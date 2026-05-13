Carey Ann George

Carey Ann George

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The truth is not scandalous. The cover-up is. If Carey Ann’s evidence was public record and directly relevant to child safety, then trying to strike it as “scandalous” looks like narrative control rather than lawyering. A domestic violence record, drug-use admissions, surveillance behavior, and a handwritten apology letter are not gossip. They are core custody evidence. Yet the system moved against the mother, leaving the machinery intact. That is legal abuse: process turned into punishment, evidence treated like embarrassment, and children trapped while adults protect reputations. Ohio legislators should read the file and answer one question: Who is this system serving?

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