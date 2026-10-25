When I first tried to file complaints about what was happening in my family court case, I had no idea where to start.

Which agency handles a complaint against a judge? Against a guardian ad litem? A custody evaluator? What do they need from me? How do I write it so they actually read it?

And my case files were everywhere. Emails, texts, court orders, transcripts, screenshots. Thousands of pages, and every time I needed one document, I lost an hour looking for it.

If that sounds familiar, I built tools so you don’t have to figure it out alone the way I did.

Survivor Helper

My survivor helper walks you through filing complaints and grievances against professionals and agencies, step by step. It helps you organize your evidence, figure out who to send it to, and write it clearly. You answer a few questions and approve everything before it goes anywhere.

The helper itself is free. The only cost is your own Grok Bot subscription, which runs it.

You can find it on the Fathers & Mothers United for Children website, along with my Write Your Lawmakers bot and the free CourtBinder app:

familyrightsmovement.org

CourtBinder

If a Grok Bot subscription isn’t in your budget right now, start with CourtBinder. It’s currently free, and it helps you organize your case files in one place so you can find what you need when you need it.

CourtBinder.app

Full disclosure: I’m one of the developers and partners of CourtBinder. I helped build it because I needed it myself.

Organized records don’t guarantee an outcome. But they make it much harder for anyone to ignore what happened to you and your children.

If you know a parent buried in paperwork right now, share this with them.