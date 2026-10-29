Hi friend,

Many of you have walked with me through the hardest parts of family court, the fight for my children, and the slow work of healing. Thank you for reading, for writing back, and for staying.

I want to share something softer with you today.

Along the way, I started making calm, warm music. It became one of the ways I come back to myself. Each track is paired with a photo of a waterfall I have stood beside here in Ohio, places where I have found quiet when life was loud.

I put this music on a YouTube channel called Love.Freedom.Waterfalls. Here are a few recent tracks:

Waterfalls In Your Eyes , dreamy and healing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEaWzSw3_Kw

Somewhere Warm , nostalgic and tender: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7K_7VssTK3M

Golden Hour Glide, a warm instrumental for focus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpFTCJv7y4E

If any of it helps you rest, focus, or just breathe a little easier, I would love for you to subscribe:

Subscribe on YouTube

And if it is not your thing, that is completely okay. You are always welcome here either way.

With love,

Carey

Questions or thoughts? You can reach me at carey@jcconsultancy.biz.