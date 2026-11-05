What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded January 24, 2022.

This is my ex-husband talking to a friend, not to me. He said that 100 years ago women were like pets.

I'm sharing this because the way someone talks about people when they think only a friend is listening can show the contempt behind the abuse. Hearing it out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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