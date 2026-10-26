This Is Who They Handed My Sons To

I have no criminal record. I was a stay-at-home mom and my sons' primary caregiver for our entire marriage.

This recording is from January 24, 2022. I was downstairs on the phone with my therapist when I recorded what was being said about me.

Five months later, on June 8, 2022, Judge Susan Steinhauer gave him full custody of my sons. His attorney was Lisa Dean. He was on probation, and my sons and I had an active protection order against him.

I'm not asking you to take my word for it. Listen to the recording, then ask yourself who the court should have believed.

If family court did something like this to you or someone you love, share your story below. You're not alone.

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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