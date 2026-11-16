Why chronic stress can leave us physically exhausted long after the danger has passed, and what new research suggests about helping the body recover.

There is a kind of exhaustion that sleep doesn’t fix.

It isn’t the ordinary tiredness that comes from a long day, a difficult workout, or a poor night’s sleep.

It’s the exhaustion of a body that has spent months, years, or even decades preparing for danger.

The kind that makes your muscles ache when you haven’t exercised. The kind that leaves you feeling physically heavy, mentally foggy, emotionally fragile, and unable to summon the energy to accomplish even simple tasks.

You can sleep for eight hours and wake up feeling as though you’ve been fighting all night.

You can understand intellectually that you’re safe, yet your body continues responding as though something terrible is about to happen.

For people who have survived domestic violence, coercive control, prolonged psychological abuse, traumatic relationships, or years of institutional conflict, this experience can be painfully familiar.

And too often, it’s misunderstood.

People are told to move on, think positively, stop dwelling on the past, exercise more, or simply get better sleep.

But what happens when the body itself has adapted to living under chronic threat?

What happens when the nervous system has spent so long protecting us that it struggles to return to a resting state?

And could part of the answer involve a connective tissue system that runs throughout nearly every structure in the human body?

The fascial system may be an important piece of this conversation.

Emerging research is exploring connections between fascia, inflammation, sensory signaling, autonomic nervous system activity, and trauma-related symptoms.

One particularly interesting study, published in Military Medicine, found substantial improvements in PTSD symptoms following a specialized form of fascial manual therapy.

The findings raise questions about how physical interventions might complement psychological trauma treatment.

They also invite a broader discussion about vibration plates, vibroacoustic therapy beds, and rhythmic vibration technologies such as Shiftwave chairs.

Not because these technologies have been proven to erase trauma from the body, but because physical sensation, muscle tension, movement, and nervous system regulation are deeply interconnected.

To understand why this matters, we first need to understand what fascia actually is.

1. Fascia: The Connective Tissue Network We Rarely Think About

Most of us learned about the body as a collection of separate systems.

We learned about muscles, bones, organs, nerves, and blood vessels.

But we rarely learned about the connective tissue that surrounds, separates, supports, and connects these structures.

That tissue is called fascia.

Fascia is a complex, three-dimensional network of collagen-rich connective tissue extending throughout the body.

It includes multiple interconnected layers with different mechanical and biological functions.

Superficial fascia lies beneath the skin and is associated with fatty tissue, sensory structures, blood vessels, and nerves.

Deep fascia surrounds and separates muscles and muscle groups, helps transmit mechanical forces, and contributes to movement and stability.

Visceral fascia helps support and organize internal organs and their surrounding connective tissue structures.

These tissues are not simply passive wrapping.

Fascia participates in mechanical force transmission, sensory signaling, tissue organization, and interactions with surrounding structures.

It contains sensory nerve endings, including receptors involved in detecting pressure, stretch, movement, and potentially painful stimuli.

This means that fascia is part of the body’s ongoing communication with the nervous system.

When we move, stretch, breathe, or experience physical pressure, sensory information from connective tissues contributes to how the brain interprets the state of the body.

This is one reason fascia has become increasingly interesting to researchers studying chronic pain, movement disorders, and body-based therapeutic interventions.

But there is an important distinction.

Fascia is a living, responsive tissue. That does not mean it literally stores memories, emotions, or traumatic experiences like a biological recording device.

The idea that trauma is stored in fascia is a popular metaphor, but it has not been established as a literal biological mechanism.

What research does support is more nuanced, and arguably more interesting.

Traumatic experiences can produce lasting changes in nervous system functioning, stress responses, pain processing, muscle activity, sleep, and behavior.

Those changes can affect how the body feels and moves.

Fascia may participate in some of these physical experiences because it is mechanically and neurologically connected to the rest of the body.

The body doesn’t need to physically store a traumatic memory inside connective tissue for trauma to have real, lasting physical consequences.

2. What Chronic Trauma Does to the Nervous System

The autonomic nervous system regulates many processes that occur without conscious effort.

These include heart rate, digestion, blood vessel activity, sweating, and aspects of breathing.

Two important branches are the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

The sympathetic nervous system helps mobilize the body to respond to challenges and threats.

The parasympathetic nervous system contributes to functions associated with recovery, digestion, and physiological regulation.

Both are necessary for survival.

Problems can develop when stress-response systems become persistently dysregulated.

For some people with PTSD, this includes heightened physiological arousal, exaggerated startle responses, difficulty sleeping, and increased vigilance.

Other people experience emotional numbing, dissociation, exhaustion, or alternating periods of agitation and shutdown.

These patterns are not identical in everyone, and they cannot all be explained by a single fight-or-flight mechanism.

Nevertheless, prolonged stress can influence several interconnected systems:

The autonomic nervous system: Changes in physiological arousal and stress responsiveness.

The HPA axis: Alterations in the hormonal systems involved in responding to stress.

The immune system: Associations between PTSD and changes in inflammatory signaling.

The musculoskeletal system: Persistent muscle tension, guarding, and pain.

Sleep regulation: Disrupted sleep continuity and recovery.

Pain processing: Increased sensitivity to physical sensations in some individuals.

Over time, these interacting changes may contribute to a body that feels constantly overworked.

Imagine holding your shoulders slightly elevated for hours.

Or clenching your jaw throughout the day.

Or breathing shallowly whenever you feel anxious.

Now imagine those patterns repeating for months or years.

The resulting physical discomfort is not imaginary.

Muscles and connective tissues are exposed to mechanical loading, and the nervous system continuously processes signals from those tissues.

A person can experience very real pain and fatigue even when routine medical testing does not identify a single obvious cause.

This does not mean all unexplained fatigue or pain is caused by trauma. Conditions such as anemia, thyroid disorders, sleep apnea, autonomic dysfunction, inflammatory disease, and post-exertional malaise also require consideration.

But it does mean the physiological effects of chronic stress deserve serious attention.

3. The Military Medicine Study: What Happened When Researchers Treated Fascia?

One of the most interesting developments in this area comes from a study titled:

Rapid Reduction in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Symptom Severity after Three Fascial Counterstrain Manual Treatments: A Proof-of-Concept Study

The research was published online in August 2025 and appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of Military Medicine.

The researchers investigated a specialized manual therapy called Fascial Counterstrain, or FCS.

Their hypothesis was that targeting tissues associated with the sympathetic nervous system might help reduce PTSD symptoms.

How the study worked

Researchers recruited military veterans and first responders with trauma exposure and PTSD symptoms.

Twenty-four participants were randomized into two groups.

One group received Fascial Counterstrain treatment.

The other was assigned to a waitlist control condition.

The final analysis compared 11 treated participants with 11 controls.

The treatment consisted of three 90-minute sessions delivered over approximately three weeks.

Researchers measured PTSD symptoms using the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5, commonly known as CAPS-5.

They also assessed depression, anxiety, physical symptoms, and life satisfaction.

The results were striking

Participants who received Fascial Counterstrain experienced an estimated 18.7-point reduction in CAPS-5 PTSD symptom severity, compared with a 1.3-point reduction in the waitlist group.

The difference between groups was statistically significant.

The researchers also reported improvements in depression, anxiety, physical symptoms, and life satisfaction.

Among participants with sufficient data for categorical comparisons, all ten assessed treated participants improved by at least one PTSD severity category, compared with two of ten waitlist participants.

These findings are encouraging.

They suggest that the intervention may have clinically meaningful effects worthy of further study.

But we need to understand what the research does and does not establish.

What is Fascial Counterstrain?

Fascial Counterstrain is a hands-on manual therapy involving assessment of tender points and positioning of tissues to reduce discomfort and perceived tissue restriction.

The researchers proposed that the technique might influence inflammatory processes in the interstitial tissues surrounding sympathetic nervous system structures.

The interstitium refers to fluid-containing spaces within and between tissues.

The investigators hypothesized that reducing local inflammatory signaling could influence sympathetic nervous system activity and, potentially, PTSD symptoms.

However, the proposed mechanism was not directly demonstrated by the study.

The researchers did not establish that traumatic memories were stored in fascia or that the treatment physically extracted trauma from connective tissue.

They measured changes in symptoms.

That distinction matters.

Why the study needs replication

The study was small.

It included only 22 participants in the final comparison and used a waitlist rather than a sham-treatment or active-treatment control group.

This means the researchers could not fully separate the specific effects of Fascial Counterstrain from factors such as therapeutic attention, expectation, touch, and relaxation.

The authors also disclosed professional and financial relationships with Fascial Counterstrain treatment and training.

Those disclosures do not invalidate the results, but they reinforce the importance of independent replication.

The study provides a compelling reason for larger clinical trials.

It does not yet establish Fascial Counterstrain as a proven PTSD treatment.

The most important finding is not that trauma has been proven to live in fascia. It’s that a physical intervention targeting connective tissues was associated with substantial improvements in trauma-related symptoms in a preliminary randomized study.

That deserves investigation.

4. Why Physical Therapies Might Influence Emotional Well-Being

To understand why a physical intervention might affect psychological symptoms, we need to look at the relationship between the body and the brain.

The brain is constantly receiving information about what is happening inside the body.

This process is known as interoception.

Interoception involves sensing internal physiological conditions such as heartbeat, breathing, temperature, hunger, and bodily discomfort.

Another important process is proprioception, which helps us perceive body position and movement.

These sensory systems contribute to our experience of physical and emotional states.

Consider how your body changes when you feel threatened.

Your heart may accelerate.

Your breathing may become shallow.

Your muscles may tighten.

Your stomach may feel uncomfortable.

Now consider how your body feels during a genuinely relaxing experience.

Your breathing may slow.

Your muscles may soften.

Your sense of physical tension may decrease.

The relationship works in both directions.

Emotional states can influence bodily sensations, and bodily sensations can influence emotional experiences.

This is sometimes described as bidirectional communication between the brain and body.

Physical therapies may engage this relationship through several pathways, including sensory stimulation, changes in muscle activity, attention to bodily sensations, and the subjective experience of comfort or safety.

Not every therapy acts through the same mechanism.

And not every person finds the same sensations relaxing.

For someone with trauma-related sensory sensitivity, certain forms of touch, vibration, or movement may feel uncomfortable rather than soothing.

But the broader principle is important.

The body is not separate from psychological recovery. It is part of the experience of recovery.

5. Vibration Therapy: Could Mechanical Stimulation Help the Body Relax?

This brings us to another area worth exploring.

Vibration therapy.

Vibration-based devices have become increasingly accessible, from standing vibration platforms to specialized chairs and beds that transmit rhythmic mechanical sensations through the body.

These technologies are not identical.

They use different frequencies, amplitudes, contact surfaces, and methods of delivering stimulation.

Their physiological effects may therefore differ substantially.

Whole-body vibration plates

Whole-body vibration platforms deliver mechanical oscillations through the feet and legs while a person stands, sits, or performs exercises on the device.

Research has explored their use in rehabilitation, muscle performance, balance, bone health, and certain pain conditions.

Vibration can stimulate sensory receptors and produce reflexive muscular responses.

Some people report that using these devices helps them feel more physically relaxed or less stiff.

However, the evidence for treating PTSD, releasing trauma from fascia, or reversing trauma-related fatigue with whole-body vibration is currently insufficient.

It would be inaccurate to assume that because vibration affects muscles and sensory receptors, it necessarily removes trauma-related physiological changes.

Vibroacoustic therapy beds

Vibroacoustic therapy combines low-frequency mechanical vibration with sound.

Depending on the equipment, vibrations may be delivered through a mattress, recliner, or specialized bed.

Unlike standing vibration plates, these systems often allow the user to remain seated or lying down.

The experience may involve rhythmic physical sensations combined with calming audio or music.

Researchers have explored vibroacoustic interventions in relation to pain, relaxation, anxiety, and other conditions.

Some small studies have reported encouraging outcomes, but the evidence remains heterogeneous.

Different studies use different devices, treatment protocols, frequencies, and outcome measures.

This makes it difficult to draw firm conclusions about which methods work best or who benefits most.

Nevertheless, vibroacoustic therapy offers an interesting approach to providing structured sensory input without requiring strenuous physical activity.

For someone who is already exhausted, the possibility of a passive relaxation experience may be appealing.

Shiftwave chairs and similar technologies

Technologies such as Shiftwave chairs offer another form of vibration-based experience.

Depending on the specific system, these devices may combine mechanical stimulation with guided breathing or other relaxation-oriented features.

The goal is often to help users settle into a more comfortable physiological state.

From a research perspective, however, it is important to separate three different questions.

First, can rhythmic vibration produce noticeable bodily sensations and changes in muscle activity?

Yes.

Second, can certain vibration-based experiences help some people feel more relaxed?

Potentially, and there is preliminary research supporting relaxation-related effects for some approaches.

Third, have Shiftwave chairs or comparable devices been demonstrated in large, rigorous clinical trials to release stored trauma from fascia, treat PTSD, or restore energy in people with chronic fatigue?

Not on the basis of the evidence discussed here.

That remains an open research question.

I believe these technologies are worth exploring as supportive wellness tools, but they should not be marketed as established cures for trauma-related disorders.

6. Does Vibration Actually Release Trauma From Fascia?

This is where scientific language becomes especially important.

The phrase releasing trauma from the fascia is emotionally powerful.

It also captures something that many trauma survivors describe after physical treatments.

People may experience deep relaxation, unexpected tears, a feeling of emotional relief, or a sudden awareness of tension they hadn’t realized they were holding.

These experiences can be meaningful.

But they do not necessarily demonstrate that an emotional memory was physically trapped in connective tissue and then released.

There are several alternative explanations.

A relaxing physical experience may reduce perceived muscle tension.

It may change attention toward internal sensations.

It may alter breathing patterns or the subjective experience of arousal.

It may create a sense of comfort that allows previously suppressed emotions to become more noticeable.

In some cases, the treatment environment itself may be important.

Being in a quiet space, feeling physically supported, having permission to rest, and experiencing a predictable sensory rhythm can all contribute to the overall experience.

These mechanisms are not mutually exclusive.

The emotional response is real even when the exact biological explanation remains uncertain.

We do not need to claim that trauma is physically embedded in fascial fibers to recognize that trauma can profoundly affect bodily functioning.

The goal should not be to force an emotional release. It should be to support regulation, comfort, and recovery in ways that are safe for the individual.

7. The Connection Between Trauma, Fatigue, and Brain Fog

One of the most disabling consequences of prolonged stress is exhaustion.

Not simply feeling sleepy.

Not just wanting a nap.

But experiencing a profound reduction in physical or cognitive capacity.

For people living with PTSD, chronic stress can contribute to fatigue through several pathways.

Sleep disturbances may reduce restorative rest.

Persistent physiological arousal may make relaxation difficult.

Pain and muscle tension can increase discomfort and disrupt sleep.

Anxiety and hypervigilance can consume substantial attention and mental resources.

Depression may contribute to reduced energy, motivation, and concentration.

And ongoing emotional demands can leave people feeling mentally depleted.

Together, these factors may create the experience of being exhausted but unable to fully relax.

Brain fog may include difficulty concentrating, reduced working memory, slowed thinking, and problems retrieving information.

These symptoms can be especially distressing for people who were previously highly productive.

They may begin to feel as though they have lost access to their former selves.

However, there is an essential medical distinction.

Severe fatigue is not always a consequence of nervous system hyperarousal.

People with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, may experience post-exertional malaise, in which physical, cognitive, or emotional exertion causes a delayed and disproportionate worsening of symptoms.

For these individuals, even seemingly gentle activities can sometimes trigger symptom exacerbation.

A vibration plate is not automatically safe or restorative simply because it requires less effort than conventional exercise.

The same caution applies to people with certain cardiovascular, neurological, vestibular, or orthopedic conditions.

This is why the goal should never be to push an exhausted body into doing more simply because a treatment is described as therapeutic.

Sometimes recovery requires reducing stimulation and respecting physiological limits.

Could vibration help restore energy and mental clarity?

Possibly for some people, indirectly.

If a relaxing sensory experience improves comfort, reduces perceived tension, or helps someone settle before sleep, that person may subsequently feel more rested or focused.

But this is different from demonstrating that vibration restores cellular energy, treats chronic fatigue, or reverses trauma-related neurological changes.

Those claims require specific clinical evidence.

A useful personal question is not simply whether a device feels good during treatment.

It is whether the person experiences sustained benefits afterward without delayed worsening of symptoms.

That distinction is especially important for anyone who experiences post-exertional crashes.

8. Why Repeated Experiences of Safety May Matter

One of the most difficult aspects of trauma recovery is that insight alone does not always change automatic physiological responses.

A person may understand that a traumatic relationship has ended.

They may recognize that a particular environment is no longer dangerous.

They may have spent years processing what happened.

Yet a sound, smell, facial expression, or seemingly harmless interaction can still produce an intense physical response.

Their heart races.

Their stomach tightens.

Their muscles brace.

Their thoughts become difficult to organize.

Sometimes they begin crying before they consciously understand why.

This happens because trauma-related responses involve learning, memory, threat detection, and physiological regulation, not simply conscious beliefs.

Effective trauma treatment can help people develop new ways of responding to reminders and internal sensations.

For some individuals, supportive physical experiences may complement that work.

Gentle movement, paced breathing, grounding, physical therapy, and carefully chosen relaxation techniques can provide opportunities to experience bodily sensations without overwhelming distress.

Vibration-based relaxation may eventually prove useful as another option within this broader approach.

But the concept of safety must remain individual.

What feels comforting to one person may feel overstimulating to another.

A person should always be able to stop, adjust, or decline a body-based intervention.

And no one should be pressured to produce an emotional release as evidence that a treatment is working.

9. What I Would Consider When Exploring Vibration-Based Therapy

For someone interested in incorporating vibration into a wellness routine, I would approach it as an experiment in comfort and regulation rather than a guaranteed trauma treatment.

The first consideration is the type of device.

A standing vibration plate creates a different physical demand than a reclined vibroacoustic bed.

A seated chair delivering gentle rhythmic stimulation may feel different from a high-amplitude platform that causes reflexive muscle contractions.

The second consideration is sensitivity.

People with migraines, dizziness, sensory sensitivities, chronic pain, or autonomic symptoms may respond differently to vibration.

The third is duration and intensity.

More stimulation is not necessarily better.

The fourth is the response after treatment.

Does the person feel calmer?

Is muscle discomfort reduced?

Does sleep improve?

Is concentration easier later in the day?

Or does the experience produce headaches, dizziness, agitation, exhaustion, or delayed symptom worsening?

These observations can help someone evaluate whether a particular approach is useful for them.

A simple symptom journal may be more informative than relying on how impressive a device feels during a single session.

It is also important to consult an appropriate clinician before using vibration equipment if there are relevant medical conditions, implanted devices, pregnancy-related concerns, recent injuries, or unexplained symptoms.

For people with significant fatigue or suspected post-exertional malaise, extra caution is warranted.

Regular use should be based on tolerability and demonstrated personal benefit, not an assumption that daily vibration is necessary to release trauma.

10. Trauma Recovery Should Include the Body, Not Just the Story

For years, discussions about trauma have often centered on what happened.

The events.

The memories.

The relationships.

The emotional consequences.

These conversations are essential.

Evidence-based psychological therapies remain central to PTSD treatment, and medication can also be appropriate.

But the physical consequences of prolonged stress deserve equal recognition.

A survivor may experience pain, disrupted sleep, muscle tension, fatigue, digestive symptoms, heightened startle responses, and difficulty regulating physiological arousal.

These symptoms can continue long after the original events.

They can interfere with employment, parenting, relationships, and ordinary daily functioning.

And when people are repeatedly told that their symptoms are simply emotional, they may feel dismissed all over again.

We need a more integrated understanding of trauma recovery.

One that recognizes the relationship between the brain, autonomic nervous system, immune signaling, muscles, connective tissues, and lived experience.

One that takes physical symptoms seriously without assuming every symptom has a psychological cause.

One that remains open to new therapeutic approaches while demanding credible evidence.

The Fascial Counterstrain study offers an intriguing example of why this approach matters.

It suggests that a specific hands-on intervention may influence trauma-related symptoms more substantially than researchers previously expected.

But it is a beginning, not a final answer.

We need larger trials, independent replication, active comparison groups, longer follow-up periods, and direct investigation of the proposed physiological mechanisms.

We also need rigorous research examining whether vibration plates, vibroacoustic beds, and seated vibration technologies offer meaningful benefits for trauma survivors.

And we need studies that distinguish temporary relaxation from lasting improvements in PTSD, sleep, fatigue, pain, and everyday functioning.

11. The Bigger Question: What If Recovery Is Also About Helping the Body Feel Safe Again?

There is something profoundly important about recognizing that a traumatized person’s physical symptoms may be part of a complex biological response to prolonged stress.

Not weakness.

Not a lack of motivation.

Not simply a refusal to move forward.

A body that has repeatedly experienced threat may develop patterns of heightened arousal, protective muscle tension, altered sleep, and increased sensitivity to internal and external sensations.

Those patterns may be difficult to change.

But physiological responses are not necessarily permanent.

The nervous system is capable of adaptation.

Sleep can improve.

Pain can become more manageable.

Muscle tension can decrease.

Trauma symptoms can respond to appropriate treatment.

And people can gradually rebuild a greater sense of physical comfort and emotional stability.

I am especially interested in the possibility that carefully designed sensory technologies could become useful additions to trauma-informed care.

Not replacements for therapy.

Not miracle cures.

Not machines that magically remove painful memories from connective tissue.

But accessible tools that may help some people experience moments of calm, comfort, and physical relief.

For someone who has spent years living under extraordinary emotional pressure, those moments matter.

And they deserve to be studied.

Because recovery should not be measured only by whether someone can talk about what happened without becoming upset.

It should also include whether they can sleep, think clearly, move comfortably, participate in relationships, and experience life without feeling constantly overwhelmed.

The future of trauma recovery may depend on treating the mind and body as interconnected parts of the same human experience.

And perhaps the most important question we can begin asking is this:

Instead of continually demanding that exhausted survivors push harder, what would happen if we became better at helping their bodies recover?

Research and Further Reading

1. Christy, H., Tuckey, B., Miljacic, N., Polissar, N., & Vythilingam, M. (2026).

Rapid Reduction in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Symptom Severity after Three Fascial Counterstrain Manual Treatments: A Proof-of-Concept Study.

Military Medicine, 191(3–4), e513–e521. Published online August 13, 2025.

https://doi.org/10.1093/milmed/usaf408

Full article: https://academic.oup.com/milmed/article/191/3-4/e513/8241997

2. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, National Center for PTSD

Information about PTSD, physical health, trauma-focused treatment, and the physiological consequences of traumatic stress.

https://www.ptsd.va.gov/

3. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH)

Evidence-based information about complementary health practices, relaxation approaches, and mind-body interventions.

https://www.nccih.nih.gov/

4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ME/CFS

Information about post-exertional malaise, activity management, and the need to avoid symptom exacerbation.

https://www.cdc.gov/me-cfs/

Additional Scientific Research: Fascia, the Nervous System, and Vibroacoustic Therapy

5. Fascial Innervation: A Systematic Review of the Literature (2022)

Authors: Suarez-Rodriguez, V., Fede, C., Pirri, C., et al.

Published in: International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 23(10), 5674.

Publication date: May 18, 2022

DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23105674

Full study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9143136/

What researchers discovered:

This systematic review examined 23 scientific studies investigating the nerve supply of fascia, the connective tissue network surrounding and supporting muscles and other structures throughout the body.

Researchers found evidence of extensive sensory innervation within fascial tissues, including free nerve endings involved in detecting potentially painful stimuli.

These findings challenge the outdated idea that fascia is simply passive structural material.

Instead, fascia is an innervated tissue capable of contributing sensory information to the nervous system.

Why this matters for trauma recovery:

Chronic stress and trauma can influence muscle tension, pain perception, movement patterns, and nervous system activity.

Because fascia contains sensory nerves, it may participate in the physical sensations associated with prolonged stress.

This provides a biological reason to investigate whether interventions targeting connective tissues could influence pain, tension, and physical comfort.

However, the study did not demonstrate that fascia stores emotional memories or that trauma can be physically released from connective tissue.

Key takeaway: Fascia is an active sensory tissue connected to the nervous system. Understanding its nerve supply may help researchers investigate the physical consequences of chronic stress and develop better approaches to musculoskeletal pain and rehabilitation.

6. Effects of Vibroacoustic Stimulation on Psychological, Physiological, and Cognitive Stress (2024)

Authors: Fooks, C., & Niebuhr, O.

Published in: Sensors, 24(18), 5924.

Publication date: September 12, 2024

DOI: https://doi.org/10.3390/s24185924

Full study: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11436230/

What researchers discovered:

This study investigated the effects of Vibroacoustic Sound Massage (VSM), a technology combining low-frequency mechanical vibrations with sound.

Researchers analyzed data from 38 participants, measuring changes in brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG), cardiovascular activity using electrocardiography (ECG), and perceived stress using questionnaires.

Participants experienced a 45-minute vibroacoustic session while lying on a specialized vibrating surface.

The findings included:

Increased indicators of parasympathetic nervous system activity, associated with physiological relaxation.

Reduced physiological arousal during vibroacoustic stimulation.

EEG changes consistent with improved concentration and reduced mind-wandering.

Greater parasympathetic responses among participants reporting lower baseline stress.

No statistically significant improvement in the study’s EEG measure of overall well-being.

Why this matters for trauma recovery:

The findings are particularly interesting because they suggest that rhythmic mechanical vibration combined with sound can influence measurable physiological processes associated with relaxation.

This provides preliminary scientific support for investigating technologies such as vibroacoustic beds and vibration-based relaxation chairs as potential supportive wellness interventions.

For people experiencing chronic stress, muscle tension, or difficulty relaxing, these technologies may offer another way to explore sensory-based relaxation.

However, this study did not specifically investigate PTSD, trauma stored in fascia, or long-term recovery from chronic fatigue.

It also did not test Shiftwave chairs or standing vibration plates. The results cannot automatically be generalized to every vibration device.

Key takeaway: Vibroacoustic stimulation produced measurable changes in autonomic nervous system activity and brainwave patterns associated with relaxation and concentration. Although more research is needed, the findings support further investigation of vibration-based technologies for stress management and nervous system regulation.

Connecting the Research

Taken together, these studies contribute to a developing understanding of the relationship between connective tissue, sensory stimulation, and nervous system regulation.

The 2022 fascia review establishes that fascial tissues contain extensive sensory innervation.

The 2024 vibroacoustic study demonstrates that a specific combination of vibration and sound can produce measurable short-term changes in physiological arousal and concentration.

The 2025 Fascial Counterstrain study published in Military Medicine adds another intriguing finding: a small randomized trial reported substantial improvements in PTSD symptom severity following three specialized manual therapy sessions.

These studies examine different interventions and biological processes, so their findings should not be interpreted as proof of one shared mechanism.

Nevertheless, they support a broader research question:

Could carefully designed physical and sensory interventions become valuable additions to trauma-informed care by helping people manage tension, physiological arousal, and stress-related symptoms?

The emerging evidence makes this question worth investigating.

For survivors of prolonged psychological trauma, domestic violence, coercive control, and chronic stress, the potential importance of accessible, noninvasive approaches to physical relaxation deserves greater scientific attention.

The body and mind are interconnected. Understanding that relationship may help us develop more comprehensive approaches to trauma recovery.

This article is intended for education and discussion, not medical diagnosis or treatment advice. Fascial Counterstrain, whole-body vibration, and vibroacoustic therapy are distinct interventions with different levels of supporting evidence. None should be considered a proven substitute for established PTSD treatment or medical evaluation of persistent fatigue.

If this resonates with you, I’d love to hear your experience.

Have you noticed that prolonged stress or trauma seems to affect your body as much as your emotions? Have you tried vibration therapy, vibroacoustic therapy, massage, or another body-based approach? Did it help you feel more relaxed, or did you notice something different?

Let’s begin having deeper conversations about the physical realities of surviving prolonged trauma.