What psychological abuse looks like in writing. Text messages, February 25 to 28, 2022.

His mother told me he could not have any communication with me at all. Three days later she passed along his request that any building or construction in my home wait until he could take care of it, because it was his home too.

I'm sharing this because when someone cannot contact you, their demands can still arrive through family. People who carry an abuser's message for them are often called flying monkeys.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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