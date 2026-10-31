What psychological abuse looks like in writing. Text messages, February 2022.

My mother asked if he was putting his hands on me. I reminded her of a time he pinned me down, and that when I called her, she told me I just needed to love him. She confirmed she had said it, because it was what she had always been told.

My mother is a survivor of psychological abuse and coercive control too. Many of us were taught that more love can fix abuse. It can’t. But when you have always been told it, it can feel like the only answer you have to give.

People ask, “Why don’t you just leave?” This is part of why. When you are taught that love should outweigh everything, leaving can feel like failing at love.

My mother didn’t know how to help me then. She is helping me now, and I’m grateful for that.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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