What psychological abuse looks like in writing. Text messages, February 15, 2022.

I texted my mother that my ex-husband had just kicked a wine glass out of my hand into the wall. Her answer was about prayer.

My mother is a survivor of psychological abuse and coercive control too. When I reached out, she answered the way she had learned to survive: pray, and wait for things to change.

People ask, “Why don’t you just leave?” This is part of why. When the people you turn to have learned to endure, you learn to endure too.

My mother didn’t know how to help me then. She is helping me now, and I’m grateful for that.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

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