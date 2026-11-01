What psychological abuse looks like in writing. Text messages, February 15, 2022.

After my ex-husband got violent with me and spent the night in jail, I told his mother he needed help and rehab. I told her he had kicked my bedroom door down and slit my tire. Her reply: "Just for the record. I do not believe [his name] needs to go to rehab."

I'm sharing this because when family excuse an abuser's violence, the abuse continues. People who carry an abuser's message for them are often called flying monkeys.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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