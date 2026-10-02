Lisa Carey Dean is asking Summit County voters to make her a Domestic Relations judge. I've been on the other side of her cases for four and a half years. Here is what the documents say, including the places where they side with her.

By Carey Ann George

Before you read this: I'm not a neutral observer. Lisa Carey Dean represented my ex-husband in our divorce and custody case (Summit DR-2022-03-0667). In July 2025 she petitioned for a civil stalking protection order against me which was served the day before my pending trial which delayed it another year and a half, and on March 12, 2026 a magistrate granted it for one year (Dean v. George, CV-2025-07-3265). My objections are still pending.

I'm writing because she is on the November 3 ballot for Domestic Relations Judge. I believe voters deserve to compare what was said in court with what the documents show. I've stuck to the record: who said what, where and when. Where I draw a conclusion, I say it's mine. Where the record supports her, I say that too.

Should a lawyer who lied repeatedly under oath be allowed to make life-changing decisions for families? Do we want integrity on the bench or a liar? I’ll let you decide.

1. "She had never contacted me directly before"

At the October 31, 2025 hearing on her petition, Dean testified about an August 5, 2024 email: "So it surprised me. Her -- this email and she had never contacted me directly before." (Hearing transcript, Vol. 1, 16:8–10.)

The record shows something different. My sent mail has about 30 emails I wrote directly to her between March 6 and June 12, 2024, as a pro-se litigant when I had no lawyer, plus more in 2023. Dean described those emails herself in a motion she signed on April 12, 2024: "Following the hearing, Defendant began to inundate Plaintiff's counsel with emails…" (Motion, DR-2022-03-0667, filed 4/12/2024, p. 2.)

In fairness, earlier in the same testimony she described "the first contact I received directly from Carey Ann" as coming "approximately a month after the divorce decree was issued" (Vol. 1, 13:6–9). She may have meant after the decree. I contend that the answer she gave doesn't match her own 2024 filing.

2. "Counsel on the docket the entire time"

Asked whether I had emailed her as a pro se litigant, Dean said she had been communicating with the lawyer who represented me at the final hearing, and added: "At one point Carey Ann maintained she was pro se, but she had counsel on the docket the entire time" (Vol. 1, 98:16–23).

Her own April 12, 2024 motion says: "Defendant has been represented by five different attorneys, each of whom have withdrawn, such that Defendant is not currently represented by counsel." (p. 1.) A March 5, 2024 judgment entry had granted my previous lawyer's motion to withdraw. My next lawyer entered an appearance on June 26, 2024.

3. "Represented by legal counsel throughout"

Her sworn petition of July 17, 2025 (¶5) says I was "represented by legal counsel throughout the proceedings." An order that she and a colleague submitted, entered November 13, 2024, lists me as "Carey Ann George, fka Carey Ann Zivich, Pro Se."

To be fair, ¶5 can be read as referring only to the July 10, 2024 final hearing, and I did have a lawyer there.

4. The "stay-at-home father" affidavit

In 2022 Dean filed a sworn affidavit from my ex-husband. It says: "During my marriage, I was a stay-at-home father while Defendant was the primary income-earner for our family." (Affidavit ¶3, filed with Dean's May 13, 2022 motion for contempt.)

Our joint tax returns for 2017 through 2019 show he earned about 98% of our household income in those years and 100% of the income from 2013-2017. The court's June 8, 2022 order also records his own testimony that he worked at his father's roofing company from March 2013 to December 2019.

That sentence is his sworn statement, not Dean's testimony, and I don't know what he told her or when. Still, I believe a filing that tells a court a parent was a stay-at-home father "during my marriage," when the family's own tax returns show otherwise for most of it, deserves a closer look.

5. The school

In a January 9, 2023 filing, Dean wrote that I "never attempted to communicate with the school, other than to complain about money." The court's June 8, 2022 order, summarizing a teacher's testimony, says: "Husband is the school's primary contact although [the teacher] has received several emails from Wife."

Dean's same filing acknowledges that I emailed the school, so the real dispute is about what those emails said. The order doesn't describe their content. I contend that "never attempted to communicate" isn't a fair description of a parent the teacher said had sent her several emails.

6. "Dean for Domestic"

At the October 2025 hearing my lawyer asked whether she had been advertising "For an election?" She answered, "No." Asked whether she had advertised that she would run "for any position in the domestic court," she again said, "No." When she was asked whether she had ever posted "Dean for domestic," she answered: "Have I posted Dean for domestic? Yes." (Vol. 1, 111:15–112:7.) The magistrate then asked whether she had "publicly in any type of forum indicated that you are planning to run for a political office after your term as law director ends in 2027?" Dean answered, "No, ma'am." (114:19–24.)

By July 20, 2025, more than three months before that hearing, three items already existed: an ad reading "DEAN FOR DOMESTIC · EXPERIENCE MATTERS · 25 YEARS LEGAL EXPERIENCE," a Tri-County Regional Labor Council AFL-CIO banner showing "Dean for Domestic" alongside elected officials, and an ad reading "Lisa Dean brings compassion to the courts for Summit County kids & families." Someone sent me all three that day with the message: "did you know that Attorney Lisa Carey Dean is running for domestic relations judge." She is now the Democratic candidate for Domestic Relations Judge, for a term that begins January 4, 2027.

Here is her side. None of those materials uses the words "judge," "elect" or "vote." Shown the banner, she testified: "I don't know that it's political advertisement. I mean it's advertisement… but it's definitely advertisement." (117:9–13.) The 2026 designation-of-treasurer filings I found on the Board of Elections site are dated January 12, 2026 and later, which is after the hearing. And because the judgeship starts before her law-director term ends, the magistrate's question about running "after your term … ends in 2027" can be read literally. My own view is that a reasonable listener would have taken those "No" answers as a denial of what she was preparing to do. That is my belief, and that she filed a protection order frivolously in order to prevent my attendance to any political events for the duration of her campaigning.

7. The judge who joined her firm

Judge Susan Steinhauer presided over my custody case and signed the June 8, 2022 temporary order. In August 2022 the case was transferred off her docket "due to a personal conflict." She left the bench on January 5, 2023 and started at Dean's firm, Roderick Linton Belfance (RLB), on May 1, 2023 (Akron Legal News, July 7, 2023).

In her sworn affidavit she said: "I had lunch with Kay Belfance January 17, 2023, but was pursuing other opportunities at that time," and that her employment negotiations began "on or about April 1, 2023." Her May 30, 2023 letter says: "the screening devices were already in place by the time I arrived in the office."

My lawyers moved to disqualify RLB on July 7, 2023. Dean asked for more time to respond, until July 21. Her opposition was e-filed at 2:12 PM on July 20, 2023. It attached affidavits from Steinhauer and from RLB managing partner William G. Chris, who swore he was "designated as the supervisor for the screening of attorney Susan Steinhauer." The order denying my motion is clerk-stamped "2023 JUL 20 AM 8:02," about six hours before the opposition was filed. It is one sentence long and gives no reasons.

I don't know what the judge had in front of him at 8:02 that morning, and the clerk's journal would show the actual sequence. The motion was denied, and no court has found a rule violation. I still believe a parent should be able to see why.

8. The firm around the campaign

Dean's campaign committee, "Lisa Dean for Judge," lists Steven Heimberger, an RLB partner, as treasurer and Sarah Heid, an RLB associate, as deputy treasurer. Heid also signed filings against me in my case alongside Dean. Mr. Chris, the screening supervisor above, served as 2025–26 president of the Ohio State Bar Association.

When I left a one-star Google review of RLB, the firm replied as owner: "Ms. George is not a client and sadly fails to address her own short comings. We encourage all to review the court docket of her case to access the facts."

On that last point we agree. That's why I've cited the record throughout.

What the record does not show, and where the court sided with her

• The protection order. On March 12, 2026 a magistrate granted Dean a one-year civil stalking protection order. It rests on an August 5, 2024 email and an encounter at a January 2, 2025 event in Hudson (I testified that I did not follow her), and it found that "Petitioner credibly testified that she fears" harm. The same order excluded the Facebook posts offered as Exhibits 2–6 as not authenticated, and it noted that neither the email nor the Hudson encounter included an explicit threat. My objections, and her motion to dismiss them as untimely, are pending.

• My emails. I did email her directly, many times. That includes about 15 emails between August 5 and December 3, 2024 and 5 more in 2025, some while I had a lawyer. Her claim that I contacted her repeatedly is supported by my own sent mail-about my case while I was pro-se.

• I believe she represented my ex-husband as early as 2019.

• In spite of easily verifiable tax returns and countless witnesses and evidence, the court found that my ex-husband was the children's primary caregiver until May 6, 2022.

• The 2023 disqualification motion was denied.

I'm not asking anyone to take my word for any of this. Read the filings, weigh both sides, and vote for her opposition on November 3 to prevent a documented liar with no integrity from sitting on the bench.