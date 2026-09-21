After everything I have experienced inside the court system, I do not take the subject of judges lightly anymore.

There was a time when judicial elections were names on a ballot to me. Today, I understand just how much power sits behind those names.

A judge can affect a person’s liberty, finances, family, reputation and future. The person sitting on the bench has an extraordinary responsibility to separate evidence from allegation, law from emotion, and truth from advocacy.

Once you have personally experienced the court system, the qualities you look for in a judge change.

Integrity matters.

Temperament matters.

Fairness matters.

The willingness to listen matters.

Respect for the law matters.

And the understanding that every case number represents actual human beings matters.

That is why I believe voters should take a very close look at Judge Antonio S. Nicholson.

Nicholson currently serves on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division. Governor Mike DeWine appointed him to the court in June 2025, and he took the bench on July 14, 2025. He is now seeking election in 2026 to continue serving on the court. (Cuyahoga County⁠)

Before becoming a judge, Nicholson worked on several sides of the legal system. He practiced privately and served as an assistant public defender in both Cuyahoga and Lake counties. His legal work has included criminal matters ranging from misdemeanors through serious felony cases and experience in municipal, county, appellate and federal courts. (Cuyahoga County⁠)

His public-defense experience is particularly meaningful to me because it means he has spent years looking at the justice system from somewhere other than the bench.

In answers Nicholson previously provided to The Marshall Project’s judicial guide, he described judicial discretion in terms of understanding not only what someone did, but why, so that sentencing can appropriately account for the circumstances involved. He also said judges must balance public safety with the rights of defendants when considering bond. (The Marshall Project⁠)

Those are principles worth examining carefully when deciding who should wield judicial authority.

My own experiences have permanently changed the way I view our courts. I have learned that the words fairness, due process and judicial integrity cannot simply be ceremonial language. They have to exist in the courtroom when nobody is watching, when the issues are complicated, when competing stories are being presented, and when a decision will profoundly affect another person’s life.

For me, an endorsement of any judge would carry enormous weight precisely because of what I now know about the power of the judiciary.

So I am asking Cuyahoga County voters to do something many of us historically have not done enough of: research the judicial candidates instead of simply recognizing a name, following a party label or filling in an unfamiliar section of the ballot.

Read their backgrounds.

Look at the kind of law they practiced.

Look at how they describe the role of a judge.

Examine their records.

Consider whether they demonstrate independence, fairness, restraint and respect for due process.

Judge Nicholson is running in the November 3, 2026 general election for the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas seat with a full term beginning February 9, 2027. (Default⁠)

Judicial elections may receive less attention than races at the top of the ballot, but the consequences of these choices can become intensely personal.

I know that now in a way I never wanted to learn.

And that is why I will never again look at the name of a judicial candidate as simply another oval to fill in.

The integrity of the bench matters.

The people entrusted with it matter.

And every Cuyahoga County voter deserves to know exactly who they are placing there.

A Vote For Nicholson is a Vote For Integrity.

Carey Ann George