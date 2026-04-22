There’s a boundary in therapy that isn’t always talked about.

But it’s understood.

Therapy happens in the room.

Not in court. Not in legal strategy. Not in decision-making about access, control, or custody.

Because once therapy leaves the room, something changes.

The role changes.

And the impact changes with it.

The Moment the Role Begins to Shift

At this point in the timeline, something subtle begins to happen.

Communication expands.

Not just between therapist and child.

But between therapist and the people surrounding the case.

Guardians.

Attorneys.

Parents.

Conversations that start to include:

what should happen next

how things should be handled

what is appropriate

what isn’t

And those conversations begin to carry weight.

What It Means When a Therapist Becomes a Reference Point

When someone is brought into a custody situation as a therapist, their role is defined.

They are there to:

support the child

observe behavior

help regulate emotions

They are not there to:

guide legal strategy

influence communication rules

interpret court outcomes

shape how a parent is understood outside the session

But when communication expands beyond therapy…

That line can start to blur.

The Subtle Power of “Recommendations”

Most influence doesn’t look like control.

It looks like suggestions.

Guidance.

Recommendations.

Statements like:

“It might be best if…”

“I would recommend…”

“This could help…”

And in a situation where one parent is already relying on that input…

Those recommendations don’t stay neutral.

They become direction.

When That Direction Affects Access

At some point, the conversation shifts from:

“How are the children doing?”

to

“What should happen with the children?”

And that’s where the impact becomes real.

Because now:

communication structures are being shaped

interactions are being guided

access is being influenced

Not by a court order.

But by interpretation.

The Moment That Changes Everything

There is a specific point in this timeline where that shift becomes undeniable.

A moment where therapy moves from:

observing the situation

to

explaining the situation to a child

Including:

what the court decided

what it means

what happens next

and what is true or not true

That moment matters.

Because children don’t separate:

legal explanation from emotional reality

They absorb both at the same time.

What Happens When a Child Is Given an Interpretation

When a child is told:

how to understand a situation

what to believe about a parent

what is accurate

what isn’t

That doesn’t just inform them.

It shapes them.

Because now their understanding is no longer coming from experience.

It’s coming from authority.

Why This Boundary Exists

The separation between therapy and court isn’t arbitrary.

It exists because:

therapy is subjective

courts require objectivity

children are vulnerable to influence

authority carries weight

When those roles overlap, the risk isn’t theoretical.

It’s immediate.

What the Timeline Shows

By this stage, the pattern is no longer isolated.

We now have:

an intake built on one narrative

months of one-sided communication

interpretation shaping documentation

and now… influence extending beyond the session

Each step builds on the one before it.

And none of it exists in isolation.

What This Means for the Children

Children don’t experience these shifts as separate events.

They experience them as one environment.

One system.

One reality that is being shaped around them.

And when that reality includes:

conflicting narratives

authority-driven interpretation

changing rules of interaction

It doesn’t create clarity.

It creates confusion.

The Difference Between Support and Influence

Support helps a child understand themselves.

Influence tells a child how to understand someone else.

And that difference matters more than most people realize.

Because once influence enters the process…

It doesn’t stay contained.

An exposé on the failures of Lori Long Counseling Services, LLC. Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Carey Ann George