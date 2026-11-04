What psychological abuse looks like in writing. Text messages from my ex-husband, January 2022.

These are texts my ex-husband sent me, swearing and demanding that I answer. On January 10, 2022, I sent a screenshot of them to his mother and asked her to have him call me.

I'm sharing this because constant demands, insults and swearing over text are a form of coercive control. Seeing it in writing helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

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