What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded October 29, 2018.

I told my ex-husband he acts like I do everything on purpose just to upset him. He said he thinks I do. Then: yeah, I do.

I'm sharing this because being treated as if every move you make is a deliberate attack wears you down. Hearing it out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

#WhatPsychologicalAbuseSoundsLike #DomesticViolence #PsychologicalAbuse #metoomovement #metoofamilycourt