What psychological abuse sounds like. Recorded October 29, 2018.

I was reading my ex-husband's wedding vows back to him. He answered that everybody makes mistakes. When I asked if I was the mistake, the answer was yes.

I'm sharing this because psychological abuse rarely leaves a mark anyone can photograph. Words like these are meant to make you feel small, and hearing them out loud helps people recognize it.

If this sounds familiar, you are not alone and you are not imagining it. If you feel safe doing so, share your experience below. Your story could help someone else name what is happening to them.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Fathers & Mothers United for Children

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