What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded October 29, 2018.

I asked my then-husband why he never asked what I needed. This is how he answered me: yelling orders about the house and dinner, with swearing, in our own home.

I'm sharing this because psychological abuse rarely leaves a mark anyone can photograph, and so many domestic violence survivors are told it "wasn't that bad" or that they are remembering it wrong. Hearing it out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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