement. I signed because it was the one way I could see to get back into a room with my children. Coerced into signing a divorce decree under duress.

The magistrate told us the agreement made Adam "the sole legal custodian/residential parent of the minor children," with a parenting plan attached, and asked if that was correct. I said yes. Asked whether I understood the agreement, whether I had entered into it voluntarily, and whether I believed the parenting plan was in my children's best interest - my attorney said “say yes Careyann”. I agreed that I was waiving spousal support and that the court would not keep jurisdiction over it. When she asked whether the financial terms were fair and equitable to both of us, my answer was unclear. She said, "You have a question mark answer," and I said, "Yes. Sorry." She reminded us that a judge at trial might have decided differently. Both lawyers waived the fourteen-day objection period, and the divorce was granted that day. The decree was filed July 17.

Until May I had my sons every other weekend and on Wednesday evenings, with rotating holidays, and no one watching. After the hearing, I had supervised visits at a family center-for no valid reason. My first visit was July 22, 2024, almost twelve weeks after my last visit in May. I paid $120 a visit. A supervisor followed us around taking notes. I wasn't allowed to take my own child to the bathroom.

That week, I wrote to a friend that it "was a settlement to get the divorce over with," and that now no one else could take the blame when the boys asked to see me. The day of the hearing I texted that all the blame now fell on their father "for not allowing me to see my children when they ask to see me." Those were my words, and they are true to how I felt: exhausted, and wanting the fighting over my sons to end. It didn't end. In September 2024, I wrote to Lisa Dean about the child support in the decree: "I did not agree to any back child support." Her reply: "There are no errors in the Decree."

I told the court on July 10 on coercion of counsel that I was agreeing voluntarily. I was not. I also believe, and have said since, that I agreed under pressure. I had gone more than two months without being with my children, and it began with a letter, not a court order. I believe a lawyer should not be able to decide for the courts. The letters, the motions, and the transcript are the record, and readers can weigh them.

Chapter 9: August 2024, The Email I Sent

I am including this because it has since been used against me in court.

On August 5, 2024, I sent an email to Lisa Dean and others who had been involved in my case. It read, in part:

“Believe you me, you’ll think of me and remember me when you begin to experience the kind of blessings you have coming to you based on your fair and just actions that contributed to so much joy in my life and so much abundance to my sons lives. May you all be called to answer to God sooner than later based on your actions and contributions to my son’s lives and my own.”

Lisa Dean later testified that she read it as me wishing my pain on them, “to the extent that she was praying for our death.”

That month I also started speaking out in public. Former Judge Steinhauer’s later court petition quotes an August 11, 2024 post that she attributes to me: “One of the biggest child abusers is wearing a black robe and holding a gavel.”

Chapter 10: October 3, 2024, Candidate Night

On October 3, 2024, I attended a candidate night in the Greenwood Village community. Former Judge Steinhauer was there. What happened next depends on whose account you read, so here are all of them.

Her account. In a sworn petition filed later that fall, she wrote that I glared at her, paced, and gave her a double thumbs-down. She wrote that when we shook hands I “wouldn’t let go of my hand,” that other people stepped in, and that she was walked to her car.

My account. In my written rebuttal I said: “I shook Judge Steinhauer’s hand and calmly expressed my intent to pursue justice and ensure she would not win or ever sit on a judicial bench again.”

A third account. A woman who was there wrote a letter dated December 5, 2024. She described me as “visibly uncomfortable.” She wrote that I handed out water and moved to the back of the room, that she told Ms. Steinhauer she wished to stay uninvolved, and that she believes I “posed no threat.”

The sheriff’s report. A Summit County Sheriff’s Office report exists: case number 2024-00081583, reported October 4, 2024 and closed the same day. It says: “Ms. George approached her with disparaging remarks. Ms. Steinhauer was escorted out to her vehicle by Sheriff Office personnel. Ms. Steinhauer wanted this documented just in case.”

So there was a report. It was made so the incident would be documented “just in case,” and it was closed the same day.

Chapter 11: Late 2024, Grievances and a Protection Order

On October 28, 2024, I contacted Susan Steinhauer’s office to ask for her attorney registration number. I needed it to file a grievance.

Her later petition quotes several posts she attributes to me from that period. They include an October 29 offer of “$50K for any help disbarring,” a November 26 post tagging her that allegedly said “I’m coming for you,” and a November 27 post that said: “I’m taking all the time I used to spend raising my sons to end any chance you ever have to step into another courtroom.” I am not going to hide those words.

On November 29, 2024, I filed a notarized grievance.

Immediately after requesting her bar number, Steinhauer filed a petition for a civil stalking protection order against me in Summit County, No. CV-2024-11-5243. An ex parte order was issued on December 2, 2024, and a full hearing was held on December 16, 2024. I did not attend the hearing.

Two sentences in her sworn petition have stayed with me. She wrote: “I had also learned that morning from a friend additional details about Carey Ann’s psychological report.”And she wrote: “I believe she is still on drugs.” I’ve never used any kind of drug in my life and have the drug test to prove it.

Her petition does not say who the friend was or how that friend knew anything about a psychological evaluation in my custody case. I don’t know the answer, and I am not accusing anyone. To me, it is a fair question for a former judge who now works at the firm representing my ex-husband. I in fact have four clean psychological reports and a brain scan that shows I am of full sound mind. Four reports because Lisa Dean kept demanding another after another in attempts to prove I was unfit in some way. All four proved I was perfectly fit and she was fully unjustified in her vexatious litigation of me.

Chapter 12: January 2025, Hudson

On January 2, 2025, I attended the swearing-in of State Representative Casey Weinstein in Hudson. Lisa Dean was there too. Again, here are both accounts.

Her account, from her later testimony under oath: “she made a B line for me, tried to engage me in conversation about her case,” and she said I followed her. She said: “I took off running out of the door and ran to my car for safety.”

My account, from my testimony: I saw her there, but I did not follow her, and law enforcement was not involved.

On January 8, 2025, Lisa Dean filed a motion in my divorce case asking that I be ordered to show cause for alleged violations of prior orders. Orders to appear and show cause were issued on January 29, 2025 and August 25, 2025.

Chapter 13: July 2025, The Petition

On July 17, 2025, Ms. Dean filed her own petition for a civil stalking protection order against me: Dean v. George, No. CV-2025-07-3265. She was represented by attorney Peter Cahoon, together with David Randolph of RLB, her own firm - the same attorney who played a major role in the death of Ryder Belisle. An ex parte order was issued the next day, July 18.

At the time, my own motion to modify the allocation of parental rights (my request to change custody) was set for an evidentiary hearing in the divorce case on July 25, 2025. On July 18, the day after she filed the stalking petition, Lisa Dean filed papers in the divorce case for that hearing. The docket shows her witness and exhibit lists, an affidavit of attorney fees, a “Supplemental Motion to Show Cause and Opposition to Defendant’s Motion to Modify Allocation of Parental Rights” with 36 exhibits, and a motion asking that I submit to drug testing, citing my “concerning behavior in recent months.” The proposed testing order, which would have applied to both parents, appears on the docket stamped“DENIED” on December 23, 2025.

On July 24, my attorney filed an emergency motion for an attorney conference. It said I had “recently learned that Lisa Carey Dean, has filed a civil stalking protection order against” me, and asked to discuss “the impact upon the evidentiary hearing that is scheduled for July 25, 2025.” The July 25 hearing did not go forward.

The stalking petition had been filed days before that hearing date.

This is what I believe: a lawyer still opposing me in an active custody case filed a protection order against me, with her own law partner as co-counsel, days before a hearing on my request to change custody. To me, that timing speaks for itself. I recognize that the court later granted her petition, and I describe that below.

In fall 2025, my attorney made an oral motion in the divorce case to disqualify Ms. Dean from continuing as my exes counsel. Written briefing ran from late October through November 14, 2025. At the October 31 hearing described below, Ms. Dean testified that she still represented my ex.

Chapter 14: October 31, 2025, Under Oath

The full hearing on Lisa Dean’s petition took place on October 31, 2025, before Magistrate Kandi S. O’Connor. My attorney, Kelley Tauring, cross-examined her.

Early on, Dean was asked whether the statements in her petition were true to the best of her knowledge. She answered, “Yes.”

Later, my attorney asked about her plans after her term as Green’s law director, a position she testified she could not run for again in 2027. The transcript reads:

Q. You agree you’re planning on running for a different elected position following your law director position, correct? A. I don’t know. Q. Well, you have been advertising, right? A. Advertising how? Q. For an election? A. No. Q. You haven’t posted anything saying that you’re going to run for maybe a judge position? A. No. Q. You haven’t advertised anything that you’re going to run for any position in the domestic court? A. No. Q. You never posted anywhere Dean for domestic? A. I am Lisa Dean, and I’m a domestic relations lawyer. Q. So is that a yes?A. Have I posted Dean for domestic? Yes.

After objections, the magistrate asked the question herself:

THE COURT: Ms. Dean, have you publicly in any type of forum indicated that you are planning to run for a political office after your term as law director ends in 2027? THE WITNESS: No, ma’am. (Blatant perjury under oath)

My attorney then showed her Exhibit M, a group of posts and ad photos. It included “Dean for domestic experience matters,” and a Tri-County Regional Labor Council AFL-CIO banner showing “Lisa Dean for domestic experience”next to materials for a sitting judge’s re-election and a congressional campaign. Asked about them, she said: “I don’t know that it’s political advertisement. I mean it’s advertisement… there is politicians are also advertising, yes.”

Now look at what the public record shows about three months later.

On February 4, 2026, the Summit County Board of Elections candidate list for the May primary showed, under“DOMESTIC RELATIONS JUDGE”, the name “Lisa Dean (D).” The term begins January 4, 2027. On May 5, 2026, Ms. Dean won the Democratic primary. She faces Judge Katarina Cook on November 3, 2026.

I am putting her testimony and the ballot next to each other. You can decide what you think.

A few other moments from that transcript:

About times I stood outside the courthouse during the divorce case, she testified: “She didn’t threaten me. She spoke directly to me, but she didn’t threaten me.”

Asked, “She has never threaten[ed] physical harm directly or via email, correct?”, she answered: “Correct.”

She agreed that she had not been diagnosed with any mental-health disorder and had not sought mental-health counseling since January 2025.

Asked whether she had “spoken to former Judge Steinhauer about these proceedings,” she answered: “Yes.” She also agreed she had spoken with her law partners.

According to the magistrate’s later order, she testified that one of her exhibits, a printout of Facebook posts, was sent to her in June 2025 by my ex.

Chapter 15: March 2026, The Ruling

On February 5, 2026, the day after the ballot list came out, I filed a “Notice of Filing Refutation” of her testimony. The magistrate’s order later said she would not consider it, because “no leave of court was requested for this filing.”

What the magistrate did not accept. Ms. Dean’s Facebook exhibits (Exhibits 2 through 6), the posts she said were mine, were excluded. The order found that each had been “brought to her attention by other people”: one set came from my ex, and the others from coworkers who were never named and never testified. It concluded: “Petitioner failed to properly authenticate Petitioner’s Exhibits 2-6. Accordingly, these exhibits will not be considered by the Court.”

What the magistrate did accept. The order granted the protection order for one year based on two things: my August 5, 2024 email and the January 2, 2025 Hudson encounter. The order states: “While neither in the August 5, 2024 email nor at the January 2, 2025 swearing-in ceremony did Respondent explicitly threaten Petitioner,” Dean“has demonstrated she is in fear for her physical safety and has exhibited emotional distress based on these contacts.” It found by a preponderance of the evidence that I violated Ohio’s menacing-by-stalking statute, R.C. 2903.211, in this civil case, and it granted the petition “for period of one (1) year.”

I disagree with that ruling. It was retaliatory to keep me from attending political events.

My attorneys filed objections on March 30, 2026. On April 9, 2026, Dean moved to dismiss them as untimely.

Chapter 16: Where Things Stand

In May 2026, a complaint about judicial campaign conduct was referred to a probable-cause panel of Ohio’s Board of Professional Conduct. They denied perjury is just cause for a judge to be disqualified from running.

Every chapter of this story passed through the same courthouse and the same small circle of people. I believe the public deserves to see how that circle works before choosing who will run the domestic relations bench for the next six years.

What Comes Next: Reform

My story is not unique. I have heard from thousands of other parents who describe the same things: rulings that rest on credibility calls made in a single day, lawyers and judges who move between the bench and the same small firms, and protection-order petitions filed while custody cases are still active. RLB sits at the epicenter of the corruption. I was retaliated against for whistleblowing.

My trial is two weeks from now-after 4.5 years of delays.

About the Documents

Everything I quote about other people comes from documents in my possession. They include:

Zivich v. Zivich, Summit County Domestic Relations Court,No. DR-2022-03-0667: the May 20, 2022 hearing transcript; the June 8, 2022 order; motions of June 9, 2022, July 7, 2023, July 20, 2023 (with the affidavit of Susan Steinhauer), May 2, 2024, May 29, 2024, and July 18, 2025; orders of July 20, 2023, May 22, 2024, June 4, 2024, January 29, 2025, August 25, 2025, and December 23, 2025; and the docket.

No. DR-2022-05-1201 (domestic violence CPO).

Steinhauer v. George, Summit County Common Pleas,No. CV-2024-11-5243: petition and related filings.

Dean v. George, Summit County Common Pleas, No. CV-2025-07-3265: October 31, 2025 hearing transcript, and the Magistrate’s Order of March 2026.

Dean’s letter to me dated May 2, 2024, and Our Family Wizard messages from May 2024.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office case report 2024-00081583.

A letter from a witness dated December 5, 2024.

The Summit County Board of Elections candidate list dated February 4, 2026.

This is my personal account and opinion, based on the documents listed. Statements of belief are mine. Court findings are identified as such. Anyone named here is welcome to respond, and I will publish any factual correction supported by documents.