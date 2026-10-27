What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded January 24, 2022.

This is my ex-husband talking to a friend, not to me. He said that you are not going to find your unicorn, the perfect wife and housewife. The card at the end is my reply.

I'm sharing this because the message that no partner could ever be good enough is devaluation. It keeps the person on the receiving end feeling unworthy, no matter how much they give. Hearing it out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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