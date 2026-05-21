By Carey Ann George

Author’s Note

The purpose of this book is not to tarnish anyone’s reputation, and it is not to make anyone look bad. It is to show how damaging a cult-mindset is on the human body and the human mind — how it warps the people who fall into it, how it shapes the children raised inside it, and how long it takes to undo the damage.

Everyone I am writing about is, in some real sense, a victim of the belief system they were brainwashed into. I do not believe my father set out to be cruel. I do not believe my mother set out to disappear. I do not believe my brother Joshua set out to become the man he became. They were each, in their own way, broken by something larger than them and then handed the only tools the system had to offer. I have forgiven them. That doesn’t mean I have agreed to forget.