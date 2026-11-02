What legal abuse looks like in writing. A letter from his attorney, May 2, 2024.

His attorney, Lisa Carey Dean, wrote to tell me they had filed an emergency motion for my parenting time to be supervised, and that her client had been instructed not to send the children for my parenting time, pending further order from the court.

I'm sharing this because the family court process can be used to keep a parent from their children before a judge has ruled. Many protective parents live through this, and it helps to see it named.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

#WhatPsychologicalAbuseSoundsLike #DomesticViolence #PsychologicalAbuse #metoomovement #metoofamilycourt #LegalAbuse