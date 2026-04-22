There’s a point in this timeline where the story stops being built through emails and starts being built through something more powerful.

Therapy notes.

Because once something is written in a clinical record, it carries a different weight.

It’s no longer just what was said.

It becomes:

what was observed

what was interpreted

what was believed

And over time, those notes begin to define the narrative.

What Therapy Notes Are Supposed to Do

At their core, therapy notes are meant to capture:

what a child says

how a child behaves

what is observed in session

what interventions are used

They are supposed to be:

Neutral. Accurate. Contextual.

Especially when children are navigating complex family dynamics.

Because children don’t always speak in complete thoughts.

They don’t always understand what they’re feeling.

And they don’t always tell a story in a straight line.

That’s why interpretation matters.

The Difference Between Recording and Interpreting

There’s a critical difference between:

👉 “The child said this” and 👉 “This is what that means”

And in high-conflict situations, that difference can change everything.

Because children’s statements can be:

fragmented

emotional

reactive

influenced by context

influenced by environment

So the role of a therapist isn’t just to write what’s said.

It’s to carefully consider:

where it’s coming from

what’s influencing it

what it actually reflects

What Begins to Show in the Notes

As the timeline progresses, something becomes noticeable in the documentation.

Children’s behaviors and statements are not just being recorded.

They are being framed.

Patterns begin to appear:

moments of silence

hesitation

reluctance to speak

emotional reactions

And those moments start to be connected to one specific context.

My presence.

My visits.

My role.

How a Pattern Is Built

If a child is quiet in one session, that’s a moment.

If that quietness is observed again, it becomes a pattern.

If that pattern is connected to a specific cause, it becomes a conclusion.

And once that conclusion exists, it begins to shape future interpretation.

Because now, every similar behavior starts to confirm it.

Not challenge it.

What’s Missing From That Process

What matters isn’t just what’s written.

It’s what isn’t explored.

Questions that don’t get asked:

Is this child feeling pressure elsewhere?

Is this a response to separation?

Is this a loyalty conflict?

Is this fear of saying the wrong thing?

When those questions aren’t part of the process, interpretation becomes narrower.

More certain.

More directional.

The Role of Context in Children’s Statements

Children don’t exist in a vacuum.

Their behavior reflects:

what they’ve experienced

what they’re hearing

what they think is safe to say

what they believe is expected

So when a child hesitates, shuts down, or avoids answering…

That moment carries more than one possible meaning.

And the responsibility of the therapist is to hold that complexity.

Not reduce it.

When Interpretation Becomes Direction

Over time, interpretation can start to do something subtle.

It stops asking what something could mean.

And starts deciding what it does mean.

And once that happens, documentation becomes directional.

Not intentionally.

But consistently.

Why This Matters Outside the Therapy Room

Because therapy notes don’t stay in therapy.

They move.

To:

other professionals

guardians

reports

courtrooms

And when they do, they carry authority.

They’re seen as objective.

As clinical.

As reliable.

But they are still built on interpretation.

Two Realities, One Record

At this point in the timeline, two things continue to exist side by side:

In the notes:

hesitation

guarded behavior

emotional reactions

interpretation tied to one source

In real-time interactions:

affection

engagement

play

connection

And those two realities are not being reconciled.

They are being documented separately.

What Happens When Interpretation Isn’t Challenged

When an interpretation is repeated, it becomes reinforced.

When it’s reinforced, it becomes accepted.

And when it’s accepted, it starts to shape decisions.

Not because it was proven beyond doubt.

But because it was never meaningfully questioned.

The Weight of What’s Written

Once something is in a clinical note, it carries forward.

It becomes part of the record.

Part of the story.

Part of how a child is understood.

And that’s why how those notes are written matters.

Because they don’t just reflect reality.

They help define it.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George