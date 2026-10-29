What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded October 29, 2018.

I tried to tell my ex-husband what I needed from our marriage: friendship, closeness, being held. He called it subjective fluff and said it couldn’t be quantified.

I’m sharing this because having your emotional needs dismissed again and again is a form of psychological abuse that is easy to miss. Hearing it out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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