WHEN THERAPY LEAVES THE ROOM
There’s a boundary in therapy that isn’t always talked about.
But it’s understood.
Therapy happens in the room.
Not in court. Not in legal strategy. Not in decision-making about access, control, or custody.
Because once therapy leaves the room, something changes.
The role changes.
And the impact changes with it.
The Moment the Role Begins to Shift
At this point in the timeline, something subtle begins to happen.
Communication expands.
Not just between therapist and child.
But between therapist and the people surrounding the case.
Guardians.
Attorneys.
Parents.
Conversations that start to include:
what should happen next
how things should be handled
what is appropriate
what isn’t
And those conversations begin to carry weight.
What It Means When a Therapist Becomes a Reference Point
When someone is brought into a custody situation as a therapist, their role is defined.
They are there to:
support the child
observe behavior
help regulate emotions
They are not there to:
guide legal strategy
influence communication rules
interpret court outcomes
shape how a parent is understood outside the session
But when communication expands beyond therapy…
That line can start to blur.
The Subtle Power of “Recommendations”
Most influence doesn’t look like control.
It looks like suggestions.
Guidance.
Recommendations.
Statements like:
“It might be best if…”
“I would recommend…”
“This could help…”
And in a situation where one parent is already relying on that input…
Those recommendations don’t stay neutral.
They become direction.
When That Direction Affects Access
At some point, the conversation shifts from:
“How are the children doing?”
to
“What should happen with the children?”
And that’s where the impact becomes real.
Because now:
communication structures are being shaped
interactions are being guided
access is being influenced
Not by a court order.
But by interpretation.
The Moment That Changes Everything
There is a specific point in this timeline where that shift becomes undeniable.
A moment where therapy moves from:
observing the situation
to
explaining the situation to a child
Including:
what the court decided
what it means
what happens next
and what is true or not true
That moment matters.
Because children don’t separate:
legal explanation from emotional reality
They absorb both at the same time.
What Happens When a Child Is Given an Interpretation
When a child is told:
how to understand a situation
what to believe about a parent
what is accurate
what isn’t
That doesn’t just inform them.
It shapes them.
Because now their understanding is no longer coming from experience.
It’s coming from authority.
Why This Boundary Exists
The separation between therapy and court isn’t arbitrary.
It exists because:
therapy is subjective
courts require objectivity
children are vulnerable to influence
authority carries weight
When those roles overlap, the risk isn’t theoretical.
It’s immediate.
What the Timeline Shows
By this stage, the pattern is no longer isolated.
We now have:
an intake built on one narrative
months of one-sided communication
interpretation shaping documentation
and now… influence extending beyond the session
Each step builds on the one before it.
And none of it exists in isolation.
What This Means for the Children
Children don’t experience these shifts as separate events.
They experience them as one environment.
One system.
One reality that is being shaped around them.
And when that reality includes:
conflicting narratives
authority-driven interpretation
changing rules of interaction
It doesn’t create clarity.
It creates confusion.
The Difference Between Support and Influence
Support helps a child understand themselves.
Influence tells a child how to understand someone else.
And that difference matters more than most people realize.
Because once influence enters the process…
It doesn’t stay contained.
An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Carey Ann George