Someone sees you speak clearly at a hearing. They see you find the right page in a stack of papers, answer a question, and thank everyone on your way out.

They don’t see you sitting in the parking lot afterward, staring at your phone because choosing what to do next feels like one decision too many. They don’t see the dinner you meant to make, the work you planned to finish, or the friend whose message you wanted to answer.

That gap between how a person looks while doing something and what it costs them to do it is why I keep coming back to spoon theory.

What a spoon represents

Christine Miserandino came up with spoon theory to explain what living with lupus was like. She handed a friend a handful of spoons and used them to represent the limited energy available for a day. As her friend described getting ready and going about her routine, Miserandino took spoons away. Suddenly, a list of ordinary tasks became a series of choices about what she could afford to do. Read Miserandino’s original essay.

I think about that handful of spoons when I try to explain PTSD and what happens when the abuse keeps reaching into the present. A spoon might be the attention it takes to understand a letter, the patience it takes to sit with your child through homework, or the energy it takes to make something to eat. The same task can cost more on a morning when you’ve barely slept or just learned that a decision affecting your family has been delayed again.

PTSD can disrupt sleep and concentration and interfere with work and relationships. A reminder of past abuse can demand your attention while you’re doing something as ordinary as pouring coffee. And some of what you’re responding to may be happening right now. A new filing can have a real deadline. A missed call with your child can mean another stretch of waiting to hear their voice. A survivor can be dealing with the effects of past harm and making decisions about present circumstances in the same hour. National Institute of Mental Health.

The cost starts before the thing happens

Think of how much of a day a hearing can take up before you’ve even walked into the room. You may wake in the night remembering a document you forgot to print. In the morning you rehearse an answer while getting dressed. You check the address and the time again because the consequences of getting either wrong feel enormous. By the time someone calls your name, you’ve already spent hours on something the calendar says hasn’t started.

Then there’s the time afterward. You may be able to get yourself home and still feel too scattered to switch into work mode. You might be listening to your child tell you a story while part of your attention keeps returning to a sentence you heard that morning. When you have another deadline tomorrow, the space you would have used to recover goes to getting ready for the next thing.

Even a quiet day can come with calculations. Can I take a shift if a hearing might be moved to that morning? Can I put my phone away if that means missing a chance to talk to my child? Can I spend this money now if I might need it later to get records or pay for help? Each question has a practical reason behind it. The effort of holding them all in mind is part of what makes an apparently empty afternoon feel full.

When getting help becomes another job

Abuse can continue after separation. Sometimes it reaches a survivor through repeated filings, hostile messages about the children, or disputes over arrangements that require constant contact. And the systems a person turns to for help can add harm of their own. A parent may have to give the same painful account to multiple offices, chase records each office assumes another has, or rearrange work and childcare for a hearing that gets moved.

A continuance can look like a change on a calendar. For the person living through it, it can mean another unpaid day off, another round of preparation, and more weeks without an answer that affects their family. After months or years, a new envelope lands on top of all the previous ones. The person opening it already knows how much work a single page can create.

This is what I mean by compounded trauma. The original abuse still has consequences. New harm and uncertainty keep arriving. And the work of trying to get safe, protect your children, or get someone to act takes time and energy you would otherwise spend living your life.

Sometimes one institution’s response becomes another institution’s starting point. An early report leaves out an important detail, and every office afterward works from the short version. A survivor has to learn who can correct the record, find a copy of what they originally submitted, and explain why the missing information matters. They may never know whether the person making the next decision has seen it. The uncertainty creates work of its own.

And the people with the fewest resources may be asked to do the most coordinating. Someone without paid leave may have to choose between attending an appointment and covering rent. Someone without reliable childcare may have to tell their story with a child within earshot or wait another week for a private moment. Every delay can bring more calls, more time away from work, and another explanation to someone who has never heard the story before.

What it costs to show up everywhere else

At work, you might use most of your concentration on a client meeting and then reread a routine email three times. At home, you might save what you have left for a fifteen-minute call with your child. You want to be present while they tell you about their day. When the call ends, you still have dishes in the sink and a body that has been tense since breakfast.

A friend may see a canceled plan. A partner may notice you’ve gone quiet halfway through dinner. You may look at the book you used to love and realize you’ve been on the same page for a week. The losses reach into pleasure, too. You can miss being spontaneous, making things for fun, or hearing your phone ring and assuming someone just wants to talk.

One of the cruelest parts is how easy it is to misread the effort. A survivor can be articulate at a hearing and need help getting groceries later. They may use their clearest hour to write a public post because speaking up matters to them. Anyone assessing their capacity from that one hour is missing what it took to get there and what had to wait.

There can be a cost to how you see yourself, too. Your old sense of who you are may have come from the things you could reliably do. You were the person who called back, remembered birthdays, or took pride in finishing a job on time. When those things become harder, you may start to dread commitments you used to enjoy. You want to say yes. You also know what it feels like to spend your clearest hour on a promise and have an urgent message arrive just as you’re about to keep it.

Even rest can take planning. You might put off sleep because nighttime is the only stretch no one expects an answer from you. Or you might get a rare free afternoon and spend it trying to decide which overdue task matters most. By evening, the day you set aside to recover may feel like one more thing you couldn’t get right.

When your reaction becomes the story

You finally tell someone what happened. You may cry, raise your voice, or swear because you’re exhausted and angry. Then the conversation turns to how angry you sound. Someone calls you bitter. Someone tells you that talking about it is keeping you stuck. The thing you came to talk about goes unanswered, and now you’re being asked to explain your tone.

That takes spoons, too. You rewrite a message four times to sound calm enough to be taken seriously. You cut the sentence that says how much it hurt. You wonder whether crying will make you seem unreliable or whether holding it together will make it look like everything is fine. By the time you hit send, you may have spent more energy making the account easier for someone else to hear than you had left for the rest of your day.

Sometimes a survivor needs to vent. They need somewhere to say the whole thing out loud, including the parts that are ugly, repetitive, or hard to hear. When the harm is ongoing, the same subject can come up again because something else happened, or because the thing they asked for help with last time is still happening. Anger can coexist with grief, fear, and love for the people they’re trying to protect. Calling someone bitter ends the conversation right where listening could have begun.

Being heard can be as simple as someone staying long enough to say, “I hear how much this has cost you. Do you want me to listen, or would it help to think through what comes next?” In an institution, listening also means documenting what was reported, reviewing the facts, and telling the person what happens next. A survivor’s composure should never decide whether their report receives that attention.

Once a label sticks, it can shape what others hear next. A person described as “difficult” may have to work harder to get a straightforward question answered. A parent called “bitter” may decide to leave out new information about what they’re afraid of because they can already imagine how it will be received. This can have practical consequences. The people who could offer support or make a decision may end up with an incomplete account because speaking plainly has become too costly.

When even the people you love can’t hear you

You can hold yourself together all day, get home, and finally tell someone you love how scared or worn down you are. They say, “Try to focus on what you can control,” or “We’ve talked about this already.” They may be trying to help. You may hear that the person you were counting on has run out of room for the thing you’re still living through.

After enough conversations like that, you may start editing yourself before you even open your mouth. You say “I’m fine” because explaining what happened, explaining why it still matters, and then managing the other person’s discomfort could take the last of what you have. People may assume things have gotten better because you’ve gone quiet. Meanwhile, you’re carrying the same fear with fewer places to put it.

Helplessness can grow out of doing everything people told you to do and seeing how little you can change. You documented it. You asked for help. You tried again. When you finally tell someone close to you how worn down you are and they hear only anger or bitterness, it can get harder to imagine who you could turn to the next time. The losses reach into your sense of the future. Something as small as making plans for next Saturday can feel hard when so much of your life depends on decisions you don’t get to make.

This is where spoon theory catches something I wish more people understood. There’s the energy it takes to live through the harm. Then there’s the energy it takes to keep asking for help after those conversations have left you feeling more alone. Eventually you may stop reaching out even on the days you most need someone. Silence can be what you have the energy for.

If someone you love keeps coming back to the same story, try asking, “What part of this do you feel like nobody understands?” Then give them time to answer. You can say, “I can hear how alone you’ve felt in this. I can stay with you for a while.” You may still have questions about what happened. You can make room for what they’re feeling right now.

There is a grief in realizing the person you most want to turn toward may have no idea how to sit with you in this. You can love them and still feel lonely beside them. They may keep trying to make the conversation end somewhere hopeful. You may need a few minutes to say how bad it feels before you can even think about what would help. When those needs keep missing each other, you can start to ration what you share even inside relationships that matter to you.

Hope sometimes returns in small, concrete ways. Someone remembers the date of the hearing and checks in afterward. Someone says, “You told me it happened again. What changed this time?” Someone keeps listening through the pause when you’re trying to decide whether it’s safe to tell them the rest. Those moments give you evidence that reaching out can lead to being understood. When there’s something practical to do, being understood can also help you decide what to ask for.

What would give people some of their lives back?

For the people who love a survivor, one specific offer can take a real decision off the table. “I’m going to the store. Can I bring you dinner?” is easier to answer than a request to inventory everything you need. Keep inviting the friend who has canceled twice. Give them room to tell you what they can manage that day.

For institutions, the question is bigger. What are we asking people to spend just to be heard? Clear deadlines and written next steps can spare someone days of chasing an answer. Reviewing records already submitted can spare them another retelling. Taking reports of coercion seriously, including when it happens through required contact or repeated litigation, can change how much of a survivor’s life gets consumed by responding to it.

I want survivors to have energy left to earn a living, sit on the floor and play with their kids, laugh with their friends, and feel close to the people they love. I want them to be able to drink a cup of coffee while it’s still hot, with nothing more urgent to do than enjoy it. Those ordinary moments are part of what safety is supposed to make possible.