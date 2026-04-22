THE NOTES — HOW CHILDREN’S WORDS GET TURNED INTO MEANING
There’s a point in this timeline where the story stops being built through emails and starts being built through something more powerful.
Therapy notes.
Because once something is written in a clinical record, it carries a different weight.
It’s no longer just what was said.
It becomes:
what was observed
what was interpreted
what was believed
And over time, those notes begin to define the narrative.
What Therapy Notes Are Supposed to Do
At their core, therapy notes are meant to capture:
what a child says
how a child behaves
what is observed in session
what interventions are used
They are supposed to be:
Neutral. Accurate. Contextual.
Especially when children are navigating complex family dynamics.
Because children don’t always speak in complete thoughts.
They don’t always understand what they’re feeling.
And they don’t always tell a story in a straight line.
That’s why interpretation matters.
The Difference Between Recording and Interpreting
There’s a critical difference between:
👉 “The child said this” and 👉 “This is what that means”
And in high-conflict situations, that difference can change everything.
Because children’s statements can be:
fragmented
emotional
reactive
influenced by context
influenced by environment
So the role of a therapist isn’t just to write what’s said.
It’s to carefully consider:
where it’s coming from
what’s influencing it
what it actually reflects
What Begins to Show in the Notes
As the timeline progresses, something becomes noticeable in the documentation.
Children’s behaviors and statements are not just being recorded.
They are being framed.
Patterns begin to appear:
moments of silence
hesitation
reluctance to speak
emotional reactions
And those moments start to be connected to one specific context.
My presence.
My visits.
My role.
How a Pattern Is Built
If a child is quiet in one session, that’s a moment.
If that quietness is observed again, it becomes a pattern.
If that pattern is connected to a specific cause, it becomes a conclusion.
And once that conclusion exists, it begins to shape future interpretation.
Because now, every similar behavior starts to confirm it.
Not challenge it.
What’s Missing From That Process
What matters isn’t just what’s written.
It’s what isn’t explored.
Questions that don’t get asked:
Is this child feeling pressure elsewhere?
Is this a response to separation?
Is this a loyalty conflict?
Is this fear of saying the wrong thing?
When those questions aren’t part of the process, interpretation becomes narrower.
More certain.
More directional.
The Role of Context in Children’s Statements
Children don’t exist in a vacuum.
Their behavior reflects:
what they’ve experienced
what they’re hearing
what they think is safe to say
what they believe is expected
So when a child hesitates, shuts down, or avoids answering…
That moment carries more than one possible meaning.
And the responsibility of the therapist is to hold that complexity.
Not reduce it.
When Interpretation Becomes Direction
Over time, interpretation can start to do something subtle.
It stops asking what something could mean.
And starts deciding what it does mean.
And once that happens, documentation becomes directional.
Not intentionally.
But consistently.
Why This Matters Outside the Therapy Room
Because therapy notes don’t stay in therapy.
They move.
To:
other professionals
guardians
reports
courtrooms
And when they do, they carry authority.
They’re seen as objective.
As clinical.
As reliable.
But they are still built on interpretation.
Two Realities, One Record
At this point in the timeline, two things continue to exist side by side:
In the notes:
hesitation
guarded behavior
emotional reactions
interpretation tied to one source
In real-time interactions:
affection
engagement
play
connection
And those two realities are not being reconciled.
They are being documented separately.
What Happens When Interpretation Isn’t Challenged
When an interpretation is repeated, it becomes reinforced.
When it’s reinforced, it becomes accepted.
And when it’s accepted, it starts to shape decisions.
Not because it was proven beyond doubt.
But because it was never meaningfully questioned.
The Weight of What’s Written
Once something is in a clinical note, it carries forward.
It becomes part of the record.
Part of the story.
Part of how a child is understood.
And that’s why how those notes are written matters.
Because they don’t just reflect reality.
They help define it.
An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Carey Ann George