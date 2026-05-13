How One Ohio Attorney Tried to Erase a Survivor’s Evidence From the Record

A Case Study in Legal Abuse by Lisa Dean of Roderick Linton Belfance (now running for Summit County Judge seat), Judicial Failure, and the Weaponization of Family Court

By Carey Ann George

A note before we begin:

Everything you are about to read is drawn from three court documents. Public record. Filed in Summit County, Ohio. Case No. DR-2022-03-0667, before Judge Susan K. Steinhauer.

No speculation. No embellishment. No agenda beyond the truth.

Just the documents.

Because sometimes the documents are enough.

The Setup: What These Three Documents Are

Document One: The June 8, 2022 Order of Judge Susan K. Steinhauer — a 28-page ruling granting temporary sole legal custody of two minor children to their father following an evidentiary hearing held May 20, 2022.

Document Two: The June 9, 2022 Motion to Stay Execution of Order and Motion to Modify Child Custody — filed by my attorney John E. Chapman on my behalf, the night the order dropped, asking the court to pause its own ruling and reconsider.

Document Three: The criminal court record from Stow Municipal Court — Case No. 2022CRB00434 — documenting the arrest, charges, and plea of Adam John Zivich for Domestic Violence, a violation of Ohio Revised Code 2919.25A, occurring on February 15, 2022.

Attached to Document Two were exhibits. Police reports. Text messages. A handwritten letter.

All of it written by Adam Zivich himself.

All of it entered into the court record.

All of it real.

And all of it — according to Lisa Dean of Roderick Linton Belfance LLP, attorney for Adam Zivich — “scandalous.”

She filed a motion to have it stricken from the record.

Let that sit for a moment.

The attorney for the man who was arrested for domestic violence. The man who pled guilty. The man who was on probation and being monitored for drugs and alcohol at the time of the custody hearing.

That attorney looked at her client’s own words — his own handwritten admissions, his own text messages, his own criminal record — and called them scandalous.

Not her client’s behavior.

The documentation of it.

Document One: The Order

What the Judge Knew

On May 20, 2022, Judge Steinhauer presided over a full evidentiary hearing. Both parties testified. Multiple witnesses testified. Exhibits were admitted.

The judge knew the following facts when she signed her order:

About Adam Zivich:

• He was arrested on February 15, 2022 for domestic violence after kicking a wine glass out of his wife’s hand while she was on a Zoom call with her personal therapist

• He pled guilty — not to domestic violence, but to disorderly conduct, a first degree misdemeanor, after charges were reduced

• He was on probation at the time of the May 20 hearing

• He was being actively monitored for drug and alcohol use as a condition of that probation

• He had completed a substance abuse class as required by the court

• He had a history of depression and a 2019 psychiatric hospitalization

• He had been unemployed since 2019 due to a workplace injury

• He had no consistent income at the time of the hearing

• The marital mortgage — in his name — was close to default

• He had brought his process server to help identify his own wife for service — a fact the process server himself testified to

• He had used a neighbor across the street to monitor the marital residence and feed information to his mother

• He had called multiple private investigators in Florida attempting to locate his wife and children

• He had called his wife’s car company in an apparent attempt to use the vehicle’s tracking system to locate her

• He had asked police to issue an Amber Alert — which was denied because it did not meet the legal threshold for kidnapping

About Carey Ann:

• She was the primary caregiver throughout the marriage

• She was the children’s primary residential parent from February 15, 2022 forward

• She had never violated a single court order

• She appeared at every required hearing

• She retained counsel

• She left the marital home after receiving a valid Domestic Violence Civil Protection Order — a legal document issued by this same court

• She was on vacation with the children when the June 8 order dropped — not hiding, not fleeing — on vacation - in an Airbnb rental secured by her attorneys father for her protection

• She made arrangements to return immediately upon learning of the order

• She had called police multiple times during the marriage but had not filed formal charges — out of documented fear of retaliation

What the Judge Decided

The judge awarded temporary sole legal and residential custody of both minor children — Isaiah, then nine, and Zachary, then five — to Adam Zivich.

She ordered Carey to have supervised visitation only — two hours per weekend and two hours during the week — at Place of Peace or a similar facility.

She ordered any law enforcement agency to assist in returning the children to Adam.

She ordered passports surrendered within 48 hours.

She found Adam “generally credible.”

She found only portions of Carey’s testimony credible.

She made no finding addressing Adam’s admitted drug use beyond noting his probation conditions.

She made no finding addressing his text messages.

She made no finding addressing the substance of his handwritten letter.

She found no surveillance — despite a neighbor feeding real-time information about the marital residence to Adam’s mother multiple times per week.

Document Two: The Motion to Stay — And What Was Attached

The Legal Argument

Attorney Chapman’s Motion to Stay made a straightforward legal and factual argument:

Carey Ann did not abscond with the children. She exercised her rights under a valid court-issued protection order. The court that issued that protection order awarded her exclusive temporary custody with no geographic restrictions. She acted within the authority that order gave her.

Adam Zivich, by contrast, testified that he did not obey the protection order. He admitted making numerous attempts to locate Carey and the children in direct conflict with the order’s terms. He enlisted a neighbor. He called private investigators. He called the car company. He tried to get an Amber Alert issued.

The Motion noted — with striking clarity — that the court had chosen to punish the parent who followed every rule and reward the parent who followed none.

It further noted that two young boys would witness the court system deciding against their mother — the parent who had sought the court’s protection — and that this message, delivered to young boys, could shape their understanding of women, relationships, and consequences for the rest of their lives.

The Motion asked for a brief stay so Carey could return from vacation and comply with the order. It asked the court to restore joint custody pending a full hearing on the merits.

It was filed at 11:57 PM on June 9, 2022.

The Exhibits: Adam’s Own Words

Attached to that motion were documents that should have been at the center of every custody analysis conducted in this case.

They were Adam Zivich’s own words.

The Handwritten “I’m Sorry” Letter

Pages and pages. Written by Adam. Addressed to Carey.

In his own handwriting, Adam admitted:

That he could not get along with her. That he had a temper. That they did not have much in common. That he threw and broke things. That he acted like a child. That he yelled. That he fought in front of the boys. That he struggled with opiate drugs for so long. That he went from Kratom to Suboxone. That he had been on Suboxone for so long his mind and spirit had not been right in years. That he had not been as healthy as he used to be. That he was sorry for being a bad example for the boys. That he was sorry for the constant ups and downs. That he was sorry for the lack of motivation and ambition. That he felt like shit always going through withdrawal. That he was an idiot with money. That he had great ideas and never followed through. That he had not kept his promises. That he did not have a real man as a role model.

He also admitted — in the same letter — his struggles with sexual confusion dating to childhood, which he described as causing him great pain and self-loathing. He described his first sexual experiences as disturbing to him. He described his mind as constantly racing, anxious and nervous. He described his internet searches becoming compulsive and disturbing.

This is not a characterization by his wife.

This is not a claim made by her attorney.

This is the man’s own words, in his own hand, describing his own state of mind, his own substance abuse, his own failures, and his own psychological struggles — written to the woman he was fighting for custody against.

The Text Messages

The text screenshots attached to the Motion revealed:

Adam describing himself as an opioid user who planned to stay on Suboxone indefinitely — because when clean, the world felt cruel, cold and scary. Adam admitting he could easily go back to needles. Adam stating that being alive on Suboxone was better than being dead on junk. Adam receiving the question from another party — “Are you back on some kind of drugs again?”

A separate set of texts from November 2019 showed Adam in crisis — having been detained and strip-searched, comparing himself to Jeffrey Dahmer, referring to a female police officer with vile misogynistic language, describing being on a list of “crazy people,” saying he could not urinate for three hours while in custody.

Another exchange showed Adam texting that something “makes me take drugs to spike my dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine” — and then saying “I’m sorry” — and the other party responding “I know and I guess I kept hoping somehow you’d beat it and we’d be happy again.”

The Criminal Record

The Stow Municipal Court criminal case record confirmed what was not in dispute:

Adam John Zivich. Date of birth December 6, 1980. Address: 1445 Romane Drive, Sagamore Hills, Ohio. Arrested February 15, 2022. Charge: Domestic Violence, Ohio Revised Code 2919.25A. A first degree misdemeanor.

The complaint states plainly that Adam Zivich did attempt to cause physical harm to his wife Careyann by kicking a glass of wine out of her hand and striking her hand and leg in the process.

The court record shows he ultimately pled to disorderly conduct — a reduced charge — and received a fine of $250, costs, and all jail days suspended on conditions including ten months of community control.

The Police Reports

Officer Lucore’s own incident report — filed the day Carey retrieved her belongings from the marital home with a police escort — confirmed:

Carey told the officer she wanted police present because Adam had cameras on the home and would likely come if police were not there. She told the officer Adam had been trying to reach her despite being told by her attorney not to make contact. She told the officer she had filed a protection order the day before.

The officer confirmed the children were safe. He confirmed they were happy. He confirmed they were riding bikes in the driveway. He relayed this to Adam.

Adam’s response, according to the report, was to continue making multiple calls to the police station and eventually come in person to file a statement — claiming his wife had taken the children and that he did not know where they were. He requested an Amber Alert. He requested kidnapping charges be filed.

The police declined both.

Because no crime had been committed.

Because a mother exercising her rights under a valid protection order is not a kidnapper.

The Motion to Strike: When Truth Becomes “Scandalous”

Here is where the story becomes something beyond a custody dispute.

Lisa Dean of Roderick Linton Belfance LLP — attorney for Adam Zivich, representing the Plaintiff in this matter — filed a motion to strike these exhibits from the record.

Her stated basis: the content was scandalous.

Let us be precise about what she sought to remove from a court of law:

Her own client’s handwritten letter admitting drug abuse, erratic behavior, broken promises, psychological struggle, and failure as a father and husband.

Her own client’s text messages confirming active opioid use, contemplation of returning to intravenous drug use, and a 2019 crisis that resulted in detention and a self-comparison to a serial killer.

The official criminal court record of her client’s domestic violence arrest and guilty plea.

Police reports confirming her client violated the spirit of a protection order by repeatedly attempting to locate his wife and children.

She called this evidence scandalous.

The Ohio Rules of Civil Procedure do permit motions to strike material that is “redundant, immaterial, impertinent, or scandalous.” The word scandalous in legal usage means material that is unnecessary, unduly prejudicial, and serves no purpose other than to embarrass or inflame.

But here is the question every person reading this document should ask:

How is a man’s own handwritten letter — admitting drug use, psychological instability, violence, and failure — immaterial to a custody determination?

How is his documented criminal conviction for domestic violence impertinent to a best interest of the children analysis?

How is his own text message stating he could easily go back to needles not directly relevant to whether he should have sole custody of two young boys?

The answer is: it isn’t scandalous. It isn’t immaterial. It isn’t impertinent.

It is the most relevant evidence in the case.

And that is exactly why the motion was filed.

Not to protect the integrity of the record.

To protect the narrative.

What Three Documents Tell Us About a System

From these three documents alone — the Order, the Motion to Stay, and the criminal record — we can establish the following without dispute:

A mother called police for help. The police came. They confirmed her children were safe. She retrieved her belongings legally. She left legally. She acted under a valid court order at every step.

A father was arrested for domestic violence. He pled guilty. He was on probation. He was being monitored for drugs and alcohol. He violated the protection order by repeatedly trying to locate his wife. He tried to have her reported as a kidnapper. He used a neighbor as a surveillance network. He called private investigators in another state. He called his wife’s car company to try to track her vehicle.

The court gave the father sole custody.

The court gave the mother two hours of supervised visitation per weekend.

The court ordered law enforcement to assist in returning the children to the father.

The attorney for the father then tried to remove the evidence of all of this from the court record.

And called it scandalous.

What Happened Next

The Motion to Stay was filed June 9, 2022 at 11:57 PM.

Carey returned to Ohio with the children as quickly as travel permitted.

The motion was not granted in any meaningful way.

The children were transferred to Adam Zivich.

It has now been four and a half years.

Carey Ann has not had her sons returned to her.

Four and a half years of hearings. Of filings. Of motions. Of fees. Of a legal system that moves at glacial speed when a survivor needs help and lightning speed when it works against her.

Four and a half years of what can only be described as legal abuse — the use of court process itself as a weapon of continued control and punishment.

The attorney who called the truth scandalous is still practicing.

The firm is still operating.

The boys are still under psychological abuse.

Why This Matters Beyond One Family

This case is not exceptional.

That is the most important sentence in this article.

What happened to Carey Ann happens every day in Ohio family courts. In Summit County and Franklin County and Cuyahoga County and Hamilton County and every county in between.

Survivors follow the rules. They get protection orders. They act within the authority those orders give them. And then they watch those orders get used against them as evidence of instability — as proof they are the dangerous parent — as the foundation for emergency motions that strip them of their children overnight.

Abusers file first. They control the narrative. They have attorneys who know exactly how to frame a survivor’s protective actions as aggression, flight risk, parental alienation.

And then when the truth gets filed — when the actual evidence of who did what to whom makes it into the record — someone files a motion to call it scandalous and make it disappear.

This is not a flaw in the system.

This is the system.

What Needs to Change — Right Now

Based on the factual record of this case alone, Ohio needs:

Immediate legislative action:

A statutory prohibition on using a survivor’s compliance with a protection order as evidence of flight risk or instability in custody proceedings.

Mandatory trauma-informed training for all domestic relations judges and magistrates before they are permitted to preside over cases involving domestic violence allegations.

Legal recognition of coercive control as domestic violence under Ohio Revised Code — not just physical acts.

A bad faith filing standard that penalizes motions to strike evidence that is directly relevant to the safety and welfare of minor children.

Mandatory continuity of judicial assignment in domestic violence-related custody cases so that each new motion does not begin with a blank slate.

Fee-shifting mechanisms that penalize the use of litigation as financial attrition against a survivor.

Immediate bar accountability:

The Ohio Supreme Court’s Rules of Professional Conduct require attorneys to maintain the integrity of the tribunal. Filing a motion to strike a client’s own criminal record and his own handwritten admissions of drug abuse and violence from a custody proceeding — on grounds that it is scandalous — deserves scrutiny from the disciplinary bodies that govern Ohio attorneys.

The question is not whether Lisa Dean of Roderick Linton Belfance had the procedural right to file that motion.

The question is whether using that procedural mechanism to shield a domestic violence perpetrator’s own admissions from a court making decisions about two children’s safety is consistent with the professional obligations of an Ohio licensed attorney.

A Final Word

I am Carey Ann George.

I built an entire community for parents because I believe no one should walk into this system without knowing how it actually works.

Not how it’s supposed to work.

How it actually works.

I have three court documents. Public record. Available to anyone who wants to look. They tell a story that should not be possible in a system designed to protect children and families.

A man wrote a letter confessing his failures. He sent it to his wife. It ended up in a court of law. His attorney called it scandalous and tried to make it disappear.

A woman followed every rule, sought every available legal protection, and appeared at every hearing. She lost her children anyway.

That was four and a half years ago.

I am still here.

I am still fighting.

And I am done being quiet about what this system does — and who it protects — and who it fails.

If you are in this fight, share this article.

If you know someone walking toward this system, send it to them.

If you are an Ohio legislator reading these words — the documents are public record. Read them. And then tell me what you plan to do.

Because the truth is not scandalous.

Silence is.

This article is based exclusively on three public court records filed in Summit County, Ohio, Case No. DR-2022-03-0667.

Nothing in this article constitutes legal advice. All factual claims are drawn directly from court documents and public record.

Share this article. Tag your Ohio state representative. Tag your Ohio state senator.

Because two boys deserve their mother. And the record proves it.

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