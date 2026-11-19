I did everything they tell you to do. I called. I reported. I documented. I filed. I asked for help from every office, agency, program and professional that is supposed to exist for people like me. So let me save you some time. Here is what you are told to expect when you leave an abuser, and here is what not to expect.

This is not a reason to stay. It is a reason the system has to change. Read to the end.

911 and the police

What you are told to expect: Call and they will protect you.

What not to expect: Do not expect the officer to know what strangulation looks like when there are no marks. Do not expect a follow-up, even though research shows a prior non-fatal strangulation raises the odds of being killed by that partner more than sevenfold. Do not expect the calm, rehearsed person in the room to be seen as the dangerous one. Expect to hear “he said, she said.” In some places, expect the risk of being arrested yourself. Expect them to repeatedly tell you “it’s a civil matter”. Expect them to ridicule you and tell you lines such as to “take your drama elsewhere”.

Prosecutors

What you are told to expect: The state will hold him accountable. Marcy’s law says they must meet with you.

What not to expect: Do not expect the charges to stay as filed. Expect them to be pleaded down, or dropped when you are too scared or too worn out to testify, and then expect to be the one called “uncooperative.” Expect them to shuttle you out with their security guards when you beg them to hear you and cite your rights to confer with said prosecutor.

Protection orders

What you are told to expect: A court order will keep you safe.

What not to expect: Do not expect the order to be granted just because you are afraid. Do not expect violations to be enforced. Do not expect a piece of paper to stop someone who has already shown you the law means nothing to him. And do not be surprised if you are pushed toward a “mutual” order that treats you as half of the problem. Do not be surprised when said protection order is weaponized against you to strip you of custody of your children for years.

Family court judges and magistrates

What you are told to expect: The court decides based on the best interest of the child.

What not to expect: Do not expect abuse to be called abuse. Expect it to be renamed “high conflict.” Expect pressure toward shared parenting no matter what you report. Expect your children to be stripped from you if you dare mention any abuse whatsoever. And understand this: raising abuse can and will be held against you and used to strip your children of everything they know and love. You may be called the “unfriendly” and “high conflict” parent for trying to protect your child. You will be told to stop talking about the abuse.

This is not just a feeling. A study led by George Washington University law professor Joan Meier looked at ten years of U.S. custody cases. Mothers who reported a father’s abuse lost custody in 26 percent of cases. When the father answered with a claim of “alienation,” mothers’ risk of losing custody nearly doubled. When mothers reported child sexual abuse, courts believed them 15 percent of the time, and that fell to 2 percent when the father claimed alienation.

Guardians ad litem and custody evaluators

What you are told to expect: A neutral expert will look out for your child.

What not to expect: Do not expect them to be cheap. Expect bills in the tens of thousands that you may be ordered to share. Do not expect real training in domestic violence, coercive control or child sexual abuse. Expect your fear to be written up as anxiety and his charm to be written up as cooperation. Expect their report to carry enormous weight with the judge. Expect them to ignore all of your evidence and side with the legal team they have a better relationship with regardless of how much evidence you give them-expect them to not look at any of it and furthermore to blame you for bringing up the topic of abuse.

Parenting coordinators and reunification programs

What you are told to expect: Professionals will help everyone communicate.

What not to expect: Do not expect a parenting coordinator to treat coercive control as anything but a communication problem. And if your child is afraid of the other parent, do not be shocked if a court orders a paid “reunification” program instead of asking why the child is afraid. Expect them to blame it on you.

Child protective services

What you are told to expect: CPS protects children.

What not to expect: Do not expect them to go after the person causing the harm. Expect to be the one investigated for “failure to protect.” Leave and you may be told you are disrupting the child’s relationship with the other parent. Stay and you may be told you failed to protect. Both can be held against you.

Supervised visitation and exchanges

What you are told to expect: Supervision keeps children safe.

What not to expect: Do not expect supervised visits to be affordable, available nearby, or required for long. Do not expect parking lots and police station lobbies to be safe places for exchanges. Expect your children to be traumatized by this process and if you opt in, every report will be used against you to keep your children from you even if no negative feedback exists.

The court as a weapon

What you are told to expect: Leaving ends the abuse.

What not to expect: Do not expect it to end. Expect it to move into the courthouse. Expect motion after motion, contempt filings over small things, and hearings scheduled on your work days. Expect your money, your time and your nerves to be drained on purpose, and expect the court to call it “litigation.” Expect the abuse you’re now experiencing to be vastly compounded by not only your existing abuser but now an entire system of abusers coming against you blaming you for everything.

Legal aid and private attorneys

What you are told to expect: Legal help is available.

What not to expect: Do not expect a free lawyer for custody. There is generally no right to appointed counsel in custody cases. Expect waitlists and income limits, where you can be too poor to afford a lawyer and still “too rich” for legal aid. The Legal Services Corporation found that low-income Americans got no legal help, or not enough, for 92 percent of the civil legal problems that seriously affected them. A private attorney can cost more than you can borrow. If you or your spouse or the combination of both earn $1,000 or more per week, you do not qualify for legal aid.

Shelters and housing

What you are told to expect: There is somewhere safe to go.

What not to expect: Do not expect a bed. On one day in September 2025, domestic violence programs across the country could not meet 13,018 requests for help, and most of those were for shelter or housing. Do not expect every shelter to take your teenage son or your pets. Expect time limits. In the rental market, expect to be judged on a credit score wrecked by debt someone else ran up in your name, and in some places expect calls to police to count against you as a “nuisance.”

Employers

What you are told to expect: Your job will be your stability.

What not to expect: Do not expect your boss to understand the fifth court date this quarter. The CDC once estimated that intimate partner violence costs women in the U.S. nearly 8 million days of paid work a year. Expect your job to be one more thing the abuse takes.

Benefits and child support

What you are told to expect: Support will help you get on your feet.

What not to expect: Do not expect the system to move quickly. Expect paperwork, delays and child support that may not arrive, and that can become one more tool to control you.

Victim advocates and victims compensation

What you are told to expect: Advocates and victims compensation will carry you through.

What not to expect: Good advocates exist and they matter. But do not expect them to have the power to change what a judge decides. And do not expect victims compensation to cover what you have lost. Expect caps, deadlines and eligibility rules. Do not expect any of their documentation or programs to protect you-in fact they may harm you. Their records do not matter in court. Your evidence and documentation is also ignored by every professional in your case.

Health care and mental health

What you are told to expect: Get help for the trauma.

What not to expect: Do not expect your therapy records to stay private in a custody fight. Expect CPTSD, the injury caused by the abuse, to be used to question whether you are a fit parent. The more honestly you sought help, the more there may be to use against you. Expect every evaluation to be used against you to further keep your children from you

Schools

What you are told to expect: Teachers and counselors will notice and help.

What not to expect: Do not expect the school to take a side, even the side of safety. Expect them to follow whatever order the court signed, even when your child tells them what is happening. Schools will ban you from their premises if you attempt to see your children or disclose any abuse. Expect them to follow the abusers statements in spite of no court order barring your contact with your children existing.

Oversight bodies

What you are told to expect: Professionals who fail you will be held accountable.

What not to expect: Do not expect the boards and commissions that oversee judges and court professionals to act on what happened to you. While a case is ongoing, they throw out every complaint or grievance-they’re useless. They will not hear you. They will decline investigation of every complaint.

Lawmakers

What you are told to expect: There are laws for this.

What not to expect: There are. Ohio has domestic violence and protection order laws on the books. In 2022 Congress passed the Keeping Children Safe From Family Violence Act, known as Kayden’s Law, as part of the Violence Against Women Act. It offers states funding incentives to limit court-ordered reunification treatment, require domestic violence training for judges and evaluators, and keep abuse evidence front and center. As of 2025, only a few states had adopted all of its provisions. Do not expect a law on paper to protect you in a courtroom where no one enforces it. There are no enforcement mechanisms or accountability measures or consequences for violating any law in Ohio. Don’t expect the law to protect you-it will not.

And the part no one says out loud

Do not expect the danger to drop when you leave. Research shows it can rise. One major study found that leaving a highly controlling partner after living together was linked to about nine times the risk of being killed. The Center for Judicial Excellence has documented at least 989 U.S. children killed by a divorcing or separating parent since 2008.

What your children will experience if and when you leave

This is the part no one prepares you for. You leave to protect your children. Here is what you are told to expect for them, and what not to expect.

What you are told to expect: The court will keep children away from danger.

What not to expect: Do not expect your children to be kept away from the parent they are afraid of. Expect court-ordered contact, then weekends, then overnights. The Leadership Council on Child Abuse and Interpersonal Violence estimates that at least 58,000 American children a year are ordered into unsupervised contact or custody with a dangerous parent.

What you are told to expect: If a child speaks up, someone will listen.

What not to expect: Do not expect your child to be believed. Expect to hear that they were “coached.” Remember the numbers above: when mothers reported child sexual abuse, courts believed them 15 percent of the time, and 2 percent when the father claimed alienation.

What you are told to expect: Experts will talk to your child once and get it right.

What not to expect: Expect your child to be interviewed again and again, by a guardian ad litem, an evaluator, CPS, a forensic interviewer and sometimes a judge. Expect them to tell the hardest thing that ever happened to them to stranger after stranger, and then watch nothing change.

What you are told to expect: A child’s fear will be taken seriously.

What not to expect: Do not expect fear to be called fear. Expect it to be called “alienation,” with you blamed for it. Expect the court to order reunification therapy or a reunification camp. In some cases expect your child to be removed from you, the parent they feel safe with, and to be ordered to have no contact with you for weeks or months or years so the “reunification” can work.

What you are told to expect: The protective parent keeps the children.

What not to expect: Do not expect that. Expect the possibility that custody is switched to the parent your child disclosed abuse about. Expect your child to lose you, and with you their siblings, their home, their school, their friends and their pets, all at once.

What you are told to expect: Children will be kept out of the middle.

What not to expect: Expect your children to be used as messengers. Expect them to be questioned after every visit, asked what you said, where you went and who you saw. Expect their phones and tablets to be used to watch you. Expect handoffs in parking lots and police station lobbies to become the most normal part of their week.

What you are told to expect: Therapy is a safe place for your child.

What not to expect: Do not expect your child’s therapy to stay private. Expect their counselor to be subpoenaed and their own words to be read aloud in court, sometimes against the parent they trusted. Expect them to blame you for the children’s trauma.

What you are told to expect: Someone will speak for your child.

What not to expect: Do not expect your child to have a lawyer of their own. Expect their voice to be filtered through adults who may spend a few hours with them and then decide what they “really” want.

What you are told to expect: Children are resilient. They will bounce back.

What not to expect: Do not expect the leaving to end it for them. Expect them to grow up inside post-separation coercive control, with every school event, birthday and holiday negotiated through court orders. Expect the trauma to show up in their bodies: trouble sleeping, nightmares, bedwetting, stomachaches, anxiety, slipping grades, regression to younger behavior and, for some, self-harm. Expect it to last. The CDC links adverse childhood experiences, including violence in the home, to chronic disease, depression and substance misuse in adulthood, and to at least five of the ten leading causes of death. The CDC estimates that preventing these experiences could cut adult depression by as much as 44 percent.

What you are told to expect: The system will step in before the worst happens.

What not to expect: Do not count on it. The Center for Judicial Excellence has documented at least 989 U.S. children killed by a divorcing or separating parent since 2008. In many of the cases it has studied, courts or agencies had already been warned.

What you will lose by leaving, and what you will gain

What you may lose: Your home. Your savings, and your credit. Your job, one court date at a time. Friends who pick the abusers side or simply disappear. Family who say you should have tried harder. Time with your children that a court decides you do not get. Your privacy, as your texts, records and therapy notes are read by strangers. Your health, as your body pays for years of fight or flight. Your sleep. Your trust in the systems you were told would protect you. Years of your life spent in a courthouse instead of living. You will be forced to re-live your deepest traumas trying to get anyone to look at your evidence for years-no one will care how much evidence you present-it does not matter.

What you may gain: Your own voice back. Mornings that begin without checking the abusers mood. The right to make some decisions without asking permission. A home, however small, where no one is watching you. A body that finally gets the chance to come down out of survival mode-some of the time. The truth, said out loud, after years of being told you imagined it. Children who see, even if it takes years, that their parent chose safety and never stopped fighting for them. People who believe you because it happened to them too. A community of survivors who know exactly what this costs, because they paid it too. And yourself, the person you were before, and the stronger one you are becoming.

The losses are real, and too many of them are caused by the systems that are supposed to help. That is what we are fighting to change. The gains are real too, and no court order can take them from you.

So why say all of this?

Not to scare you into staying. Staying is not safe either, and you know that better than anyone. I am saying it because leaving should not have to be this hard. Every “what not to expect” on this list is a decision someone in power made, or failed to make. Each one can be changed. That is why reform matters, and that is why we keep showing up.

If you are planning to leave, plan with someone who knows this terrain. My FREE survivor helper ai advocate can help you make a safety plan that accounts for what comes after you leave.

After nearly five years of zero real solutions from any of these systems, I had to build the help myself. Survivor Help Now is a free AI helper I created so that no survivor has to figure this out alone.

You are not alone. Support groups now exist in every state for the purpose of changing the system.

Survivor Help Now, free: https://familyrightsmovement.org/tools

Family Rights Movement

Carey Ann George